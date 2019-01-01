- Holly Macve/music/images/artists/96x96/8f26e740-2363-4caf-9c9a-5db2e16700b9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8f26e740-2363-4caf-9c9a-5db2e16700b9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f26e740-2363-4caf-9c9a-5db2e16700b9Holly Macve
- RAHH/music/images/artists/96x96/deaad51c-4c35-46fc-b8e5-d39f6e372616.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/deaad51c-4c35-46fc-b8e5-d39f6e372616http://musicbrainz.org/artist/deaad51c-4c35-46fc-b8e5-d39f6e372616RAHH (solo female soul/electronic artist)
- Holly Redford Jones/music/images/artists/96x96/75418408-9924-4625-8095-92f61cd800ea.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/75418408-9924-4625-8095-92f61cd800eahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/75418408-9924-4625-8095-92f61cd800eaHolly Redford Jones
- Holly Taymar & Christopher Bilton/music/images/artists/96x96/38d81c36-38fb-461c-906c-8be59f902a11.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/38d81c36-38fb-461c-906c-8be59f902a11http://musicbrainz.org/artist/38d81c36-38fb-461c-906c-8be59f902a11Holly Taymar & Christopher Bilton
- The Holly Twins/music/images/artists/96x96/c13f2635-25b6-4f5e-be2d-958f686d32ca.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c13f2635-25b6-4f5e-be2d-958f686d32cahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/c13f2635-25b6-4f5e-be2d-958f686d32caThe Holly Twins
- Buddy Holly/music/images/artists/96x96/d352f5dd-3023-4565-a7bb-52396bf8821d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d352f5dd-3023-4565-a7bb-52396bf8821dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/d352f5dd-3023-4565-a7bb-52396bf8821dBuddy Holly (1950s rock & roll singer-songwriter)
- Dev Holly/music/images/artists/96x96/c1ad50df-f2b9-49cb-ac2c-3bf922916d92.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c1ad50df-f2b9-49cb-ac2c-3bf922916d92http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1ad50df-f2b9-49cb-ac2c-3bf922916d92Dev Holly
- The Hollyridge Strings/music/images/artists/96x96/760b58f4-b0cd-4122-8c93-5d658566ff15.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/760b58f4-b0cd-4122-8c93-5d658566ff15http://musicbrainz.org/artist/760b58f4-b0cd-4122-8c93-5d658566ff15The Hollyridge Strings
- HollySiz/music/images/artists/96x96/0a665c85-3442-4daf-b743-eb9cd4ec3ab7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0a665c85-3442-4daf-b743-eb9cd4ec3ab7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0a665c85-3442-4daf-b743-eb9cd4ec3ab7HollySiz
- Hollyweerd/music/images/artists/96x96/48aee1f6-c298-4ad1-bb3b-4cb99acbf44f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/48aee1f6-c298-4ad1-bb3b-4cb99acbf44fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/48aee1f6-c298-4ad1-bb3b-4cb99acbf44fHollyweerd
- The Hollywood Argyles/music/images/artists/96x96/0da9b97f-c91f-4fd2-b038-779f290dccf2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0da9b97f-c91f-4fd2-b038-779f290dccf2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0da9b97f-c91f-4fd2-b038-779f290dccf2The Hollywood Argyles
- Hollywood Beyond/music/images/artists/96x96/55e832a7-7bfc-4ca9-befe-5bba4c312470.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/55e832a7-7bfc-4ca9-befe-5bba4c312470http://musicbrainz.org/artist/55e832a7-7bfc-4ca9-befe-5bba4c312470Hollywood Beyond
- Hollywood Bowl/music/images/artists/96x96/b1aedb3b-f336-4399-99ba-966424b5836c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b1aedb3b-f336-4399-99ba-966424b5836chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/b1aedb3b-f336-4399-99ba-966424b5836cHollywood Bowl (Belgian Doors Tribute)
- The Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/e044a6a2-b5d3-4444-b3f5-31bd5cd2187d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e044a6a2-b5d3-4444-b3f5-31bd5cd2187dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/e044a6a2-b5d3-4444-b3f5-31bd5cd2187dThe Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra (50s-60s incarnation of the orchestra)
- Hollywood Brats/music/images/artists/96x96/13b97071-47b4-4543-8db3-e2aea3355651.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/13b97071-47b4-4543-8db3-e2aea3355651http://musicbrainz.org/artist/13b97071-47b4-4543-8db3-e2aea3355651Hollywood Brats
