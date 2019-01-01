- The Glitterhouse/music/images/artists/96x96/8cee6fe1-cd51-4849-bff7-fd4016e0d0d2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8cee6fe1-cd51-4849-bff7-fd4016e0d0d2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8cee6fe1-cd51-4849-bff7-fd4016e0d0d2The Glitterhouse
- The Glitz/music/images/artists/96x96/9a92f7c4-2e16-42bc-8769-afa42d92b1eb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9a92f7c4-2e16-42bc-8769-afa42d92b1ebhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a92f7c4-2e16-42bc-8769-afa42d92b1ebThe Glitz
- Glitzy BagHags/music/images/artists/96x96/5b0b425c-d5fc-4086-90b8-6f70b2beac61.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5b0b425c-d5fc-4086-90b8-6f70b2beac61http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b0b425c-d5fc-4086-90b8-6f70b2beac61Glitzy BagHags
- GLK/music/images/artists/96x96/f1304cb4-73e0-4c93-b4d3-091c9ac9a0d2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f1304cb4-73e0-4c93-b4d3-091c9ac9a0d2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1304cb4-73e0-4c93-b4d3-091c9ac9a0d2GLK
- The Gloaming/music/images/artists/96x96/f96451e4-4cc4-4cc0-87c8-cfba4e74fc1c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f96451e4-4cc4-4cc0-87c8-cfba4e74fc1chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f96451e4-4cc4-4cc0-87c8-cfba4e74fc1cThe Gloaming
- Global Communication/music/images/artists/96x96/8179e236-86df-459f-bd51-0107138d0a6a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8179e236-86df-459f-bd51-0107138d0a6ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/8179e236-86df-459f-bd51-0107138d0a6aGlobal Communication
- Global Deejays/music/images/artists/96x96/b918ac6e-15b2-49f8-9836-8e67f41e310d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b918ac6e-15b2-49f8-9836-8e67f41e310dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/b918ac6e-15b2-49f8-9836-8e67f41e310dGlobal Deejays
- Global Kryner/music/images/artists/96x96/a494c2c2-28e2-41ad-95bd-8fea7cdf2371.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a494c2c2-28e2-41ad-95bd-8fea7cdf2371http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a494c2c2-28e2-41ad-95bd-8fea7cdf2371Global Kryner
- Global Noize/music/images/artists/96x96/f62f595a-2dd7-43bc-8a4b-ff14ae3a1a72.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f62f595a-2dd7-43bc-8a4b-ff14ae3a1a72http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f62f595a-2dd7-43bc-8a4b-ff14ae3a1a72Global Noize (acid jazz band)
- Global Parasite/music/images/artists/96x96/70920eb1-6de3-4ce7-9493-f5df3dc5781e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/70920eb1-6de3-4ce7-9493-f5df3dc5781ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/70920eb1-6de3-4ce7-9493-f5df3dc5781eGlobal Parasite
- Global Party Starters/music/images/artists/96x96/9c7b0d5c-25b2-47d9-9582-644b69f8213b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9c7b0d5c-25b2-47d9-9582-644b69f8213bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c7b0d5c-25b2-47d9-9582-644b69f8213bGlobal Party Starters
- Global Stage Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/3dd9fcd2-80c5-418a-83c0-1922b4d6b2b7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3dd9fcd2-80c5-418a-83c0-1922b4d6b2b7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3dd9fcd2-80c5-418a-83c0-1922b4d6b2b7Global Stage Orchestra
- A Global Threat/music/images/artists/96x96/c073f75f-e99b-4584-b954-d5488d87b970.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c073f75f-e99b-4584-b954-d5488d87b970http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c073f75f-e99b-4584-b954-d5488d87b970A Global Threat
- Global Tourists/music/images/artists/96x96/fcbb3dc0-9f8a-4e61-a5a8-76feada45edc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/fcbb3dc0-9f8a-4e61-a5a8-76feada45edchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/fcbb3dc0-9f8a-4e61-a5a8-76feada45edcGlobal Tourists
- Global Village/music/images/artists/96x96/781af493-1008-4c5d-81b7-62b0bb44706e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/781af493-1008-4c5d-81b7-62b0bb44706ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/781af493-1008-4c5d-81b7-62b0bb44706eGlobal Village (unknown, has self-titled album from 1996)
