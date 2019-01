John Forrester /music/images/artists/96x96/bff53b67-610a-4e9b-b9a9-03ff7dabcf3d.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/bff53b67-610a-4e9b-b9a9-03ff7dabcf3d http://musicbrainz.org/artist/bff53b67-610a-4e9b-b9a9-03ff7dabcf3d

John Forrester (also plays as "Forrester" only)