Jake Epstein /music/images/artists/96x96/db36a60f-6780-4382-8773-f542e9f80960.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/db36a60f-6780-4382-8773-f542e9f80960 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/db36a60f-6780-4382-8773-f542e9f80960

Jake Epstein (Jake Epstein is a Canadian actor and singer, perhaps best known for playing Craig Manning, a bipolar musician, on Degrassi: The Next Generation.)