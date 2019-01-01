- General B/music/images/artists/96x96/59bbba68-3feb-4faf-95c5-80e4ea7194bd.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/59bbba68-3feb-4faf-95c5-80e4ea7194bdhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/59bbba68-3feb-4faf-95c5-80e4ea7194bdGeneral B
- General Caine/music/images/artists/96x96/916fcc96-5536-47e4-b1c5-89958a33b3f2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/916fcc96-5536-47e4-b1c5-89958a33b3f2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/916fcc96-5536-47e4-b1c5-89958a33b3f2General Caine
- General Chaos/music/images/artists/96x96/3cd70c5c-5a5b-4554-aeba-f30048ab5f6c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3cd70c5c-5a5b-4554-aeba-f30048ab5f6chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/3cd70c5c-5a5b-4554-aeba-f30048ab5f6cGeneral Chaos (British ska/punk)
- General Defao/music/images/artists/96x96/1c262ebd-5c9a-4a51-b5d5-e08a94ad24f8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1c262ebd-5c9a-4a51-b5d5-e08a94ad24f8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c262ebd-5c9a-4a51-b5d5-e08a94ad24f8General Defao
- General Degree/music/images/artists/96x96/24d478d4-11b5-454b-b9b7-90ec4529dc7f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/24d478d4-11b5-454b-b9b7-90ec4529dc7fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/24d478d4-11b5-454b-b9b7-90ec4529dc7fGeneral Degree
- General Echo/music/images/artists/96x96/d87d9e3b-6187-4bd8-9936-72c3ab62d2d5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d87d9e3b-6187-4bd8-9936-72c3ab62d2d5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d87d9e3b-6187-4bd8-9936-72c3ab62d2d5General Echo
- General Electric/music/images/artists/96x96/b0034d80-08ce-4a7b-96f7-167084a9471d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b0034d80-08ce-4a7b-96f7-167084a9471dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0034d80-08ce-4a7b-96f7-167084a9471dGeneral Electric
- General Elektriks/music/images/artists/96x96/e9ec4424-2d6f-4332-b969-6c07caedf371.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e9ec4424-2d6f-4332-b969-6c07caedf371http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9ec4424-2d6f-4332-b969-6c07caedf371General Elektriks
- General Fiasco/music/images/artists/96x96/46d47bb2-2dc7-450b-a289-c6bab7a637c6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/46d47bb2-2dc7-450b-a289-c6bab7a637c6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/46d47bb2-2dc7-450b-a289-c6bab7a637c6General Fiasco
- General G/music/images/artists/96x96/b874051d-8edc-4667-b90d-e86d8f7dcc21.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b874051d-8edc-4667-b90d-e86d8f7dcc21http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b874051d-8edc-4667-b90d-e86d8f7dcc21General G
- General Jah Mikey/music/images/artists/96x96/005baca0-25e7-4ab0-be05-72543632605d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/005baca0-25e7-4ab0-be05-72543632605dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/005baca0-25e7-4ab0-be05-72543632605dGeneral Jah Mikey
- General Lafayette/music/images/artists/96x96/756820e5-b52c-4e27-91f7-fa92095f1806.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/756820e5-b52c-4e27-91f7-fa92095f1806http://musicbrainz.org/artist/756820e5-b52c-4e27-91f7-fa92095f1806General Lafayette
- General LOK/music/images/artists/96x96/e2a97fc2-0e1a-4e84-8a80-ea84fced2989.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e2a97fc2-0e1a-4e84-8a80-ea84fced2989http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2a97fc2-0e1a-4e84-8a80-ea84fced2989General LOK
- General Ludd/music/images/artists/96x96/e318ca45-a200-4a78-ab54-e7df775e1754.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e318ca45-a200-4a78-ab54-e7df775e1754http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e318ca45-a200-4a78-ab54-e7df775e1754General Ludd
- General Midi/music/images/artists/96x96/b0a7716f-9e14-4114-825a-1cadadfd7817.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b0a7716f-9e14-4114-825a-1cadadfd7817http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0a7716f-9e14-4114-825a-1cadadfd7817General Midi
