Michael Hunter /music/images/artists/96x96/ed17e2ba-1f07-4279-97dd-7b105512ba84.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ed17e2ba-1f07-4279-97dd-7b105512ba84 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed17e2ba-1f07-4279-97dd-7b105512ba84

Michael Hunter (British engineer and producer (do not confuse with Mike Hunter the UK Producer & Engineer))