- Paul Heath/music/images/artists/96x96/f3d8f92d-9efc-4769-a72b-1844ef096d00.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f3d8f92d-9efc-4769-a72b-1844ef096d00http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f3d8f92d-9efc-4769-a72b-1844ef096d00Paul Heath
- Percy Heath/music/images/artists/96x96/534362cd-66ed-45a8-9cba-b847dbf75b6f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/534362cd-66ed-45a8-9cba-b847dbf75b6fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/534362cd-66ed-45a8-9cba-b847dbf75b6fPercy Heath
- Sally Heath/music/images/artists/96x96/8ea0a728-250a-4782-a718-9b1e6ede8094.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8ea0a728-250a-4782-a718-9b1e6ede8094http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ea0a728-250a-4782-a718-9b1e6ede8094Sally Heath
- Sean Heath/music/images/artists/96x96/40f069dc-638e-403a-8baa-9e7d0c7642b6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/40f069dc-638e-403a-8baa-9e7d0c7642b6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/40f069dc-638e-403a-8baa-9e7d0c7642b6Sean Heath
- Ted Heath/music/images/artists/96x96/d9472394-3898-4fda-8023-8e23fe04807d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d9472394-3898-4fda-8023-8e23fe04807dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9472394-3898-4fda-8023-8e23fe04807dTed Heath
- Ted Heath & His Music/music/images/artists/96x96/0f09f27d-f02d-4ac2-9798-90520b429f5b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0f09f27d-f02d-4ac2-9798-90520b429f5bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f09f27d-f02d-4ac2-9798-90520b429f5bTed Heath & His Music
- Ted Heath & His Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/b275dfa5-4609-447f-a333-2c0fd7d490e7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b275dfa5-4609-447f-a333-2c0fd7d490e7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b275dfa5-4609-447f-a333-2c0fd7d490e7Ted Heath & His Orchestra
- Heathen/music/images/artists/96x96/dfbfe956-7719-4cd6-b4db-b9c22657c925.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/dfbfe956-7719-4cd6-b4db-b9c22657c925http://musicbrainz.org/artist/dfbfe956-7719-4cd6-b4db-b9c22657c925Heathen (US speed/thrash metal band)
- Heathens/music/images/artists/96x96/688a2619-0332-4b81-bab1-c1bdb846cee0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/688a2619-0332-4b81-bab1-c1bdb846cee0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/688a2619-0332-4b81-bab1-c1bdb846cee0Heathens (Italian band)
- Heathens All/music/images/artists/96x96/96fefbfa-9777-49e3-883a-31fc062dba01.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/96fefbfa-9777-49e3-883a-31fc062dba01http://musicbrainz.org/artist/96fefbfa-9777-49e3-883a-31fc062dba01Heathens All
- Heather/music/images/artists/96x96/cdfefeb8-cd20-48fe-8358-fc6dc5a21192.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cdfefeb8-cd20-48fe-8358-fc6dc5a21192http://musicbrainz.org/artist/cdfefeb8-cd20-48fe-8358-fc6dc5a21192Heather (Eels with strings)
- Heather McCready/music/images/artists/96x96/a62a3440-598d-4da8-8883-3addcf4d44e8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a62a3440-598d-4da8-8883-3addcf4d44e8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a62a3440-598d-4da8-8883-3addcf4d44e8Heather McCready
- Cliff Heather/music/images/artists/96x96/c94749c8-ee43-499a-b4e7-2ca1b036b5ee.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c94749c8-ee43-499a-b4e7-2ca1b036b5eehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/c94749c8-ee43-499a-b4e7-2ca1b036b5eeCliff Heather
- DJ Heather/music/images/artists/96x96/8c2d581b-4482-4653-9d02-f44506604b57.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8c2d581b-4482-4653-9d02-f44506604b57http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8c2d581b-4482-4653-9d02-f44506604b57DJ Heather
- James Heather/music/images/artists/96x96/31786fdb-bcd9-420a-a5fe-1e3077a77820.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/31786fdb-bcd9-420a-a5fe-1e3077a77820http://musicbrainz.org/artist/31786fdb-bcd9-420a-a5fe-1e3077a77820James Heather (London-based composer)
