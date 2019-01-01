- Emma Fielding/music/images/artists/96x96/3dd332ed-7dd4-4abe-8185-2dbb907f3c70.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3dd332ed-7dd4-4abe-8185-2dbb907f3c70http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3dd332ed-7dd4-4abe-8185-2dbb907f3c70Emma Fielding
- Fenella Fielding/music/images/artists/96x96/0732338d-f4ec-4a76-9e1e-ea9a72bf3e52.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0732338d-f4ec-4a76-9e1e-ea9a72bf3e52http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0732338d-f4ec-4a76-9e1e-ea9a72bf3e52Fenella Fielding
- Jerry Fielding/music/images/artists/96x96/ea25057a-8bc6-43ec-b1ba-be663f20af82.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ea25057a-8bc6-43ec-b1ba-be663f20af82http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea25057a-8bc6-43ec-b1ba-be663f20af82Jerry Fielding
- Marie Fielding/music/images/artists/96x96/31d9cb87-4e05-4529-8659-42a39d7a6f87.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/31d9cb87-4e05-4529-8659-42a39d7a6f87http://musicbrainz.org/artist/31d9cb87-4e05-4529-8659-42a39d7a6f87Marie Fielding
- Noel Fielding/music/images/artists/96x96/1f3ff65f-95a8-43b9-94a8-832927075ba3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1f3ff65f-95a8-43b9-94a8-832927075ba3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f3ff65f-95a8-43b9-94a8-832927075ba3Noel Fielding (comedian from ‘The Mighty Boosh’)
- Fields/music/images/artists/96x96/48c45151-1ac6-4fc1-9b54-2e2845d3a6a0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/48c45151-1ac6-4fc1-9b54-2e2845d3a6a0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/48c45151-1ac6-4fc1-9b54-2e2845d3a6a0Fields (Anglo/Icelandic Electro indie band)
- Fields/music/images/artists/96x96/538d5c7d-c2f0-4470-ad76-baa20fb5631e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/538d5c7d-c2f0-4470-ad76-baa20fb5631ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/538d5c7d-c2f0-4470-ad76-baa20fb5631eFields (dnb producer Ben Wilson)
- Fields of the Nephilim/music/images/artists/96x96/a262543f-6ab4-4ac7-86f3-4fc09ff56f3b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a262543f-6ab4-4ac7-86f3-4fc09ff56f3bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/a262543f-6ab4-4ac7-86f3-4fc09ff56f3bFields of the Nephilim (English gothic rock band)
- Alvin Fields/music/images/artists/96x96/9fa19223-ec32-4da2-b1a2-79ea8afeb17a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9fa19223-ec32-4da2-b1a2-79ea8afeb17ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/9fa19223-ec32-4da2-b1a2-79ea8afeb17aAlvin Fields
- Arthur Fields/music/images/artists/96x96/2ecfa8f1-0354-4eb6-af83-6c29c73017b7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2ecfa8f1-0354-4eb6-af83-6c29c73017b7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ecfa8f1-0354-4eb6-af83-6c29c73017b7Arthur Fields
- Boney Fields/music/images/artists/96x96/915ba9cf-e1bf-4499-998e-3ebbc16cc0b0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/915ba9cf-e1bf-4499-998e-3ebbc16cc0b0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/915ba9cf-e1bf-4499-998e-3ebbc16cc0b0Boney Fields
- Dorothy Fields/music/images/artists/96x96/9a775c6e-9346-4b16-a611-cae1b1c6362f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9a775c6e-9346-4b16-a611-cae1b1c6362fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a775c6e-9346-4b16-a611-cae1b1c6362fDorothy Fields (US Tin Pan Alley librettist and lyricist)
- Duggie Fields/music/images/artists/96x96/da6885c9-afd7-4be6-ad78-37398c2ca2c2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/da6885c9-afd7-4be6-ad78-37398c2ca2c2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/da6885c9-afd7-4be6-ad78-37398c2ca2c2Duggie Fields
- Elizabeth Fields/music/images/artists/96x96/bd251161-ea5a-4c6b-94a6-0042174be296.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/bd251161-ea5a-4c6b-94a6-0042174be296http://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd251161-ea5a-4c6b-94a6-0042174be296Elizabeth Fields
- Ernie Fields/music/images/artists/96x96/616033e8-074b-4c12-9b3c-2d00bccf4993.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/616033e8-074b-4c12-9b3c-2d00bccf4993http://musicbrainz.org/artist/616033e8-074b-4c12-9b3c-2d00bccf4993Ernie Fields