- General Narco/music/images/artists/96x96/6200cfa7-a2f7-430b-9734-f3282fa67dce.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6200cfa7-a2f7-430b-9734-f3282fa67dcehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/6200cfa7-a2f7-430b-9734-f3282fa67dceGeneral Narco
- General Ozzy/music/images/artists/96x96/cafbeade-46f1-4012-983e-e5566445f740.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cafbeade-46f1-4012-983e-e5566445f740http://musicbrainz.org/artist/cafbeade-46f1-4012-983e-e5566445f740General Ozzy
- General Plough/music/images/artists/96x96/c5048437-4954-4092-935d-f8004576afba.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c5048437-4954-4092-935d-f8004576afbahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5048437-4954-4092-935d-f8004576afbaGeneral Plough
- General Public/music/images/artists/96x96/aaf54938-7e35-4c7d-8e06-a5094c38cb78.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/aaf54938-7e35-4c7d-8e06-a5094c38cb78http://musicbrainz.org/artist/aaf54938-7e35-4c7d-8e06-a5094c38cb78General Public
- General Roots/music/images/artists/96x96/b19e1dde-10c9-4b52-a85d-d403553a9669.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b19e1dde-10c9-4b52-a85d-d403553a9669http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b19e1dde-10c9-4b52-a85d-d403553a9669General Roots (Dub & Roots)
- General Saint/music/images/artists/96x96/63ffb0a4-3071-4ee3-b1a9-a3c4605ab8bb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/63ffb0a4-3071-4ee3-b1a9-a3c4605ab8bbhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/63ffb0a4-3071-4ee3-b1a9-a3c4605ab8bbGeneral Saint
- General Smiley/music/images/artists/96x96/a27476fe-61fc-467a-a043-786c433cfd57.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a27476fe-61fc-467a-a043-786c433cfd57http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a27476fe-61fc-467a-a043-786c433cfd57General Smiley (JM deejay, half of "Michigan & Smiley", Errol Bennet)
- General Strike/music/images/artists/96x96/4372761e-64c2-4471-b921-866933467918.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4372761e-64c2-4471-b921-866933467918http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4372761e-64c2-4471-b921-866933467918General Strike
- General Waste/music/images/artists/96x96/eee28898-bbab-4125-9529-a00c06f9b91a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/eee28898-bbab-4125-9529-a00c06f9b91ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/eee28898-bbab-4125-9529-a00c06f9b91aGeneral Waste
- El Génèral/music/images/artists/96x96/53ccb34b-9b56-4b1e-ac39-782d00ed7a9d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/53ccb34b-9b56-4b1e-ac39-782d00ed7a9dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/53ccb34b-9b56-4b1e-ac39-782d00ed7a9dEl Génèral (Tunisian hip hop)
- El General/music/images/artists/96x96/64291b1a-94b8-46cd-b1d1-8d2e1f2bffff.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/64291b1a-94b8-46cd-b1d1-8d2e1f2bffffhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/64291b1a-94b8-46cd-b1d1-8d2e1f2bffffEl General (reggaeton)
- Ricky General/music/images/artists/96x96/9a2d8607-888f-45ab-b849-90790be8cdc3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9a2d8607-888f-45ab-b849-90790be8cdc3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a2d8607-888f-45ab-b849-90790be8cdc3Ricky General (reggae)
- Generals/music/images/artists/96x96/4d6f2c21-4e5c-429b-af4b-b60e2c5063ac.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4d6f2c21-4e5c-429b-af4b-b60e2c5063achttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4d6f2c21-4e5c-429b-af4b-b60e2c5063acGenerals (Finnish rockabilly group)
- Generation Dub/music/images/artists/96x96/22440ed1-508a-4a12-b5f2-608510cb4d7c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/22440ed1-508a-4a12-b5f2-608510cb4d7chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/22440ed1-508a-4a12-b5f2-608510cb4d7cGeneration Dub
- The Generation Gap/music/images/artists/96x96/0b116020-09f2-4e2b-b4eb-f2272a3cae13.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0b116020-09f2-4e2b-b4eb-f2272a3cae13http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b116020-09f2-4e2b-b4eb-f2272a3cae13The Generation Gap