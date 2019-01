Jamie Jones /music/images/artists/96x96/0ee95a03-3906-4866-bef8-832308342452.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0ee95a03-3906-4866-bef8-832308342452 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ee95a03-3906-4866-bef8-832308342452

Jamie Jones (member of All-4-One, with Jack Kugell as a songwriting team known as The Heavyweights)