The Game /music/images/artists/96x96/07cc14fb-4784-4a25-804b-2686ed5ef52c.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/07cc14fb-4784-4a25-804b-2686ed5ef52c http://musicbrainz.org/artist/07cc14fb-4784-4a25-804b-2686ed5ef52c

The Game (US rapper, also known simply as Game)