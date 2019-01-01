David Gordon /music/images/artists/96x96/36d51592-38b0-47b7-a72c-f0188169c94d.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/36d51592-38b0-47b7-a72c-f0188169c94d http://musicbrainz.org/artist/36d51592-38b0-47b7-a72c-f0188169c94d

David Gordon (US ambient producer, often works with brother Steve)