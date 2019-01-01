- Fergus McCreadie Trio/music/images/artists/96x96/9329b25f-b2e6-4600-af65-1cca658d8b32.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9329b25f-b2e6-4600-af65-1cca658d8b32http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9329b25f-b2e6-4600-af65-1cca658d8b32Fergus McCreadie Trio
- Gordon Fergus-Thompson/music/images/artists/96x96/f0b5e587-91d9-455d-a8fe-176feb31d330.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f0b5e587-91d9-455d-a8fe-176feb31d330http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0b5e587-91d9-455d-a8fe-176feb31d330Gordon Fergus-Thompson
- Alan Ferguson/music/images/artists/96x96/5e042692-f13a-4c8e-8b9a-21ff49d8a994.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5e042692-f13a-4c8e-8b9a-21ff49d8a994http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e042692-f13a-4c8e-8b9a-21ff49d8a994Alan Ferguson (member of Purple Munkie)
- Allyn Ferguson/music/images/artists/96x96/828d7d03-6887-48fa-88ed-887c69998bec.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/828d7d03-6887-48fa-88ed-887c69998bechttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/828d7d03-6887-48fa-88ed-887c69998becAllyn Ferguson
- Craig Ferguson/music/images/artists/96x96/e961df60-3c7a-41a0-b69a-e7381b3a3c0a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e961df60-3c7a-41a0-b69a-e7381b3a3c0ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/e961df60-3c7a-41a0-b69a-e7381b3a3c0aCraig Ferguson
- Duncan Ferguson/music/images/artists/96x96/197278e3-de6e-496f-9ade-f186ddadd644.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/197278e3-de6e-496f-9ade-f186ddadd644http://musicbrainz.org/artist/197278e3-de6e-496f-9ade-f186ddadd644Duncan Ferguson (Production music composer)
- H-Bomb Ferguson/music/images/artists/96x96/c588f608-2343-4562-b6c1-92a9dce4bbc5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c588f608-2343-4562-b6c1-92a9dce4bbc5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c588f608-2343-4562-b6c1-92a9dce4bbc5H-Bomb Ferguson
- Horace Ferguson/music/images/artists/96x96/9ad995c1-6d4f-4ba7-9d2d-a50058543e8f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9ad995c1-6d4f-4ba7-9d2d-a50058543e8fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/9ad995c1-6d4f-4ba7-9d2d-a50058543e8fHorace Ferguson (reggae)
- Howard Ferguson/music/images/artists/96x96/def1b7b1-0810-430e-818f-4409fad02d15.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/def1b7b1-0810-430e-818f-4409fad02d15http://musicbrainz.org/artist/def1b7b1-0810-430e-818f-4409fad02d15Howard Ferguson (composer)
- Jay Ferguson/music/images/artists/96x96/f57c02dd-2772-4be4-a824-71aa1974df5f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f57c02dd-2772-4be4-a824-71aa1974df5fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f57c02dd-2772-4be4-a824-71aa1974df5fJay Ferguson (Californian Rock & Roll artist, member of Spirit & Jo Jo Gunne)
- Johnny Ferguson/music/images/artists/96x96/0b96ca64-588a-4d49-b6e8-360624635a72.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0b96ca64-588a-4d49-b6e8-360624635a72http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b96ca64-588a-4d49-b6e8-360624635a72Johnny Ferguson
- Lance Ferguson/music/images/artists/96x96/d58bd6e5-3f09-4f7d-b2c8-3cd626d05b02.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d58bd6e5-3f09-4f7d-b2c8-3cd626d05b02http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d58bd6e5-3f09-4f7d-b2c8-3cd626d05b02Lance Ferguson
- Larry Ferguson/music/images/artists/96x96/292e0d38-a1f9-443f-9f0d-d55afa3e9a80.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/292e0d38-a1f9-443f-9f0d-d55afa3e9a80http://musicbrainz.org/artist/292e0d38-a1f9-443f-9f0d-d55afa3e9a80Larry Ferguson
- Maynard Ferguson/music/images/artists/96x96/625f1d57-8bac-4a3a-97af-f407f2967755.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/625f1d57-8bac-4a3a-97af-f407f2967755http://musicbrainz.org/artist/625f1d57-8bac-4a3a-97af-f407f2967755Maynard Ferguson
- Maynard Ferguson and the Birdland Dreamband/music/images/artists/96x96/fbe1f272-cb68-48af-8f9a-bf10b3784aeb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/fbe1f272-cb68-48af-8f9a-bf10b3784aebhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/fbe1f272-cb68-48af-8f9a-bf10b3784aebMaynard Ferguson and the Birdland Dreamband
