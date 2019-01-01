- Intensions/music/images/artists/96x96/8583f2ac-8a78-48d2-9acf-3d9295faf44b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8583f2ac-8a78-48d2-9acf-3d9295faf44bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/8583f2ac-8a78-48d2-9acf-3d9295faf44bIntensions
- Intenso/music/images/artists/96x96/f4e95bee-fda6-48a2-951a-316e26b45efb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f4e95bee-fda6-48a2-951a-316e26b45efbhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f4e95bee-fda6-48a2-951a-316e26b45efbIntenso
- Inter Arma/music/images/artists/96x96/25b42db3-2be3-47c3-93f5-eeac9695e010.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/25b42db3-2be3-47c3-93f5-eeac9695e010http://musicbrainz.org/artist/25b42db3-2be3-47c3-93f5-eeac9695e010Inter Arma
- Inter-Circle/music/images/artists/96x96/eb965b79-b41a-415a-a210-8fbafff05168.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/eb965b79-b41a-415a-a210-8fbafff05168http://musicbrainz.org/artist/eb965b79-b41a-415a-a210-8fbafff05168Inter-Circle (60's soul)
- Inter-Groupie Psychotherapeutic Elastic Band/music/images/artists/96x96/40c47e86-1f3b-491e-bbd4-4ebd28a1f2ce.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/40c47e86-1f3b-491e-bbd4-4ebd28a1f2cehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/40c47e86-1f3b-491e-bbd4-4ebd28a1f2ceInter-Groupie Psychotherapeutic Elastic Band (Aphrodite's Child side project)
- Interactive Noise/music/images/artists/96x96/6cb7de02-783a-4814-ae01-d5ea5fb03b9e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6cb7de02-783a-4814-ae01-d5ea5fb03b9ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/6cb7de02-783a-4814-ae01-d5ea5fb03b9eInteractive Noise
- The Intercepteurs/music/images/artists/96x96/bdafb054-31af-4794-8962-f440a88e1199.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/bdafb054-31af-4794-8962-f440a88e1199http://musicbrainz.org/artist/bdafb054-31af-4794-8962-f440a88e1199The Intercepteurs (UK ska band)
- Interceptor/music/images/artists/96x96/5152d81c-e143-4841-b20f-68d2c073a7da.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5152d81c-e143-4841-b20f-68d2c073a7dahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/5152d81c-e143-4841-b20f-68d2c073a7daInterceptor (deep house. Ralph Falcon & Oscar Gaetan)
- The Interceptors/music/images/artists/96x96/9f969f45-379d-4d86-80b1-de77f7cfd11f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9f969f45-379d-4d86-80b1-de77f7cfd11fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f969f45-379d-4d86-80b1-de77f7cfd11fThe Interceptors
- Intercity/music/images/artists/96x96/fe5b5fe7-d4f8-4ff1-8aed-b5a8445fb5e7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/fe5b5fe7-d4f8-4ff1-8aed-b5a8445fb5e7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/fe5b5fe7-d4f8-4ff1-8aed-b5a8445fb5e7Intercity
- Interface/music/images/artists/96x96/11458104-22e7-4349-8a04-e3e66cd30a74.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/11458104-22e7-4349-8a04-e3e66cd30a74http://musicbrainz.org/artist/11458104-22e7-4349-8a04-e3e66cd30a74Interface (NYC Industrial Electronic)
- Interface/music/images/artists/96x96/6df78b2b-4a5c-4a6d-9a6a-abc20f553365.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6df78b2b-4a5c-4a6d-9a6a-abc20f553365http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6df78b2b-4a5c-4a6d-9a6a-abc20f553365Interface (Drum & Bass)
- Interference/music/images/artists/96x96/5caecb2a-69fd-43b5-b81a-8b9c6b5d4ad4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5caecb2a-69fd-43b5-b81a-8b9c6b5d4ad4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5caecb2a-69fd-43b5-b81a-8b9c6b5d4ad4Interference
- Intergalactic/music/images/artists/96x96/97f72bef-93b0-4959-876a-e6356a0ec452.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/97f72bef-93b0-4959-876a-e6356a0ec452http://musicbrainz.org/artist/97f72bef-93b0-4959-876a-e6356a0ec452Intergalactic
- Interia/music/images/artists/96x96/b38c5ae5-1ab9-4944-935d-ab2b87a7c73c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b38c5ae5-1ab9-4944-935d-ab2b87a7c73chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/b38c5ae5-1ab9-4944-935d-ab2b87a7c73cInteria