- Hollywood Crestas/music/images/artists/96x96/f098f81d-4882-47ce-b72c-2e77d61fd5a3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f098f81d-4882-47ce-b72c-2e77d61fd5a3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f098f81d-4882-47ce-b72c-2e77d61fd5a3Hollywood Crestas
- Hollywood Film Chorale/music/images/artists/96x96/de82ffdb-28d4-49d5-a8e8-b16b671b2ad9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/de82ffdb-28d4-49d5-a8e8-b16b671b2ad9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/de82ffdb-28d4-49d5-a8e8-b16b671b2ad9Hollywood Film Chorale
- The Hollywood Flames/music/images/artists/96x96/747d7f42-d4b5-4378-bc7d-7f8915cb9c34.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/747d7f42-d4b5-4378-bc7d-7f8915cb9c34http://musicbrainz.org/artist/747d7f42-d4b5-4378-bc7d-7f8915cb9c34The Hollywood Flames
- Hollywood Holt/music/images/artists/96x96/b916bbe7-307b-4394-bb27-895b7dbde9b1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b916bbe7-307b-4394-bb27-895b7dbde9b1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b916bbe7-307b-4394-bb27-895b7dbde9b1Hollywood Holt
- Hollywood Hucksters/music/images/artists/96x96/7991789e-5af7-4cec-b281-973ff2b334f2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7991789e-5af7-4cec-b281-973ff2b334f2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7991789e-5af7-4cec-b281-973ff2b334f2Hollywood Hucksters
- Hollywood Killers/music/images/artists/96x96/bab2933e-5dc3-44c3-b419-dcafec57cb98.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/bab2933e-5dc3-44c3-b419-dcafec57cb98http://musicbrainz.org/artist/bab2933e-5dc3-44c3-b419-dcafec57cb98Hollywood Killers (New wave and power pop)
- The Hollywood Persuaders/music/images/artists/96x96/d923a8be-a4d8-4c14-9755-86943d909e54.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d923a8be-a4d8-4c14-9755-86943d909e54http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d923a8be-a4d8-4c14-9755-86943d909e54The Hollywood Persuaders
- Hollywood Sound Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/95b64c9e-656c-4db2-8e2b-6e33a7d145eb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/95b64c9e-656c-4db2-8e2b-6e33a7d145ebhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/95b64c9e-656c-4db2-8e2b-6e33a7d145ebHollywood Sound Orchestra
- The Hollywood String Quartet/music/images/artists/96x96/af5c8237-ecbd-443c-8984-3160c193ef65.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/af5c8237-ecbd-443c-8984-3160c193ef65http://musicbrainz.org/artist/af5c8237-ecbd-443c-8984-3160c193ef65The Hollywood String Quartet
- Hollywood Strings/music/images/artists/96x96/4595869a-3d3d-4779-9c01-6cfcbf1290af.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4595869a-3d3d-4779-9c01-6cfcbf1290afhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4595869a-3d3d-4779-9c01-6cfcbf1290afHollywood Strings
- The Hollywood Studio Orchestra & Singers/music/images/artists/96x96/e1368350-c166-4a59-beca-dbd0522a4d59.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e1368350-c166-4a59-beca-dbd0522a4d59http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1368350-c166-4a59-beca-dbd0522a4d59The Hollywood Studio Orchestra & Singers
- The Hollywood Studio Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/395de737-1336-41a4-a9b7-2b3c4b16ee8d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/395de737-1336-41a4-a9b7-2b3c4b16ee8dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/395de737-1336-41a4-a9b7-2b3c4b16ee8dThe Hollywood Studio Orchestra
- Hollywood Studio Symphony/music/images/artists/96x96/5032cd91-1976-47e5-9ef6-6eb2eeb0e468.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5032cd91-1976-47e5-9ef6-6eb2eeb0e468http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5032cd91-1976-47e5-9ef6-6eb2eeb0e468Hollywood Studio Symphony
- Hollywood Symphony Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/002be5c1-333a-4a43-96a9-db315760aa17.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/002be5c1-333a-4a43-96a9-db315760aa17http://musicbrainz.org/artist/002be5c1-333a-4a43-96a9-db315760aa17Hollywood Symphony Orchestra (American symphony orchestra based in Los Angeles, California)
- The Hollywood Symphony Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/62ca1c57-5f67-42f7-96e9-02b5099d4765.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/62ca1c57-5f67-42f7-96e9-02b5099d4765http://musicbrainz.org/artist/62ca1c57-5f67-42f7-96e9-02b5099d4765The Hollywood Symphony Orchestra (synthesizer)