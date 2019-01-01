Intro /music/images/artists/96x96/d20b3a28-9ca9-41b4-8baa-c4f071d3d7d4.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d20b3a28-9ca9-41b4-8baa-c4f071d3d7d4 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d20b3a28-9ca9-41b4-8baa-c4f071d3d7d4

Intro (US R&B trio. Do NOT use it for intro tracks, use [unknown].)