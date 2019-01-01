- Glas/music/images/artists/96x96/c11b169e-6560-4aab-8b8d-fe73aafcd3ed.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c11b169e-6560-4aab-8b8d-fe73aafcd3edhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/c11b169e-6560-4aab-8b8d-fe73aafcd3edGlas
- Dane Glasby/music/images/artists/96x96/f2db13f2-8b78-4927-82f8-8df6c8dc0aa9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f2db13f2-8b78-4927-82f8-8df6c8dc0aa9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2db13f2-8b78-4927-82f8-8df6c8dc0aa9Dane Glasby
- Ernst Simon Glaser/music/images/artists/96x96/28d04c7b-f5a5-4899-bf72-f5341b02625e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/28d04c7b-f5a5-4899-bf72-f5341b02625ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/28d04c7b-f5a5-4899-bf72-f5341b02625eErnst Simon Glaser
- Jim Glaser/music/images/artists/96x96/c741deaf-2f95-4777-8bce-d0f9ee5d9246.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c741deaf-2f95-4777-8bce-d0f9ee5d9246http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c741deaf-2f95-4777-8bce-d0f9ee5d9246Jim Glaser
- Michael Glaser/music/images/artists/96x96/4a08256e-de5c-46a0-88e5-d4cf9aabc764.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4a08256e-de5c-46a0-88e5-d4cf9aabc764http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a08256e-de5c-46a0-88e5-d4cf9aabc764Michael Glaser (Mastering engineer)
- Paul Michael Glaser/music/images/artists/96x96/266ffcb4-1d3a-4bd7-89fd-09e37bd97c91.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/266ffcb4-1d3a-4bd7-89fd-09e37bd97c91http://musicbrainz.org/artist/266ffcb4-1d3a-4bd7-89fd-09e37bd97c91Paul Michael Glaser
- Tompall Glaser/music/images/artists/96x96/0c72f4e1-30db-41ef-b29e-8c168c39665e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0c72f4e1-30db-41ef-b29e-8c168c39665ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/0c72f4e1-30db-41ef-b29e-8c168c39665eTompall Glaser (American country singer/songwriter)
- Tompall Glaser & The Glaser Brothers/music/images/artists/96x96/f6697421-61ca-4002-853d-4858701dcfdc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f6697421-61ca-4002-853d-4858701dcfdchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f6697421-61ca-4002-853d-4858701dcfdcTompall Glaser & The Glaser Brothers
- Glasgow/music/images/artists/96x96/fca69dec-7570-4177-a03f-f32a73ebc12c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/fca69dec-7570-4177-a03f-f32a73ebc12chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/fca69dec-7570-4177-a03f-f32a73ebc12cGlasgow
- Glasgow Chamber Choir/music/images/artists/96x96/55b50fb0-2022-47b2-bec3-972127c04488.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/55b50fb0-2022-47b2-bec3-972127c04488http://musicbrainz.org/artist/55b50fb0-2022-47b2-bec3-972127c04488Glasgow Chamber Choir
- Glasgow Hebridean Choir/music/images/artists/96x96/7fe6d618-8139-4c59-bab8-12328ee924e8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7fe6d618-8139-4c59-bab8-12328ee924e8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7fe6d618-8139-4c59-bab8-12328ee924e8Glasgow Hebridean Choir (Còisir Innse Ghall Ghlaschu)
- The Glasgow Improvisers Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/ca660f3b-b802-4883-b2a0-f4ec68cbd3e6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ca660f3b-b802-4883-b2a0-f4ec68cbd3e6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca660f3b-b802-4883-b2a0-f4ec68cbd3e6The Glasgow Improvisers Orchestra
- Glasgow Islay Gaelic Choir/music/images/artists/96x96/58ea8545-b716-4dd3-9904-c7b9fdc543df.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/58ea8545-b716-4dd3-9904-c7b9fdc543dfhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/58ea8545-b716-4dd3-9904-c7b9fdc543dfGlasgow Islay Gaelic Choir
- Glasgow Orpheus Choir/music/images/artists/96x96/4823c430-4b12-4620-8258-1c80772ffb42.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4823c430-4b12-4620-8258-1c80772ffb42http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4823c430-4b12-4620-8258-1c80772ffb42Glasgow Orpheus Choir
