Michael C. Hall /music/images/artists/96x96/b6297362-2eba-4e48-bfd3-cf0acef683e3.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b6297362-2eba-4e48-bfd3-cf0acef683e3 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6297362-2eba-4e48-bfd3-cf0acef683e3

Michael C. Hall (US actor, known for Dexter)