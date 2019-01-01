- James Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/017740b9-0e35-4b66-92db-094b8cc0fdd0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/017740b9-0e35-4b66-92db-094b8cc0fdd0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/017740b9-0e35-4b66-92db-094b8cc0fdd0James Hall (UK countertenor)
- Jamie Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/d4be7d38-67f9-4ead-9c1e-9c87acaa3098.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d4be7d38-67f9-4ead-9c1e-9c87acaa3098http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d4be7d38-67f9-4ead-9c1e-9c87acaa3098Jamie Hall (bass)
- Jamie W. Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/da80dac7-ff52-42c9-88c2-7eaf19cb2149.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/da80dac7-ff52-42c9-88c2-7eaf19cb2149http://musicbrainz.org/artist/da80dac7-ff52-42c9-88c2-7eaf19cb2149Jamie W. Hall
- Jess Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/0af97eae-c683-414d-8b52-02d7491c178e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0af97eae-c683-414d-8b52-02d7491c178ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/0af97eae-c683-414d-8b52-02d7491c178eJess Hall (Wales-based Contemporary Folk/ Trip-hop))
- Jess Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/e76f4aa4-a15f-4905-ab0a-c2fba9f71d26.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e76f4aa4-a15f-4905-ab0a-c2fba9f71d26http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e76f4aa4-a15f-4905-ab0a-c2fba9f71d26Jess Hall (Oxford-based Folk Singer)
- Jim Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/8c12559e-ddcf-472a-8a8c-0f0c3fc91c6a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8c12559e-ddcf-472a-8a8c-0f0c3fc91c6ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/8c12559e-ddcf-472a-8a8c-0f0c3fc91c6aJim Hall (US jazz guitarist, composer & arranger)
- The Jim Hall Trio/music/images/artists/96x96/c5605f85-52e0-4ecb-a00b-c45d1be42f3a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c5605f85-52e0-4ecb-a00b-c45d1be42f3ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5605f85-52e0-4ecb-a00b-c45d1be42f3aThe Jim Hall Trio
- Jimmy Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/0a314698-09db-445f-ac69-4ee6514c86af.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0a314698-09db-445f-ac69-4ee6514c86afhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/0a314698-09db-445f-ac69-4ee6514c86afJimmy Hall (American singer/songwriter, member of Wet Willie)
- John Graham Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/261d360e-fe38-4358-9a96-b3da0e0e41a4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/261d360e-fe38-4358-9a96-b3da0e0e41a4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/261d360e-fe38-4358-9a96-b3da0e0e41a4John Graham Hall
- Joy Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/50a227d9-1ace-41ae-a52f-0b4770f9eef9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/50a227d9-1ace-41ae-a52f-0b4770f9eef9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/50a227d9-1ace-41ae-a52f-0b4770f9eef9Joy Hall
- Juanita Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/ea79c573-4bbc-4f8f-ac45-48fde2b682d9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ea79c573-4bbc-4f8f-ac45-48fde2b682d9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea79c573-4bbc-4f8f-ac45-48fde2b682d9Juanita Hall
- Judith Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/65c48118-e8ba-4bfe-85ca-3c43363109da.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/65c48118-e8ba-4bfe-85ca-3c43363109dahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/65c48118-e8ba-4bfe-85ca-3c43363109daJudith Hall
- Katie Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/82ba7bb1-88a8-42c9-86c6-1199c6cc06e7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/82ba7bb1-88a8-42c9-86c6-1199c6cc06e7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/82ba7bb1-88a8-42c9-86c6-1199c6cc06e7Katie Hall (English actress and soprano)
- Kristen Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/2e78fa26-20ba-4a28-baf2-3e053cb2c564.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2e78fa26-20ba-4a28-baf2-3e053cb2c564http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e78fa26-20ba-4a28-baf2-3e053cb2c564Kristen Hall
- Kyle Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/f5b7ae86-df43-4377-8475-5e7a69c33c44.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f5b7ae86-df43-4377-8475-5e7a69c33c44http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f5b7ae86-df43-4377-8475-5e7a69c33c44Kyle Hall
