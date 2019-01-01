- Peter Howell/music/images/artists/96x96/09800827-76e1-4161-9583-1c399da9d7bc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/09800827-76e1-4161-9583-1c399da9d7bchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/09800827-76e1-4161-9583-1c399da9d7bcPeter Howell
- Reuben Howell/music/images/artists/96x96/8c0c37f1-0c00-42f2-9ec4-e8432ade0101.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8c0c37f1-0c00-42f2-9ec4-e8432ade0101http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8c0c37f1-0c00-42f2-9ec4-e8432ade0101Reuben Howell
- Anne Howells/music/images/artists/96x96/3af2452e-347f-4372-a880-9b4c22b3f070.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3af2452e-347f-4372-a880-9b4c22b3f070http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3af2452e-347f-4372-a880-9b4c22b3f070Anne Howells
- Danny Howells/music/images/artists/96x96/83c616dd-9588-4663-83c4-13a7253b6733.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/83c616dd-9588-4663-83c4-13a7253b6733http://musicbrainz.org/artist/83c616dd-9588-4663-83c4-13a7253b6733Danny Howells
- Helen-Jane Howells/music/images/artists/96x96/99c718e3-0c12-4f82-8b48-abdad157a2aa.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/99c718e3-0c12-4f82-8b48-abdad157a2aahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/99c718e3-0c12-4f82-8b48-abdad157a2aaHelen-Jane Howells
- Herbert Howells/music/images/artists/96x96/17987101-f6c0-49e0-879e-fb3817fc8cbf.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/17987101-f6c0-49e0-879e-fb3817fc8cbfhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/17987101-f6c0-49e0-879e-fb3817fc8cbfHerbert Howells
- Nest Howells/music/images/artists/96x96/975741ca-da97-4ad5-bc01-dc4e5e779e79.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/975741ca-da97-4ad5-bc01-dc4e5e779e79http://musicbrainz.org/artist/975741ca-da97-4ad5-bc01-dc4e5e779e79Nest Howells (Brân)
- OSHH/music/images/artists/96x96/4e472591-273d-4d7f-b085-9f0d4eb7e0dc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4e472591-273d-4d7f-b085-9f0d4eb7e0dchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e472591-273d-4d7f-b085-9f0d4eb7e0dcOSHH (Osian Howells)
- Sarah Howells/music/images/artists/96x96/bfd798cf-8e7b-4a5d-8b4e-7a4c1bd026c6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/bfd798cf-8e7b-4a5d-8b4e-7a4c1bd026c6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/bfd798cf-8e7b-4a5d-8b4e-7a4c1bd026c6Sarah Howells
- Frankie Howerd/music/images/artists/96x96/a6db6249-50bd-4df0-9df9-e983edbbe1f0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a6db6249-50bd-4df0-9df9-e983edbbe1f0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6db6249-50bd-4df0-9df9-e983edbbe1f0Frankie Howerd
- Frankie Howerd & The Company/music/images/artists/96x96/698ce356-950a-4070-9018-25a61aec1229.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/698ce356-950a-4070-9018-25a61aec1229http://musicbrainz.org/artist/698ce356-950a-4070-9018-25a61aec1229Frankie Howerd & The Company
- Ash Howes/music/images/artists/96x96/c1fe7b55-9095-45f5-a11f-40304a69f0a9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c1fe7b55-9095-45f5-a11f-40304a69f0a9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1fe7b55-9095-45f5-a11f-40304a69f0a9Ash Howes
- Bobby Howes/music/images/artists/96x96/4929b068-3305-48e3-8667-9dde82721190.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4929b068-3305-48e3-8667-9dde82721190http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4929b068-3305-48e3-8667-9dde82721190Bobby Howes (British entertainer, musical comedy)
- David Howes/music/images/artists/96x96/5612e909-ddef-4579-8404-ead941c24ad2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5612e909-ddef-4579-8404-ead941c24ad2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5612e909-ddef-4579-8404-ead941c24ad2David Howes
- Sally Ann Howes/music/images/artists/96x96/0eef8e2b-0c19-4bc9-8469-90a3a31aecc1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0eef8e2b-0c19-4bc9-8469-90a3a31aecc1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0eef8e2b-0c19-4bc9-8469-90a3a31aecc1Sally Ann Howes
