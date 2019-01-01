Fanny Rose Howie /music/images/artists/96x96/249eec03-da8e-4374-8909-d093127e3e59.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/249eec03-da8e-4374-8909-d093127e3e59 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/249eec03-da8e-4374-8909-d093127e3e59

Fanny Rose Howie (also known as "Princess Te Rangi Pai")