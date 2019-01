Chris Jones /music/images/artists/96x96/972450ac-feff-4155-b23e-ee90ac2bb5d9.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/972450ac-feff-4155-b23e-ee90ac2bb5d9 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/972450ac-feff-4155-b23e-ee90ac2bb5d9

Chris Jones (US folk singer/songwriter Christopher Paul Jones later based in Germany)