- Glasgow Phoenix Choir/music/images/artists/96x96/5cf51e4f-38df-4150-a4e6-17fd2aba7f2b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5cf51e4f-38df-4150-a4e6-17fd2aba7f2bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/5cf51e4f-38df-4150-a4e6-17fd2aba7f2bGlasgow Phoenix Choir
- Glasgow Skye Association Pipe Band/music/images/artists/96x96/44c135a7-dfb8-4eeb-a0b8-4bf7028eae7f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/44c135a7-dfb8-4eeb-a0b8-4bf7028eae7fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/44c135a7-dfb8-4eeb-a0b8-4bf7028eae7fGlasgow Skye Association Pipe Band
- Alex Glasgow/music/images/artists/96x96/c69cbbf1-cd2d-49a5-acc7-632fa8b5e5cd.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c69cbbf1-cd2d-49a5-acc7-632fa8b5e5cdhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/c69cbbf1-cd2d-49a5-acc7-632fa8b5e5cdAlex Glasgow
- Deborahe Glasgow/music/images/artists/96x96/ee26007c-5c51-4048-90ba-26a5a1ce5570.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ee26007c-5c51-4048-90ba-26a5a1ce5570http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee26007c-5c51-4048-90ba-26a5a1ce5570Deborahe Glasgow
- Kenny Glasgow/music/images/artists/96x96/9ca884e3-e05d-42fd-a2ab-2db2286ca900.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9ca884e3-e05d-42fd-a2ab-2db2286ca900http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9ca884e3-e05d-42fd-a2ab-2db2286ca900Kenny Glasgow
- Scott Glasgow/music/images/artists/96x96/36e41722-0b6b-48e8-9a28-a80c35c0581e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/36e41722-0b6b-48e8-9a28-a80c35c0581ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/36e41722-0b6b-48e8-9a28-a80c35c0581eScott Glasgow
- Glaskin/music/images/artists/96x96/510031db-46c1-4ec5-8798-afffe2fc4185.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/510031db-46c1-4ec5-8798-afffe2fc4185http://musicbrainz.org/artist/510031db-46c1-4ec5-8798-afffe2fc4185Glaskin
- GLASLYN/music/images/artists/96x96/09454b49-7ecb-4eba-af7f-88f48325b48c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/09454b49-7ecb-4eba-af7f-88f48325b48chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/09454b49-7ecb-4eba-af7f-88f48325b48cGLASLYN
- Robert Glasper/music/images/artists/96x96/6e8f82ea-9e6d-4fdd-9b32-32feef13186b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6e8f82ea-9e6d-4fdd-9b32-32feef13186bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e8f82ea-9e6d-4fdd-9b32-32feef13186bRobert Glasper
- Robert Glasper Experiment/music/images/artists/96x96/0ec3c9dc-45e7-4bc1-9813-a866acaae772.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0ec3c9dc-45e7-4bc1-9813-a866acaae772http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ec3c9dc-45e7-4bc1-9813-a866acaae772Robert Glasper Experiment
- The Robert Glasper Trio/music/images/artists/96x96/df7ccfff-b64e-4bf0-b3e4-9cf7cc161998.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/df7ccfff-b64e-4bf0-b3e4-9cf7cc161998http://musicbrainz.org/artist/df7ccfff-b64e-4bf0-b3e4-9cf7cc161998The Robert Glasper Trio
- Margaret Glaspy/music/images/artists/96x96/82cb3eba-f585-4666-9941-c347275fc197.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/82cb3eba-f585-4666-9941-c347275fc197http://musicbrainz.org/artist/82cb3eba-f585-4666-9941-c347275fc197Margaret Glaspy
- GLASS/music/images/artists/96x96/59e196f1-e373-471c-84d8-544862605765.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/59e196f1-e373-471c-84d8-544862605765http://musicbrainz.org/artist/59e196f1-e373-471c-84d8-544862605765GLASS (London duo)
- Glass Actor/music/images/artists/96x96/da097238-2953-4554-bbae-ac5fcd2f65e1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/da097238-2953-4554-bbae-ac5fcd2f65e1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/da097238-2953-4554-bbae-ac5fcd2f65e1Glass Actor
- Glass Animals/music/images/artists/96x96/20395131-fbde-43ce-b141-b700cfdae99c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/20395131-fbde-43ce-b141-b700cfdae99chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/20395131-fbde-43ce-b141-b700cfdae99cGlass Animals
- Glass Cake/music/images/artists/96x96/cbf7b89b-7be3-4b31-9b57-2545f1532601.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cbf7b89b-7be3-4b31-9b57-2545f1532601http://musicbrainz.org/artist/cbf7b89b-7be3-4b31-9b57-2545f1532601Glass Cake