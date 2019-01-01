- HEATWAVE/music/images/artists/96x96/f926e465-8dbd-45ba-89c9-931ed9a35b3d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f926e465-8dbd-45ba-89c9-931ed9a35b3dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f926e465-8dbd-45ba-89c9-931ed9a35b3dHEATWAVE (Japanese rock band)
- The Heatwave/music/images/artists/96x96/8309dd0f-fc43-4b2a-8441-8b75c2f3c416.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8309dd0f-fc43-4b2a-8441-8b75c2f3c416http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8309dd0f-fc43-4b2a-8441-8b75c2f3c416The Heatwave (UK dancehall/bashment production crew)
- Florent Héau/music/images/artists/96x96/a6b6ccff-6197-4b35-b5b8-6002d08c6fd3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a6b6ccff-6197-4b35-b5b8-6002d08c6fd3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6b6ccff-6197-4b35-b5b8-6002d08c6fd3Florent Héau
- Heavee/music/images/artists/96x96/a0c28d87-4e7c-442e-98fe-4b1ce11e9fe7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a0c28d87-4e7c-442e-98fe-4b1ce11e9fe7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0c28d87-4e7c-442e-98fe-4b1ce11e9fe7Heavee
- Heaven/music/images/artists/96x96/6254083d-ae5c-458d-96e2-13b47d20a74b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6254083d-ae5c-458d-96e2-13b47d20a74bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/6254083d-ae5c-458d-96e2-13b47d20a74bHeaven
- Heaven & Earth/music/images/artists/96x96/74392f30-2b4b-46ac-b5e2-84912aef3aaa.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/74392f30-2b4b-46ac-b5e2-84912aef3aaahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/74392f30-2b4b-46ac-b5e2-84912aef3aaaHeaven & Earth (70s US folk group)
- Heaven & Hell/music/images/artists/96x96/484a1d40-0fb9-4768-acff-b570cedaacb4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/484a1d40-0fb9-4768-acff-b570cedaacb4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/484a1d40-0fb9-4768-acff-b570cedaacb4Heaven & Hell (Black Sabbath reunion)
- Heaven 'n' Hell Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/2098db22-23a8-44fc-8d6b-75df14cbfb7d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2098db22-23a8-44fc-8d6b-75df14cbfb7dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/2098db22-23a8-44fc-8d6b-75df14cbfb7dHeaven 'n' Hell Orchestra
- Heaven 17/music/images/artists/96x96/0796f847-09ca-4526-b17e-44390dd536ba.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0796f847-09ca-4526-b17e-44390dd536bahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/0796f847-09ca-4526-b17e-44390dd536baHeaven 17
- Heaven and Earth/music/images/artists/96x96/564b406c-b36a-44b9-9b55-bff0547177e9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/564b406c-b36a-44b9-9b55-bff0547177e9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/564b406c-b36a-44b9-9b55-bff0547177e9Heaven and Earth (70s/80s US funk/soul group "I Really Love You")
- Heaven Sent/music/images/artists/96x96/2082d721-0104-46b5-a5f7-e4db73621e07.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2082d721-0104-46b5-a5f7-e4db73621e07http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2082d721-0104-46b5-a5f7-e4db73621e07Heaven Sent
- Heaven ’n’ Hell/music/images/artists/96x96/4ec7ec58-8031-47a7-bb5f-65349fff0f83.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4ec7ec58-8031-47a7-bb5f-65349fff0f83http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ec7ec58-8031-47a7-bb5f-65349fff0f83Heaven ’n’ Hell
- Heaven-7/music/images/artists/96x96/7c7a1e44-5743-41ed-b1f0-b58226a3ae57.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7c7a1e44-5743-41ed-b1f0-b58226a3ae57http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c7a1e44-5743-41ed-b1f0-b58226a3ae57Heaven-7
- Heavenly/music/images/artists/96x96/c61b5609-4578-4bc1-a1e0-a5a12a613af8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c61b5609-4578-4bc1-a1e0-a5a12a613af8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c61b5609-4578-4bc1-a1e0-a5a12a613af8Heavenly (French power metal group)
- Heavenly/music/images/artists/96x96/d1a0301e-1167-42e8-bf89-c7835e0d3485.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d1a0301e-1167-42e8-bf89-c7835e0d3485http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d1a0301e-1167-42e8-bf89-c7835e0d3485Heavenly (British indie group)