- Ernie Fields Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/37717e5f-6832-4352-b18a-91fa816565c8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/37717e5f-6832-4352-b18a-91fa816565c8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/37717e5f-6832-4352-b18a-91fa816565c8Ernie Fields Orchestra
- Ernie Fields Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/54f52981-c77b-4eb1-98c9-338ae8d894c6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/54f52981-c77b-4eb1-98c9-338ae8d894c6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/54f52981-c77b-4eb1-98c9-338ae8d894c6Ernie Fields Orchestra
- Fallow Fields/music/images/artists/96x96/dfd21365-8424-4840-8c0f-ee377ba47801.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/dfd21365-8424-4840-8c0f-ee377ba47801http://musicbrainz.org/artist/dfd21365-8424-4840-8c0f-ee377ba47801Fallow Fields
- Gracie Fields/music/images/artists/96x96/e4a0e9ed-a318-4396-9f23-1d68ec924241.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e4a0e9ed-a318-4396-9f23-1d68ec924241http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e4a0e9ed-a318-4396-9f23-1d68ec924241Gracie Fields
- Jordan Fields/music/images/artists/96x96/0fde5307-9370-4a72-9914-f4f9b355389b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0fde5307-9370-4a72-9914-f4f9b355389bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/0fde5307-9370-4a72-9914-f4f9b355389bJordan Fields
- Kansas Fields/music/images/artists/96x96/c73c03de-b832-490e-bdca-7306a6113c73.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c73c03de-b832-490e-bdca-7306a6113c73http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c73c03de-b832-490e-bdca-7306a6113c73Kansas Fields
- Lee Fields/music/images/artists/96x96/21a6802c-9700-4ab1-be86-ce9d225ace43.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/21a6802c-9700-4ab1-be86-ce9d225ace43http://musicbrainz.org/artist/21a6802c-9700-4ab1-be86-ce9d225ace43Lee Fields
- Lee Fields & The Expressions/music/images/artists/96x96/1a4c8b49-4a55-4299-b1c8-82e33e319f33.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1a4c8b49-4a55-4299-b1c8-82e33e319f33http://musicbrainz.org/artist/1a4c8b49-4a55-4299-b1c8-82e33e319f33Lee Fields & The Expressions
- Lee Fields & The Expressions/music/images/artists/96x96/a765e815-f7b7-4986-9c4b-2aa0adb8dc5a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a765e815-f7b7-4986-9c4b-2aa0adb8dc5ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/a765e815-f7b7-4986-9c4b-2aa0adb8dc5aLee Fields & The Expressions
- Lizz Fields/music/images/artists/96x96/2bb87cf2-ccc8-4017-af75-f09f453d50c9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2bb87cf2-ccc8-4017-af75-f09f453d50c9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2bb87cf2-ccc8-4017-af75-f09f453d50c9Lizz Fields
- Martha Fields/music/images/artists/96x96/e28d640e-164e-42ce-8831-856f6c965bf3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e28d640e-164e-42ce-8831-856f6c965bf3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e28d640e-164e-42ce-8831-856f6c965bf3Martha Fields (aka Marty Fields, Marty Fields Galloway, Marty Galloway)
- Richard Dimples Fields/music/images/artists/96x96/2c777d23-2ebd-4d7e-b74f-9ab212b4e8ed.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2c777d23-2ebd-4d7e-b74f-9ab212b4e8edhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c777d23-2ebd-4d7e-b74f-9ab212b4e8edRichard Dimples Fields
- Ruby Fields/music/images/artists/96x96/178c9915-29cd-4537-8547-81b542b0487b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/178c9915-29cd-4537-8547-81b542b0487bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/178c9915-29cd-4537-8547-81b542b0487bRuby Fields (American vocalist)
- Shep Fields & His Rippling Rhythm Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/3f10d5a7-37cb-40bd-8de6-819aa4a41540.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3f10d5a7-37cb-40bd-8de6-819aa4a41540http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f10d5a7-37cb-40bd-8de6-819aa4a41540Shep Fields & His Rippling Rhythm Orchestra
- Shep Fields Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/884d4cb1-32d2-4f2e-9699-6b8f0a50fdfe.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/884d4cb1-32d2-4f2e-9699-6b8f0a50fdfehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/884d4cb1-32d2-4f2e-9699-6b8f0a50fdfeShep Fields Orchestra