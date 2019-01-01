International Departures /music/images/artists/96x96/c05d76c7-0609-4500-825b-9a5db64692a6.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c05d76c7-0609-4500-825b-9a5db64692a6 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c05d76c7-0609-4500-825b-9a5db64692a6

International Departures (Active in the UK from August 2013)