- Heavenly Beat/music/images/artists/96x96/29b8f93f-4708-47fd-ba34-d98e2617142f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/29b8f93f-4708-47fd-ba34-d98e2617142fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/29b8f93f-4708-47fd-ba34-d98e2617142fHeavenly Beat
- The Heavenly Gospel Singers/music/images/artists/96x96/90d068a7-cb30-4287-8057-e0c3b252bc88.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/90d068a7-cb30-4287-8057-e0c3b252bc88http://musicbrainz.org/artist/90d068a7-cb30-4287-8057-e0c3b252bc88The Heavenly Gospel Singers
- Heavenly Music Corporation/music/images/artists/96x96/3de0b51f-058c-4cdf-b1ca-c55ac7106b98.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3de0b51f-058c-4cdf-b1ca-c55ac7106b98http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3de0b51f-058c-4cdf-b1ca-c55ac7106b98Heavenly Music Corporation
- Heavens/music/images/artists/96x96/ea898b29-a7be-44f9-8e43-3ea87ce6bce8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ea898b29-a7be-44f9-8e43-3ea87ce6bce8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea898b29-a7be-44f9-8e43-3ea87ce6bce8Heavens
- Heavens Blade/music/images/artists/96x96/acc9ba75-8043-445b-b763-7a7d547cf9a5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/acc9ba75-8043-445b-b763-7a7d547cf9a5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/acc9ba75-8043-445b-b763-7a7d547cf9a5Heavens Blade (Los Angeles punk band)
- Heavens Edge/music/images/artists/96x96/0d0c0529-cc83-45d3-95cb-628484d3fc51.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0d0c0529-cc83-45d3-95cb-628484d3fc51http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0d0c0529-cc83-45d3-95cb-628484d3fc51Heavens Edge
- The Heavens/music/images/artists/96x96/62c3e378-ab42-4087-8701-f4900dd4047e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/62c3e378-ab42-4087-8701-f4900dd4047ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/62c3e378-ab42-4087-8701-f4900dd4047eThe Heavens
- Heaven’s Basement/music/images/artists/96x96/c2c4d56a-d599-4a18-bd2f-ae644e2198cc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c2c4d56a-d599-4a18-bd2f-ae644e2198cchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/c2c4d56a-d599-4a18-bd2f-ae644e2198ccHeaven’s Basement
- Heaven’s Cry/music/images/artists/96x96/135835ff-ddb4-42d6-905e-9a5c47304ebf.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/135835ff-ddb4-42d6-905e-9a5c47304ebfhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/135835ff-ddb4-42d6-905e-9a5c47304ebfHeaven’s Cry (trance)
- Heaven’s Cry/music/images/artists/96x96/415ec7ec-2029-43d1-9aae-f44f03e32b19.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/415ec7ec-2029-43d1-9aae-f44f03e32b19http://musicbrainz.org/artist/415ec7ec-2029-43d1-9aae-f44f03e32b19Heaven’s Cry (Canadian metal band)
- The Heavy Beat Crew/music/images/artists/96x96/324dba37-efc0-437d-a0d0-40dc2ad3314c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/324dba37-efc0-437d-a0d0-40dc2ad3314chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/324dba37-efc0-437d-a0d0-40dc2ad3314cThe Heavy Beat Crew
- The Heavy Circles/music/images/artists/96x96/2ca7f73b-2f0a-410a-b1f3-5f2099fd022d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2ca7f73b-2f0a-410a-b1f3-5f2099fd022dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ca7f73b-2f0a-410a-b1f3-5f2099fd022dThe Heavy Circles
- Heavy D/music/images/artists/96x96/41c0869f-dfe6-46cc-aa35-cbe9f29638cf.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/41c0869f-dfe6-46cc-aa35-cbe9f29638cfhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/41c0869f-dfe6-46cc-aa35-cbe9f29638cfHeavy D (US rapper)
- Heavy D. & The Boyz/music/images/artists/96x96/b0df243a-519c-4a87-b6bf-73d9ec55e05c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b0df243a-519c-4a87-b6bf-73d9ec55e05chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0df243a-519c-4a87-b6bf-73d9ec55e05cHeavy D. & The Boyz
- Heavy Dancers/music/images/artists/96x96/1a36a9c8-3d61-4110-b2d4-47453b7b302b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1a36a9c8-3d61-4110-b2d4-47453b7b302bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/1a36a9c8-3d61-4110-b2d4-47453b7b302bHeavy Dancers