- Clare Howick/music/images/artists/96x96/da61fb37-517a-4873-b1a9-c71a324dbc08.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/da61fb37-517a-4873-b1a9-c71a324dbc08http://musicbrainz.org/artist/da61fb37-517a-4873-b1a9-c71a324dbc08Clare Howick
- Howie/music/images/artists/96x96/fffbfec9-1c60-4d2e-a4e0-3a9c2ac298f2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/fffbfec9-1c60-4d2e-a4e0-3a9c2ac298f2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/fffbfec9-1c60-4d2e-a4e0-3a9c2ac298f2Howie
- Howie Casey & The Seniors/music/images/artists/96x96/9aaa678f-ec2c-4fe8-ba11-4d42bb0cf502.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9aaa678f-ec2c-4fe8-ba11-4d42bb0cf502http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9aaa678f-ec2c-4fe8-ba11-4d42bb0cf502Howie Casey & The Seniors ('60s UK artist)
- Andrew Howie/music/images/artists/96x96/73533153-e6dd-4f9c-86ea-8cf22ccea1ca.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/73533153-e6dd-4f9c-86ea-8cf22ccea1cahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/73533153-e6dd-4f9c-86ea-8cf22ccea1caAndrew Howie
- Fanny Rose Howie/music/images/artists/96x96/249eec03-da8e-4374-8909-d093127e3e59.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/249eec03-da8e-4374-8909-d093127e3e59http://musicbrainz.org/artist/249eec03-da8e-4374-8909-d093127e3e59Fanny Rose Howie (also known as "Princess Te Rangi Pai")
- Iain Howie/music/images/artists/96x96/32c6781e-0258-4b39-a227-781c3db8978c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/32c6781e-0258-4b39-a227-781c3db8978chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/32c6781e-0258-4b39-a227-781c3db8978cIain Howie
- Howl/music/images/artists/96x96/380c731c-b377-4466-901a-dcb496a9cb75.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/380c731c-b377-4466-901a-dcb496a9cb75http://musicbrainz.org/artist/380c731c-b377-4466-901a-dcb496a9cb75Howl (Norway)
- HOWL/music/images/artists/96x96/5d690b30-f8b6-4ba9-bed7-08225a4e07fa.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5d690b30-f8b6-4ba9-bed7-08225a4e07fahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/5d690b30-f8b6-4ba9-bed7-08225a4e07faHOWL (2010s Belfast, Ireland)
- Howl Griff/music/images/artists/96x96/eea64d45-a0c5-4cd9-80c8-47bbe2b12470.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/eea64d45-a0c5-4cd9-80c8-47bbe2b12470http://musicbrainz.org/artist/eea64d45-a0c5-4cd9-80c8-47bbe2b12470Howl Griff (Welsh band)
- Howl in the Typewriter/music/images/artists/96x96/52232d0f-63b3-464d-8350-c4ea877cba6f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/52232d0f-63b3-464d-8350-c4ea877cba6fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/52232d0f-63b3-464d-8350-c4ea877cba6fHowl in the Typewriter
- Charles Howl/music/images/artists/96x96/d0d7f335-0627-40f5-8893-9e36d1a9eaba.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d0d7f335-0627-40f5-8893-9e36d1a9eabahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/d0d7f335-0627-40f5-8893-9e36d1a9eabaCharles Howl
- Beth Howland/music/images/artists/96x96/8d436610-aa99-4196-9f81-f6840e3d72f4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8d436610-aa99-4196-9f81-f6840e3d72f4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d436610-aa99-4196-9f81-f6840e3d72f4Beth Howland
- Juliet Howland/music/images/artists/96x96/54e99085-8de6-45df-b00e-dbb0e90398bb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/54e99085-8de6-45df-b00e-dbb0e90398bbhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/54e99085-8de6-45df-b00e-dbb0e90398bbJuliet Howland
- Danielle Howle & The Tantrums/music/images/artists/96x96/e3f6a11d-ecae-4e19-8d80-5f0cf6e8a433.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e3f6a11d-ecae-4e19-8d80-5f0cf6e8a433http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3f6a11d-ecae-4e19-8d80-5f0cf6e8a433Danielle Howle & The Tantrums
- Howler/music/images/artists/96x96/d9c30c09-8ac6-4154-ad3a-bc81ab4ae8b5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d9c30c09-8ac6-4154-ad3a-bc81ab4ae8b5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9c30c09-8ac6-4154-ad3a-bc81ab4ae8b5Howler (Minneapolis indie rock band)