- Maynard Ferguson and His Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/1b9f09e5-a9e8-4bbd-951a-f7ecc5e8350a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1b9f09e5-a9e8-4bbd-951a-f7ecc5e8350ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b9f09e5-a9e8-4bbd-951a-f7ecc5e8350aMaynard Ferguson and His Orchestra
- The Maynard Ferguson Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/edca6d90-1713-416e-a14f-85b5163abd72.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/edca6d90-1713-416e-a14f-85b5163abd72http://musicbrainz.org/artist/edca6d90-1713-416e-a14f-85b5163abd72The Maynard Ferguson Orchestra
- Neil Ferguson/music/images/artists/96x96/32e22c96-7436-4c3d-aa5b-0e53f1f6049a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/32e22c96-7436-4c3d-aa5b-0e53f1f6049ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/32e22c96-7436-4c3d-aa5b-0e53f1f6049aNeil Ferguson
- Rebecca Ferguson/music/images/artists/96x96/0bca5f93-920b-4aaf-a64b-8f071dc37f56.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0bca5f93-920b-4aaf-a64b-8f071dc37f56http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0bca5f93-920b-4aaf-a64b-8f071dc37f56Rebecca Ferguson
- Sheila Ferguson/music/images/artists/96x96/d29f4fed-f00e-4c4e-ad69-f2b04135cb5f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d29f4fed-f00e-4c4e-ad69-f2b04135cb5fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/d29f4fed-f00e-4c4e-ad69-f2b04135cb5fSheila Ferguson
- Wilson Ferguson/music/images/artists/96x96/ed7e0b5c-a403-4314-a99c-30321f767660.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ed7e0b5c-a403-4314-a99c-30321f767660http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed7e0b5c-a403-4314-a99c-30321f767660Wilson Ferguson
- Zack Ferguson/music/images/artists/96x96/d18b7581-a336-4535-ae07-0d2676440ec2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d18b7581-a336-4535-ae07-0d2676440ec2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d18b7581-a336-4535-ae07-0d2676440ec2Zack Ferguson
- Alex Fergusson/music/images/artists/96x96/08c9a65d-5d7c-49a2-b4c1-366ff41e881a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/08c9a65d-5d7c-49a2-b4c1-366ff41e881ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/08c9a65d-5d7c-49a2-b4c1-366ff41e881aAlex Fergusson
- Ferio Saxophone Quartet/music/images/artists/96x96/3c13091c-a5ea-438e-94b8-3da46fb8f089.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3c13091c-a5ea-438e-94b8-3da46fb8f089http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3c13091c-a5ea-438e-94b8-3da46fb8f089Ferio Saxophone Quartet
- Ferko String Band/music/images/artists/96x96/3d8ea83a-67d5-42bc-a00d-e5d3dedf91d5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3d8ea83a-67d5-42bc-a00d-e5d3dedf91d5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d8ea83a-67d5-42bc-a00d-e5d3dedf91d5Ferko String Band
- Frank Ferko/music/images/artists/96x96/94d765b1-e98f-46fe-801e-a4be87bc2bc5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/94d765b1-e98f-46fe-801e-a4be87bc2bc5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/94d765b1-e98f-46fe-801e-a4be87bc2bc5Frank Ferko
- Danielle Ferland/music/images/artists/96x96/be4ddc54-a158-4dd7-b07d-7bb9970ca966.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/be4ddc54-a158-4dd7-b07d-7bb9970ca966http://musicbrainz.org/artist/be4ddc54-a158-4dd7-b07d-7bb9970ca966Danielle Ferland
- Jean‐Pierre Ferland/music/images/artists/96x96/a43e78d9-99a0-4b63-8e87-8020289dd92f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a43e78d9-99a0-4b63-8e87-8020289dd92fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/a43e78d9-99a0-4b63-8e87-8020289dd92fJean‐Pierre Ferland
- Édouard Ferlet/music/images/artists/96x96/b9105d0c-db00-46df-acbd-4b7c8e47d690.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b9105d0c-db00-46df-acbd-4b7c8e47d690http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9105d0c-db00-46df-acbd-4b7c8e47d690Édouard Ferlet
- Lawrence Ferlinghetti/music/images/artists/96x96/ddd8a980-629b-435b-b30f-bf8dee6818ab.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ddd8a980-629b-435b-b30f-bf8dee6818abhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/ddd8a980-629b-435b-b30f-bf8dee6818abLawrence Ferlinghetti