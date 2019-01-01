Lylo Gold /music/images/artists/96x96/d4beaf49-33b0-410b-9610-e8ca00b19b10.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d4beaf49-33b0-410b-9610-e8ca00b19b10 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d4beaf49-33b0-410b-9610-e8ca00b19b10

Lylo Gold ('A charismatic singer songwriter who began singing at the tender age of 11.')