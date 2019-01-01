- Georgie Joe/music/images/artists/96x96/35fa3a3b-cd17-449e-810b-7a9a8b2dc4c1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/35fa3a3b-cd17-449e-810b-7a9a8b2dc4c1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/35fa3a3b-cd17-449e-810b-7a9a8b2dc4c1Georgie Joe
- Georgie Pruden/music/images/artists/96x96/8da1740f-dda3-49fd-a985-452b9d62ee5f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8da1740f-dda3-49fd-a985-452b9d62ee5fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/8da1740f-dda3-49fd-a985-452b9d62ee5fGeorgie Pruden
- Georgie Red/music/images/artists/96x96/08674321-75c8-4678-b840-37910269790d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/08674321-75c8-4678-b840-37910269790dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/08674321-75c8-4678-b840-37910269790dGeorgie Red
- Eugenia Georgieva/music/images/artists/96x96/ed96c146-6eef-497a-9ff1-b24f97a80065.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ed96c146-6eef-497a-9ff1-b24f97a80065http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed96c146-6eef-497a-9ff1-b24f97a80065Eugenia Georgieva
- Harri Georgio/music/images/artists/96x96/767affa1-cdf1-409b-99f6-6b561e60cea9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/767affa1-cdf1-409b-99f6-6b561e60cea9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/767affa1-cdf1-409b-99f6-6b561e60cea9Harri Georgio
- Mark W. Georgsson/music/images/artists/96x96/fbe48d75-2913-49d0-94f0-322500f34434.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/fbe48d75-2913-49d0-94f0-322500f34434http://musicbrainz.org/artist/fbe48d75-2913-49d0-94f0-322500f34434Mark W. Georgsson
- GEOTHEORY/music/images/artists/96x96/842fa49f-8535-4789-84f8-e1b0eeb558dc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/842fa49f-8535-4789-84f8-e1b0eeb558dchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/842fa49f-8535-4789-84f8-e1b0eeb558dcGEOTHEORY
- Geotic/music/images/artists/96x96/780640e6-cfcb-431f-b5a6-865200dd35a7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/780640e6-cfcb-431f-b5a6-865200dd35a7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/780640e6-cfcb-431f-b5a6-865200dd35a7Geotic
- Geovarn/music/images/artists/96x96/39faf814-1925-401d-b5d9-49616553632d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/39faf814-1925-401d-b5d9-49616553632dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/39faf814-1925-401d-b5d9-49616553632dGeovarn
- Geowulf/music/images/artists/96x96/1976f81d-fb04-4e2a-90d0-e297b5a99892.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1976f81d-fb04-4e2a-90d0-e297b5a99892http://musicbrainz.org/artist/1976f81d-fb04-4e2a-90d0-e297b5a99892Geowulf
- Ger Wolfe/music/images/artists/96x96/45e456d7-afe5-4339-98fe-0a640d7d8ee6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/45e456d7-afe5-4339-98fe-0a640d7d8ee6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/45e456d7-afe5-4339-98fe-0a640d7d8ee6Ger Wolfe
- David Geraghty/music/images/artists/96x96/d5aea1bd-ac71-449f-9ffb-5f13d9906496.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d5aea1bd-ac71-449f-9ffb-5f13d9906496http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5aea1bd-ac71-449f-9ffb-5f13d9906496David Geraghty
- Steven Geraghty/music/images/artists/96x96/4f94ef76-8a0d-4891-aec1-5f9f984d078f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4f94ef76-8a0d-4891-aec1-5f9f984d078fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4f94ef76-8a0d-4891-aec1-5f9f984d078fSteven Geraghty
- Gerald Le Funk/music/images/artists/96x96/8fb3437c-cc72-41c4-8f68-c9f80fff18dc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8fb3437c-cc72-41c4-8f68-c9f80fff18dchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/8fb3437c-cc72-41c4-8f68-c9f80fff18dcGerald Le Funk (Trance)
- Geraldine/music/images/artists/96x96/2bb19d42-8f7a-4100-bee9-e321a33c3572.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2bb19d42-8f7a-4100-bee9-e321a33c3572http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2bb19d42-8f7a-4100-bee9-e321a33c3572Geraldine (Irish singer Geraldine Branagan)
