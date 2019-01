The Band of Her Majesty's Guards Division /music/images/artists/96x96/65723ab8-e2f2-464c-b577-621dba4724dc.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/65723ab8-e2f2-464c-b577-621dba4724dc http://musicbrainz.org/artist/65723ab8-e2f2-464c-b577-621dba4724dc

The Band of Her Majesty's Guards Division