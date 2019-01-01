- Huffy/music/images/artists/96x96/10988f01-3eed-4d82-9f06-d29920acd5cd.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/10988f01-3eed-4d82-9f06-d29920acd5cdhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/10988f01-3eed-4d82-9f06-d29920acd5cdHuffy
- HUG/music/images/artists/96x96/60b4ef0c-a687-49a5-b0e0-b005e5074f19.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/60b4ef0c-a687-49a5-b0e0-b005e5074f19http://musicbrainz.org/artist/60b4ef0c-a687-49a5-b0e0-b005e5074f19HUG (Swedish techno DJ and producer John Dahlbäck)
- Susie Hug/music/images/artists/96x96/05605298-7104-4389-8983-44ef8d76fcb1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/05605298-7104-4389-8983-44ef8d76fcb1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/05605298-7104-4389-8983-44ef8d76fcb1Susie Hug
- Gérard Hugé/music/images/artists/96x96/8727878b-b0bb-4a3a-9163-f591bb47873d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8727878b-b0bb-4a3a-9163-f591bb47873dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/8727878b-b0bb-4a3a-9163-f591bb47873dGérard Hugé
- Hugekilla/music/images/artists/96x96/88019874-5210-4fd3-8735-b006b9d3ac93.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/88019874-5210-4fd3-8735-b006b9d3ac93http://musicbrainz.org/artist/88019874-5210-4fd3-8735-b006b9d3ac93Hugekilla
- HUGEL/music/images/artists/96x96/eead7215-59da-45f5-b719-62f349ef4133.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/eead7215-59da-45f5-b719-62f349ef4133http://musicbrainz.org/artist/eead7215-59da-45f5-b719-62f349ef4133HUGEL
- Hugg & Pepp/music/images/artists/96x96/c8545bdc-460f-4c6b-815f-5802166c0b56.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c8545bdc-460f-4c6b-815f-5802166c0b56http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c8545bdc-460f-4c6b-815f-5802166c0b56Hugg & Pepp
- Mike Hugg/music/images/artists/96x96/941f4c55-b13f-43b3-b961-edc3c5272db9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/941f4c55-b13f-43b3-b961-edc3c5272db9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/941f4c55-b13f-43b3-b961-edc3c5272db9Mike Hugg
- Andrew Huggan/music/images/artists/96x96/3176cd56-9eee-42a3-aefd-bf8d10ee23d6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3176cd56-9eee-42a3-aefd-bf8d10ee23d6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3176cd56-9eee-42a3-aefd-bf8d10ee23d6Andrew Huggan
- Robert L. Huggar/music/images/artists/96x96/7796d4c1-5a43-4442-8546-f409760e42a7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7796d4c1-5a43-4442-8546-f409760e42a7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7796d4c1-5a43-4442-8546-f409760e42a7Robert L. Huggar
- Andrew Huggett/music/images/artists/96x96/5b69543e-3709-49a5-ad16-09380e7628c6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5b69543e-3709-49a5-ad16-09380e7628c6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b69543e-3709-49a5-ad16-09380e7628c6Andrew Huggett (Composer)
- Monica Huggett/music/images/artists/96x96/bc09438e-edd7-4e5c-b9e4-635bf039879f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/bc09438e-edd7-4e5c-b9e4-635bf039879fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc09438e-edd7-4e5c-b9e4-635bf039879fMonica Huggett
- Frank Huggins/music/images/artists/96x96/36a68887-854c-4e59-8e17-1a9e1725591b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/36a68887-854c-4e59-8e17-1a9e1725591bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/36a68887-854c-4e59-8e17-1a9e1725591bFrank Huggins
- Huggotron/music/images/artists/96x96/49eeb98a-6d72-44f0-820a-2ed3065f89fa.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/49eeb98a-6d72-44f0-820a-2ed3065f89fahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/49eeb98a-6d72-44f0-820a-2ed3065f89faHuggotron
- Huggy and Dean Newton/music/images/artists/96x96/48e25f8f-dc73-41ce-946e-5d4744216eca.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/48e25f8f-dc73-41ce-946e-5d4744216ecahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/48e25f8f-dc73-41ce-946e-5d4744216ecaHuggy and Dean Newton