- Heathered Pearls/music/images/artists/96x96/248e8252-dd5a-4696-9300-e6f7b20f313a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/248e8252-dd5a-4696-9300-e6f7b20f313ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/248e8252-dd5a-4696-9300-e6f7b20f313aHeathered Pearls
- Eric Heatherly/music/images/artists/96x96/43459183-5498-4dfe-9e04-133df5ba8bb8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/43459183-5498-4dfe-9e04-133df5ba8bb8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/43459183-5498-4dfe-9e04-133df5ba8bb8Eric Heatherly (Country Singer/Songwriter)
- Heathers/music/images/artists/96x96/94a2fa97-ae3d-4d50-abe7-524fb54a548c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/94a2fa97-ae3d-4d50-abe7-524fb54a548chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/94a2fa97-ae3d-4d50-abe7-524fb54a548cHeathers
- Fred Heatherton/music/images/artists/96x96/5152d7db-4d7f-4f76-a50d-e413b1c44962.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5152d7db-4d7f-4f76-a50d-e413b1c44962http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5152d7db-4d7f-4f76-a50d-e413b1c44962Fred Heatherton (UK Song writer)
- Joey Heatherton/music/images/artists/96x96/501e6125-787b-451c-bdb0-ce6652d60d30.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/501e6125-787b-451c-bdb0-ce6652d60d30http://musicbrainz.org/artist/501e6125-787b-451c-bdb0-ce6652d60d30Joey Heatherton
- Ray Heatherton/music/images/artists/96x96/9858c311-57f7-4f31-9a3e-1886b2cf2735.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9858c311-57f7-4f31-9a3e-1886b2cf2735http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9858c311-57f7-4f31-9a3e-1886b2cf2735Ray Heatherton (American singer and Broadway musical theatre performer)
- Bob Heatlie/music/images/artists/96x96/7b64924e-955a-4a09-8aa7-f9f6f8711d60.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7b64924e-955a-4a09-8aa7-f9f6f8711d60http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b64924e-955a-4a09-8aa7-f9f6f8711d60Bob Heatlie
- WIlfred Heaton/music/images/artists/96x96/e2bcc77e-ad91-4fff-b6bc-728027ac25aa.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e2bcc77e-ad91-4fff-b6bc-728027ac25aahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2bcc77e-ad91-4fff-b6bc-728027ac25aaWIlfred Heaton (British composer for the Salvation Army)
- Matt & Shannon Heaton/music/images/artists/96x96/eb903bb1-3832-4bd3-ba9f-0687d33f1448.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/eb903bb1-3832-4bd3-ba9f-0687d33f1448http://musicbrainz.org/artist/eb903bb1-3832-4bd3-ba9f-0687d33f1448Matt & Shannon Heaton
- Paul Heaton/music/images/artists/96x96/ed652e25-7d55-42b3-a81c-cf31c6138d88.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ed652e25-7d55-42b3-a81c-cf31c6138d88http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed652e25-7d55-42b3-a81c-cf31c6138d88Paul Heaton
- Roger Heaton/music/images/artists/96x96/1652a604-d6be-454d-977f-f0b7b6fe6bd3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1652a604-d6be-454d-977f-f0b7b6fe6bd3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/1652a604-d6be-454d-977f-f0b7b6fe6bd3Roger Heaton
- Shannon Heaton/music/images/artists/96x96/8c30c548-2dc9-4fe6-bea4-cf546e7abbd8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8c30c548-2dc9-4fe6-bea4-cf546e7abbd8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8c30c548-2dc9-4fe6-bea4-cf546e7abbd8Shannon Heaton
- Heatsick/music/images/artists/96x96/396d19ad-4922-48c3-8a09-b6ee6cbf7c8b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/396d19ad-4922-48c3-8a09-b6ee6cbf7c8bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/396d19ad-4922-48c3-8a09-b6ee6cbf7c8bHeatsick
- Heatwave/music/images/artists/96x96/5a9b5871-08d6-4286-be3e-6e46e9125000.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5a9b5871-08d6-4286-be3e-6e46e9125000http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a9b5871-08d6-4286-be3e-6e46e9125000Heatwave (UK happy hardcore producer Martin Reeves)
- Heatwave/music/images/artists/96x96/ce809639-0e34-40c4-86c9-90a162cb3d46.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ce809639-0e34-40c4-86c9-90a162cb3d46http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce809639-0e34-40c4-86c9-90a162cb3d46Heatwave (70s/80s R&B/Funk band)