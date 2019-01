Andy Hurley /music/images/artists/96x96/23a79d0c-0034-4348-8844-705b7cda6d13.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/23a79d0c-0034-4348-8844-705b7cda6d13 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/23a79d0c-0034-4348-8844-705b7cda6d13

Andy Hurley (rock drummer from the US)