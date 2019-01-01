- Forgotten Suns/music/images/artists/96x96/310ae5ec-f315-43d3-ab79-9a78fe8aa6fb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/310ae5ec-f315-43d3-ab79-9a78fe8aa6fbhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/310ae5ec-f315-43d3-ab79-9a78fe8aa6fbForgotten Suns
- The Forgotten/music/images/artists/96x96/9f057ded-0612-4f92-b838-5a3632769457.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9f057ded-0612-4f92-b838-5a3632769457http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f057ded-0612-4f92-b838-5a3632769457The Forgotten
- Forks Spoons and Knives/music/images/artists/96x96/95cc44d3-0d33-4be1-9e2d-8658ba3909ee.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/95cc44d3-0d33-4be1-9e2d-8658ba3909eehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/95cc44d3-0d33-4be1-9e2d-8658ba3909eeForks Spoons and Knives
- Jasper Forks/music/images/artists/96x96/f2c3abc0-b399-44a1-9cd8-b147ccf94f70.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f2c3abc0-b399-44a1-9cd8-b147ccf94f70http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2c3abc0-b399-44a1-9cd8-b147ccf94f70Jasper Forks
- Michael Form/music/images/artists/96x96/302e03ad-0f53-4a8e-9fb3-30c1be16f299.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/302e03ad-0f53-4a8e-9fb3-30c1be16f299http://musicbrainz.org/artist/302e03ad-0f53-4a8e-9fb3-30c1be16f299Michael Form
- FORMA/music/images/artists/96x96/96ee6a7a-1a1d-46e6-8a3b-a101abea3acc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/96ee6a7a-1a1d-46e6-8a3b-a101abea3acchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/96ee6a7a-1a1d-46e6-8a3b-a101abea3accFORMA
- Forma/music/images/artists/96x96/c3790b0c-9bfd-46b2-9e3a-063dbae499c2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c3790b0c-9bfd-46b2-9e3a-063dbae499c2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c3790b0c-9bfd-46b2-9e3a-063dbae499c2Forma (alias Ant Weiss)
- Forma Antiqva/music/images/artists/96x96/3f40acdd-c415-404d-8985-341beaf42131.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3f40acdd-c415-404d-8985-341beaf42131http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f40acdd-c415-404d-8985-341beaf42131Forma Antiqva
- Jiri Formacek/music/images/artists/96x96/dab5bf11-fc0e-4160-95a5-719ce85670a0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/dab5bf11-fc0e-4160-95a5-719ce85670a0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/dab5bf11-fc0e-4160-95a5-719ce85670a0Jiri Formacek
- Michael Formanek/music/images/artists/96x96/9a93cd6a-13be-4261-b70f-1570d5ac5425.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9a93cd6a-13be-4261-b70f-1570d5ac5425http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a93cd6a-13be-4261-b70f-1570d5ac5425Michael Formanek
- Format/music/images/artists/96x96/019229e5-87f1-4688-a54f-cacabbd27410.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/019229e5-87f1-4688-a54f-cacabbd27410http://musicbrainz.org/artist/019229e5-87f1-4688-a54f-cacabbd27410Format (UK drum n bass producer Mat Format)
- Format:B/music/images/artists/96x96/fc884979-b61f-44bb-bc35-694b818d328d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/fc884979-b61f-44bb-bc35-694b818d328dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/fc884979-b61f-44bb-bc35-694b818d328dFormat:B (MC from Sweden)
- DJ Format/music/images/artists/96x96/65323ae4-1a49-497f-8f58-ae42b6c05eb6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/65323ae4-1a49-497f-8f58-ae42b6c05eb6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/65323ae4-1a49-497f-8f58-ae42b6c05eb6DJ Format
- Format:B/music/images/artists/96x96/bc1255d4-fe1d-4928-81d7-82281d77e0d9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/bc1255d4-fe1d-4928-81d7-82281d77e0d9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc1255d4-fe1d-4928-81d7-82281d77e0d9Format:B
- Format:C/music/images/artists/96x96/77d6b733-dc0b-4b57-8fff-715a42630eeb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/77d6b733-dc0b-4b57-8fff-715a42630eebhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/77d6b733-dc0b-4b57-8fff-715a42630eebFormat:C