- Lani Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/f7b4213c-d766-47d4-80c7-d6de66380f30.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f7b4213c-d766-47d4-80c7-d6de66380f30http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7b4213c-d766-47d4-80c7-d6de66380f30Lani Hall
- Larry Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/6d301121-64b8-4965-8539-82cf6041144b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6d301121-64b8-4965-8539-82cf6041144bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d301121-64b8-4965-8539-82cf6041144bLarry Hall
- Leo Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/63334ce3-3d61-47ea-b353-9935b1b27dc6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/63334ce3-3d61-47ea-b353-9935b1b27dc6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/63334ce3-3d61-47ea-b353-9935b1b27dc6Leo Hall
- Lianne Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/52266b7e-e08b-41da-a20b-ee066c122780.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/52266b7e-e08b-41da-a20b-ee066c122780http://musicbrainz.org/artist/52266b7e-e08b-41da-a20b-ee066c122780Lianne Hall
- Lisa Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/9c19b977-cb43-407e-9829-1509aeb7ea87.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9c19b977-cb43-407e-9829-1509aeb7ea87http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c19b977-cb43-407e-9829-1509aeb7ea87Lisa Hall (lead singer of band lisahall)
- Lucia Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/d90e1004-a1a9-4f17-8cac-f840d8f5ddd6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d90e1004-a1a9-4f17-8cac-f840d8f5ddd6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d90e1004-a1a9-4f17-8cac-f840d8f5ddd6Lucia Hall (violinist)
- Lucy Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/772b0e54-755b-4a86-a0ad-fd73ade6ed9f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/772b0e54-755b-4a86-a0ad-fd73ade6ed9fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/772b0e54-755b-4a86-a0ad-fd73ade6ed9fLucy Hall (Sydney, Australia-based singer)
- Lucy Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/b87070f5-f8b6-45ae-8de1-5886fa03496f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b87070f5-f8b6-45ae-8de1-5886fa03496fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/b87070f5-f8b6-45ae-8de1-5886fa03496fLucy Hall (soprano vocals)
- Lynden David Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/7d5237a5-6d37-48c5-be56-7ba8aa3fb4fe.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7d5237a5-6d37-48c5-be56-7ba8aa3fb4fehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d5237a5-6d37-48c5-be56-7ba8aa3fb4feLynden David Hall
- Marion Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/379f8ef0-f8ce-4f21-9c5a-f8b8172cdd2b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/379f8ef0-f8ce-4f21-9c5a-f8b8172cdd2bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/379f8ef0-f8ce-4f21-9c5a-f8b8172cdd2bMarion Hall
- Mark Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/6761e4a5-0a1a-4afc-a75f-1e3e4df74f13.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6761e4a5-0a1a-4afc-a75f-1e3e4df74f13http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6761e4a5-0a1a-4afc-a75f-1e3e4df74f13Mark Hall (CCM artist and pastor)
- Martin Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/f099d9b2-e3e8-471b-a3ae-5e36604dddbc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f099d9b2-e3e8-471b-a3ae-5e36604dddbchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f099d9b2-e3e8-471b-a3ae-5e36604dddbcMartin Hall (Danish musician/composer)
- Matthew Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/12e5da13-67f8-4fba-afc6-8370bf9a7d5f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/12e5da13-67f8-4fba-afc6-8370bf9a7d5fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/12e5da13-67f8-4fba-afc6-8370bf9a7d5fMatthew Hall
- Mhairi Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/fb875856-5aab-4602-b3b6-fc3ee22f79c8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/fb875856-5aab-4602-b3b6-fc3ee22f79c8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb875856-5aab-4602-b3b6-fc3ee22f79c8Mhairi Hall
- Michael C. Hall/music/images/artists/96x96/b6297362-2eba-4e48-bfd3-cf0acef683e3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b6297362-2eba-4e48-bfd3-cf0acef683e3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6297362-2eba-4e48-bfd3-cf0acef683e3Michael C. Hall (US actor, known for Dexter)