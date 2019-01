The Floacist /music/images/artists/96x96/188b8e84-21c6-4f08-998c-4fe9b340c1b9.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/188b8e84-21c6-4f08-998c-4fe9b340c1b9 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/188b8e84-21c6-4f08-998c-4fe9b340c1b9

The Floacist (UK soul singer and member of the group Floetry)