- Interlock/music/images/artists/96x96/cd1eb375-c454-4096-b182-3dc1c8109917.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cd1eb375-c454-4096-b182-3dc1c8109917http://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd1eb375-c454-4096-b182-3dc1c8109917Interlock (British industrial metal band)
- Interlude/music/images/artists/96x96/b7344c73-75a4-431f-a45c-300e7142c4ba.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b7344c73-75a4-431f-a45c-300e7142c4bahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7344c73-75a4-431f-a45c-300e7142c4baInterlude (lounge)
- The Interludes/music/images/artists/96x96/719ae7c0-5842-470e-9006-26e767a00ab4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/719ae7c0-5842-470e-9006-26e767a00ab4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/719ae7c0-5842-470e-9006-26e767a00ab4The Interludes
- Intermezzo/music/images/artists/96x96/92a6538e-8217-4a64-a50d-bf4b36e94c64.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/92a6538e-8217-4a64-a50d-bf4b36e94c64http://musicbrainz.org/artist/92a6538e-8217-4a64-a50d-bf4b36e94c64Intermezzo (Swedish powerpop)
- Intermission/music/images/artists/96x96/ef3ec633-2fba-4348-a8c3-40d30f955042.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ef3ec633-2fba-4348-a8c3-40d30f955042http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef3ec633-2fba-4348-a8c3-40d30f955042Intermission (German Eurodance act)
- Intermix/music/images/artists/96x96/4c42fdbc-122f-4110-b466-c77d86156a5e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4c42fdbc-122f-4110-b466-c77d86156a5ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c42fdbc-122f-4110-b466-c77d86156a5eIntermix
- Internal Affairs/music/images/artists/96x96/034e8293-69ef-45c4-b9fb-0db78b5a1b19.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/034e8293-69ef-45c4-b9fb-0db78b5a1b19http://musicbrainz.org/artist/034e8293-69ef-45c4-b9fb-0db78b5a1b19Internal Affairs (DJs Clifford Price, Dennis McFarlane & Mark Clair)
- The Internal Tulips/music/images/artists/96x96/c1cc3dea-5e3b-4467-8cd0-05014a7cfc40.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c1cc3dea-5e3b-4467-8cd0-05014a7cfc40http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1cc3dea-5e3b-4467-8cd0-05014a7cfc40The Internal Tulips
- International Airport/music/images/artists/96x96/9ea46e66-0c58-451a-9cb0-bf19225001e7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9ea46e66-0c58-451a-9cb0-bf19225001e7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9ea46e66-0c58-451a-9cb0-bf19225001e7International Airport
- The International Classic Rock Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/4f573210-7811-42de-83ec-24a099fedeab.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4f573210-7811-42de-83ec-24a099fedeabhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4f573210-7811-42de-83ec-24a099fedeabThe International Classic Rock Orchestra
- International Contemporary Ensemble/music/images/artists/96x96/b0c74f99-ff9a-4462-bb1f-aada3beac4f8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b0c74f99-ff9a-4462-bb1f-aada3beac4f8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0c74f99-ff9a-4462-bb1f-aada3beac4f8International Contemporary Ensemble
- International Departures/music/images/artists/96x96/c05d76c7-0609-4500-825b-9a5db64692a6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c05d76c7-0609-4500-825b-9a5db64692a6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c05d76c7-0609-4500-825b-9a5db64692a6International Departures (Active in the UK from August 2013)
- International Exiles/music/images/artists/96x96/9af7326a-7f0d-4022-8d82-17225d5922c0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9af7326a-7f0d-4022-8d82-17225d5922c0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9af7326a-7f0d-4022-8d82-17225d5922c0International Exiles (Adam Learner, Andy Calender, David Adams, Laine, Rob Wellington)
- International Festival Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/3c128f28-983d-4d43-a452-8e226e1415cc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3c128f28-983d-4d43-a452-8e226e1415cchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/3c128f28-983d-4d43-a452-8e226e1415ccInternational Festival Orchestra
- International Harvester/music/images/artists/96x96/c8cefded-0266-4455-b8d9-1410e07220b7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c8cefded-0266-4455-b8d9-1410e07220b7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c8cefded-0266-4455-b8d9-1410e07220b7International Harvester