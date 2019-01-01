La Forme /music/images/artists/96x96/3af37f7d-16ee-49e2-81bf-fb7094e0f77e.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3af37f7d-16ee-49e2-81bf-fb7094e0f77e http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3af37f7d-16ee-49e2-81bf-fb7094e0f77e

La Forme (Active in the UK 2015 to Present)