- Formation/music/images/artists/96x96/160dd3d0-79ea-4e13-b14c-cdc0b6ae0f99.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/160dd3d0-79ea-4e13-b14c-cdc0b6ae0f99http://musicbrainz.org/artist/160dd3d0-79ea-4e13-b14c-cdc0b6ae0f99Formation (South London Duo)
- Formation Boyz/music/images/artists/96x96/302ca0d4-ffc1-4847-aa1f-491396d28c8f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/302ca0d4-ffc1-4847-aa1f-491396d28c8fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/302ca0d4-ffc1-4847-aa1f-491396d28c8fFormation Boyz
- The Formations/music/images/artists/96x96/f517302c-0fa4-49f6-a431-76db7016a07f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f517302c-0fa4-49f6-a431-76db7016a07fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f517302c-0fa4-49f6-a431-76db7016a07fThe Formations
- George Formby/music/images/artists/96x96/7411387d-f6a2-48fb-9ada-75fd524e5b6a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7411387d-f6a2-48fb-9ada-75fd524e5b6ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/7411387d-f6a2-48fb-9ada-75fd524e5b6aGeorge Formby (Senior, Music Hall Artist 1875–1921)
- George Formby/music/images/artists/96x96/f5d51e0f-323e-46de-96ce-d427fd4b124c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f5d51e0f-323e-46de-96ce-d427fd4b124chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f5d51e0f-323e-46de-96ce-d427fd4b124cGeorge Formby (Musical Film Star 1904-1961)
- Forme/music/images/artists/96x96/765f1d37-b49a-41da-bacf-15334694c49c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/765f1d37-b49a-41da-bacf-15334694c49chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/765f1d37-b49a-41da-bacf-15334694c49cForme (UK breakbeat DJ/Producer Richard File)
- La Forme/music/images/artists/96x96/3af37f7d-16ee-49e2-81bf-fb7094e0f77e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3af37f7d-16ee-49e2-81bf-fb7094e0f77ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/3af37f7d-16ee-49e2-81bf-fb7094e0f77eLa Forme (Active in the UK 2015 to Present)
- Formel/music/images/artists/96x96/b9f7cf0a-9832-47f7-b4eb-8140b2ce8f61.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b9f7cf0a-9832-47f7-b4eb-8140b2ce8f61http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9f7cf0a-9832-47f7-b4eb-8140b2ce8f61Formel (Real Name: Eddi Marconi & Daniel Wihler)
- Juan Formell/music/images/artists/96x96/cc57e7c9-d99d-4955-bc89-a35f2122be82.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cc57e7c9-d99d-4955-bc89-a35f2122be82http://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc57e7c9-d99d-4955-bc89-a35f2122be82Juan Formell
- Juan Formell y Los Van Van/music/images/artists/96x96/a23cf927-b533-47e9-a453-384765afb3b1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a23cf927-b533-47e9-a453-384765afb3b1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a23cf927-b533-47e9-a453-384765afb3b1Juan Formell y Los Van Van
- Juan-Carlos Formell/music/images/artists/96x96/a4bafeb5-0b86-4830-a59b-a25bb61e8625.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a4bafeb5-0b86-4830-a59b-a25bb61e8625http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a4bafeb5-0b86-4830-a59b-a25bb61e8625Juan-Carlos Formell
- Marco Formenti/music/images/artists/96x96/f843c30e-f418-4339-9cac-7520df32f911.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f843c30e-f418-4339-9cac-7520df32f911http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f843c30e-f418-4339-9cac-7520df32f911Marco Formenti
- Marino Formenti/music/images/artists/96x96/2bcc7f97-30a3-4df4-bdaf-aeb97c22d7ce.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2bcc7f97-30a3-4df4-bdaf-aeb97c22d7cehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/2bcc7f97-30a3-4df4-bdaf-aeb97c22d7ceMarino Formenti
- Former/music/images/artists/96x96/37159fad-1de8-452d-b6e8-153b5c836f68.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/37159fad-1de8-452d-b6e8-153b5c836f68http://musicbrainz.org/artist/37159fad-1de8-452d-b6e8-153b5c836f68Former
- Former Bullies/music/images/artists/96x96/a9681295-ddf8-4b0b-abb8-5a178c452e7e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a9681295-ddf8-4b0b-abb8-5a178c452e7ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/a9681295-ddf8-4b0b-abb8-5a178c452e7eFormer Bullies