- Huggy Bear/music/images/artists/96x96/9cf16514-25d6-46c2-8cc8-a8e857e7a3f2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9cf16514-25d6-46c2-8cc8-a8e857e7a3f2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9cf16514-25d6-46c2-8cc8-a8e857e7a3f2Huggy Bear (UK riot grrrl band)
- Hugh/music/images/artists/96x96/9b4a33a1-2880-4dcc-9c20-520de9e37266.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9b4a33a1-2880-4dcc-9c20-520de9e37266http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b4a33a1-2880-4dcc-9c20-520de9e37266Hugh (HughLoveHugh)
- Hugh Panaro/music/images/artists/96x96/7f57bd28-a8b5-4d61-a703-ac067cd8a33e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7f57bd28-a8b5-4d61-a703-ac067cd8a33ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f57bd28-a8b5-4d61-a703-ac067cd8a33eHugh Panaro (Broadway tenor)
- Duke Hugh/music/images/artists/96x96/93a2a499-19cd-44ed-9fc2-caa79245cf6c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/93a2a499-19cd-44ed-9fc2-caa79245cf6chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/93a2a499-19cd-44ed-9fc2-caa79245cf6cDuke Hugh
- Grayson Hugh/music/images/artists/96x96/c878d72d-cccb-4cdf-9626-3e41ee284894.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c878d72d-cccb-4cdf-9626-3e41ee284894http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c878d72d-cccb-4cdf-9626-3e41ee284894Grayson Hugh
- Timothy Hugh/music/images/artists/96x96/82dc833c-fa5e-4ef4-8250-aac03574b945.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/82dc833c-fa5e-4ef4-8250-aac03574b945http://musicbrainz.org/artist/82dc833c-fa5e-4ef4-8250-aac03574b945Timothy Hugh (cellist)
- Jim Hughart/music/images/artists/96x96/0f7ecf35-2a7b-4c81-9b71-7c6b3e8c3a61.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0f7ecf35-2a7b-4c81-9b71-7c6b3e8c3a61http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f7ecf35-2a7b-4c81-9b71-7c6b3e8c3a61Jim Hughart
- Hughes Brothers/music/images/artists/96x96/7ad07a91-be56-4358-91eb-c3f6b4fd4480.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7ad07a91-be56-4358-91eb-c3f6b4fd4480http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7ad07a91-be56-4358-91eb-c3f6b4fd4480Hughes Brothers
- The Hughes Corporation/music/images/artists/96x96/9e613b78-1b1f-493c-8d48-08c897a44795.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9e613b78-1b1f-493c-8d48-08c897a44795http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e613b78-1b1f-493c-8d48-08c897a44795The Hughes Corporation
- Aled Hughes/music/images/artists/96x96/021dd9ef-bac4-4197-abe3-a8cdeceeae5e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/021dd9ef-bac4-4197-abe3-a8cdeceeae5ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/021dd9ef-bac4-4197-abe3-a8cdeceeae5eAled Hughes
- Andrew Hughes/music/images/artists/96x96/f15c5478-1124-440c-82c7-2fbc7ae22f27.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f15c5478-1124-440c-82c7-2fbc7ae22f27http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f15c5478-1124-440c-82c7-2fbc7ae22f27Andrew Hughes
- Arwel Hughes/music/images/artists/96x96/b73a21d7-026c-448b-a914-85fa99e4bab0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b73a21d7-026c-448b-a914-85fa99e4bab0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b73a21d7-026c-448b-a914-85fa99e4bab0Arwel Hughes (Welsh conductor and composer)
- Benjamin Hughes/music/images/artists/96x96/d15c32df-815b-46f3-af0a-425b9df607f1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d15c32df-815b-46f3-af0a-425b9df607f1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d15c32df-815b-46f3-af0a-425b9df607f1Benjamin Hughes
- Benji Hughes/music/images/artists/96x96/3a4dbe08-8189-4207-a92e-93c6a054f71f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3a4dbe08-8189-4207-a92e-93c6a054f71fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a4dbe08-8189-4207-a92e-93c6a054f71fBenji Hughes
- Bernard Hughes/music/images/artists/96x96/c7b2158d-9c01-4d06-a3df-f4139388651b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c7b2158d-9c01-4d06-a3df-f4139388651bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7b2158d-9c01-4d06-a3df-f4139388651bBernard Hughes