- Geraldo/music/images/artists/96x96/bdb4b281-59e8-4699-b705-e20c99d19b16.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/bdb4b281-59e8-4699-b705-e20c99d19b16http://musicbrainz.org/artist/bdb4b281-59e8-4699-b705-e20c99d19b16Geraldo (bandleader)
- Geraldo & His Gaucho Tango Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/49e6cce5-e25e-4159-a60d-128b2e876eb7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/49e6cce5-e25e-4159-a60d-128b2e876eb7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/49e6cce5-e25e-4159-a60d-128b2e876eb7Geraldo & His Gaucho Tango Orchestra
- Geraldo and his Dance Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/a94b2e8b-a3f5-423f-9a08-8846332c440a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a94b2e8b-a3f5-423f-9a08-8846332c440ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/a94b2e8b-a3f5-423f-9a08-8846332c440aGeraldo and his Dance Orchestra
- Geraldo and His Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/006d1a77-ab50-4d75-99b9-f6b6de779108.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/006d1a77-ab50-4d75-99b9-f6b6de779108http://musicbrainz.org/artist/006d1a77-ab50-4d75-99b9-f6b6de779108Geraldo and His Orchestra
- Geraldo and the Savoy Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/416ecd16-6577-473a-8d4f-27ad5a165748.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/416ecd16-6577-473a-8d4f-27ad5a165748http://musicbrainz.org/artist/416ecd16-6577-473a-8d4f-27ad5a165748Geraldo and the Savoy Orchestra
- The Geraldo Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/35a95d7a-347b-4903-81dc-6d01704367c9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/35a95d7a-347b-4903-81dc-6d01704367c9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/35a95d7a-347b-4903-81dc-6d01704367c9The Geraldo Orchestra
- Geraldo Sandell/music/images/artists/96x96/d97b5c01-1119-4e99-ac26-49796f689ca8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d97b5c01-1119-4e99-ac26-49796f689ca8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d97b5c01-1119-4e99-ac26-49796f689ca8Geraldo Sandell
- Geraldo Vandré/music/images/artists/96x96/5aaf332c-1a4d-4c03-a585-aeafa2f663b8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5aaf332c-1a4d-4c03-a585-aeafa2f663b8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5aaf332c-1a4d-4c03-a585-aeafa2f663b8Geraldo Vandré
- Gerard/music/images/artists/96x96/5e9a84a3-3922-49ad-8a77-03bd4537fc13.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5e9a84a3-3922-49ad-8a77-03bd4537fc13http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e9a84a3-3922-49ad-8a77-03bd4537fc13Gerard (Japanese progressive rock band)
- Gerard Cousins/music/images/artists/96x96/56f1bb74-f9ce-48be-bffa-bcd6a960c26c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/56f1bb74-f9ce-48be-bffa-bcd6a960c26chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/56f1bb74-f9ce-48be-bffa-bcd6a960c26cGerard Cousins (Guitarist)
- Gerard Garno/music/images/artists/96x96/70d7c0ea-9743-4c4c-a568-76c552cf2f29.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/70d7c0ea-9743-4c4c-a568-76c552cf2f29http://musicbrainz.org/artist/70d7c0ea-9743-4c4c-a568-76c552cf2f29Gerard Garno
- Gerard i2/music/images/artists/96x96/f8b65fa6-dfcd-4eca-82ba-c575983c1e10.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f8b65fa6-dfcd-4eca-82ba-c575983c1e10http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f8b65fa6-dfcd-4eca-82ba-c575983c1e10Gerard i2
- Bernard Gérard/music/images/artists/96x96/9335f2ee-3cc9-4ec1-a5a5-23253d66758e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9335f2ee-3cc9-4ec1-a5a5-23253d66758ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/9335f2ee-3cc9-4ec1-a5a5-23253d66758eBernard Gérard
- Danyel Gérard/music/images/artists/96x96/cabdc397-1baf-4164-a0c9-3269961a7bb5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cabdc397-1baf-4164-a0c9-3269961a7bb5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/cabdc397-1baf-4164-a0c9-3269961a7bb5Danyel Gérard (French pop singer)
- Gerardo/music/images/artists/96x96/90c70b5d-2966-46a9-81a9-eeae67a9d411.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/90c70b5d-2966-46a9-81a9-eeae67a9d411http://musicbrainz.org/artist/90c70b5d-2966-46a9-81a9-eeae67a9d411Gerardo