- Global Warning/music/images/artists/96x96/9f5b3d02-87f8-434e-b4fd-34c3c303628e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9f5b3d02-87f8-434e-b4fd-34c3c303628ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f5b3d02-87f8-434e-b4fd-34c3c303628eGlobal Warning (US christian metal band)
- Globe Unity Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/b09f39dc-9580-442b-9f8c-566560c74860.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b09f39dc-9580-442b-9f8c-566560c74860http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b09f39dc-9580-442b-9f8c-566560c74860Globe Unity Orchestra
- Globelamp/music/images/artists/96x96/3b1caad1-8559-479a-b7d5-0d3c53d3f9bf.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3b1caad1-8559-479a-b7d5-0d3c53d3f9bfhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b1caad1-8559-479a-b7d5-0d3c53d3f9bfGlobelamp
- Vinko Globokar/music/images/artists/96x96/cc48b7af-91c1-474d-93fa-a747091ded7c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cc48b7af-91c1-474d-93fa-a747091ded7chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc48b7af-91c1-474d-93fa-a747091ded7cVinko Globokar
- Globus/music/images/artists/96x96/484bdea6-8ee4-4365-a561-34a50cd5a12f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/484bdea6-8ee4-4365-a561-34a50cd5a12fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/484bdea6-8ee4-4365-a561-34a50cd5a12fGlobus
- Glockenspiel/music/images/artists/96x96/56d213b0-d960-4f37-9aee-af6f32ba4a27.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/56d213b0-d960-4f37-9aee-af6f32ba4a27http://musicbrainz.org/artist/56d213b0-d960-4f37-9aee-af6f32ba4a27Glockenspiel
- Mira Glodeanu/music/images/artists/96x96/105fc195-f237-4be1-96a3-c0bdc1b4326e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/105fc195-f237-4be1-96a3-c0bdc1b4326ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/105fc195-f237-4be1-96a3-c0bdc1b4326eMira Glodeanu (Romanian violinist)
- Gloo/music/images/artists/96x96/255cb0e5-3615-470c-bf5c-765100aa8975.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/255cb0e5-3615-470c-bf5c-765100aa8975http://musicbrainz.org/artist/255cb0e5-3615-470c-bf5c-765100aa8975Gloo
- The Gloomies/music/images/artists/96x96/08fc048c-ee3b-49a1-965b-335d03dfe4fe.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/08fc048c-ee3b-49a1-965b-335d03dfe4fehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/08fc048c-ee3b-49a1-965b-335d03dfe4feThe Gloomies
- Gloria/music/images/artists/96x96/8a05c376-aaf2-44a1-908b-b55cb2666e3b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8a05c376-aaf2-44a1-908b-b55cb2666e3bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/8a05c376-aaf2-44a1-908b-b55cb2666e3bGloria (surf-doo wop band)
- Gloria/music/images/artists/96x96/f70e5760-0e8f-4fa8-8ff5-0965151038d8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f70e5760-0e8f-4fa8-8ff5-0965151038d8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f70e5760-0e8f-4fa8-8ff5-0965151038d8Gloria (France band)
- Gloria & The Dreamlets/music/images/artists/96x96/50d9e619-b553-44c5-a476-5b79dd9794c5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/50d9e619-b553-44c5-a476-5b79dd9794c5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/50d9e619-b553-44c5-a476-5b79dd9794c5Gloria & The Dreamlets (Jamaican Ska)
- Gloria Bosman/music/images/artists/96x96/287b5d74-b002-4f97-9fab-74a15ff069ba.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/287b5d74-b002-4f97-9fab-74a15ff069bahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/287b5d74-b002-4f97-9fab-74a15ff069baGloria Bosman
- Gloria Cycles/music/images/artists/96x96/3c7265a8-edc4-4c9d-a8b2-d5583d6a8ce4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3c7265a8-edc4-4c9d-a8b2-d5583d6a8ce4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3c7265a8-edc4-4c9d-a8b2-d5583d6a8ce4Gloria Cycles
- The Gloriae Dei Cantores/music/images/artists/96x96/d27a8b22-4c7c-4615-9c19-f009dedbff1b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d27a8b22-4c7c-4615-9c19-f009dedbff1bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/d27a8b22-4c7c-4615-9c19-f009dedbff1bThe Gloriae Dei Cantores