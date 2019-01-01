- Steve Forest/music/images/artists/96x96/c616f7f1-8689-436d-ae08-747420df99cd.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c616f7f1-8689-436d-ae08-747420df99cdhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/c616f7f1-8689-436d-ae08-747420df99cdSteve Forest
- The Forester Sisters/music/images/artists/96x96/e72ef80e-5893-4990-8319-29d06a5f5847.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e72ef80e-5893-4990-8319-29d06a5f5847http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e72ef80e-5893-4990-8319-29d06a5f5847The Forester Sisters
- Stuart Forester/music/images/artists/96x96/8e92eb1e-c954-4919-b09d-295c86d32339.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8e92eb1e-c954-4919-b09d-295c86d32339http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e92eb1e-c954-4919-b09d-295c86d32339Stuart Forester
- Sergio Foresti/music/images/artists/96x96/e81e1125-90ef-4011-ba56-2c1a507807d9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e81e1125-90ef-4011-ba56-2c1a507807d9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e81e1125-90ef-4011-ba56-2c1a507807d9Sergio Foresti
- Forests/music/images/artists/96x96/58f1596f-c13f-484f-8f57-c941d4a5fa3e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/58f1596f-c13f-484f-8f57-c941d4a5fa3ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/58f1596f-c13f-484f-8f57-c941d4a5fa3eForests
- Reginald Foresythe/music/images/artists/96x96/7f9fad4b-5b40-4003-a55b-25327867d6f6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7f9fad4b-5b40-4003-a55b-25327867d6f6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7f9fad4b-5b40-4003-a55b-25327867d6f6Reginald Foresythe
- Forever/music/images/artists/96x96/34c7b1ef-84bc-48a6-b7f5-814e10099098.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/34c7b1ef-84bc-48a6-b7f5-814e10099098http://musicbrainz.org/artist/34c7b1ef-84bc-48a6-b7f5-814e10099098Forever
- Forever/music/images/artists/96x96/53e6ff3f-20bc-4d02-818a-680107d4ebad.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/53e6ff3f-20bc-4d02-818a-680107d4ebadhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/53e6ff3f-20bc-4d02-818a-680107d4ebadForever (Band from United Kingdom)
- Forever and a Day/music/images/artists/96x96/b5f38c28-1e71-4089-b710-f2db1c886bb5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b5f38c28-1e71-4089-b710-f2db1c886bb5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5f38c28-1e71-4089-b710-f2db1c886bb5Forever and a Day
- Forever Autumn/music/images/artists/96x96/014d6d00-a8c8-4fcd-8048-e365788a7872.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/014d6d00-a8c8-4fcd-8048-e365788a7872http://musicbrainz.org/artist/014d6d00-a8c8-4fcd-8048-e365788a7872Forever Autumn
- Forever Band/music/images/artists/96x96/6e7aa786-6736-49e1-a9b1-346ef17ed89d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6e7aa786-6736-49e1-a9b1-346ef17ed89dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e7aa786-6736-49e1-a9b1-346ef17ed89dForever Band (featured by Chance the Rapper on Wala Cam)
- Forever Came Calling/music/images/artists/96x96/c114f39a-281e-4e66-82c6-6a0d763c5cb2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c114f39a-281e-4e66-82c6-6a0d763c5cb2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c114f39a-281e-4e66-82c6-6a0d763c5cb2Forever Came Calling
- Forever Cult/music/images/artists/96x96/adbdc5b9-6980-49f0-af4f-2b4cbea83d26.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/adbdc5b9-6980-49f0-af4f-2b4cbea83d26http://musicbrainz.org/artist/adbdc5b9-6980-49f0-af4f-2b4cbea83d26Forever Cult
- Forever Forever/music/images/artists/96x96/cc0a36fd-4c76-49ff-9e40-9a3becf393cc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cc0a36fd-4c76-49ff-9e40-9a3becf393cchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc0a36fd-4c76-49ff-9e40-9a3becf393ccForever Forever
- Forever in the Making/music/images/artists/96x96/3ac7715d-9eb0-4ec1-8980-41ec25d843b8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3ac7715d-9eb0-4ec1-8980-41ec25d843b8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ac7715d-9eb0-4ec1-8980-41ec25d843b8Forever in the Making
- Forever Kings/music/images/artists/96x96/ec6dd190-adf0-4a97-b30e-1a0b7a08363a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ec6dd190-adf0-4a97-b30e-1a0b7a08363ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/ec6dd190-adf0-4a97-b30e-1a0b7a08363aForever Kings
- Forever Never/music/images/artists/96x96/0376904e-b0b6-4f55-81d8-3ccc77492813.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0376904e-b0b6-4f55-81d8-3ccc77492813http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0376904e-b0b6-4f55-81d8-3ccc77492813Forever Never
- Forever Pavot/music/images/artists/96x96/b69e2915-2396-41fa-90d6-00bbd94aace5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b69e2915-2396-41fa-90d6-00bbd94aace5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b69e2915-2396-41fa-90d6-00bbd94aace5Forever Pavot
- Forever the Sickest Kids/music/images/artists/96x96/5c6f8874-cb53-4f4d-9168-cc2af8c7ecf9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5c6f8874-cb53-4f4d-9168-cc2af8c7ecf9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c6f8874-cb53-4f4d-9168-cc2af8c7ecf9Forever the Sickest Kids
- Forgemasters/music/images/artists/96x96/123bf948-9737-4a97-ae1e-32d457c08bfa.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/123bf948-9737-4a97-ae1e-32d457c08bfahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/123bf948-9737-4a97-ae1e-32d457c08bfaForgemasters
- Forget Me Not/music/images/artists/96x96/947e4b47-91e1-4aee-b886-518e3b7e8080.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/947e4b47-91e1-4aee-b886-518e3b7e8080http://musicbrainz.org/artist/947e4b47-91e1-4aee-b886-518e3b7e8080Forget Me Not
- Nathalie Forget/music/images/artists/96x96/b6aa7ee1-bae1-4d88-b878-4a4c406f37de.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b6aa7ee1-bae1-4d88-b878-4a4c406f37dehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6aa7ee1-bae1-4d88-b878-4a4c406f37deNathalie Forget
- ForgetMeNot/music/images/artists/96x96/5b76c852-e5ec-4924-80b2-08d9b3b185ca.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5b76c852-e5ec-4924-80b2-08d9b3b185cahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b76c852-e5ec-4924-80b2-08d9b3b185caForgetMeNot
- Forgetting Yesterday/music/images/artists/96x96/31746331-7e4a-4de7-b2c5-37014c0b23ba.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/31746331-7e4a-4de7-b2c5-37014c0b23bahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/31746331-7e4a-4de7-b2c5-37014c0b23baForgetting Yesterday
- Barry Forgie/music/images/artists/96x96/29a49ff7-b690-487c-a36b-69e690e20260.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/29a49ff7-b690-487c-a36b-69e690e20260http://musicbrainz.org/artist/29a49ff7-b690-487c-a36b-69e690e20260Barry Forgie
- Forgive-Me-Not/music/images/artists/96x96/8576b3b3-6dae-4ded-8f04-94ee4b5a1c7c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8576b3b3-6dae-4ded-8f04-94ee4b5a1c7chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/8576b3b3-6dae-4ded-8f04-94ee4b5a1c7cForgive-Me-Not
- Forgotten Freaks/music/images/artists/96x96/673f521e-5bea-48be-be26-4a7fedbd374f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/673f521e-5bea-48be-be26-4a7fedbd374fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/673f521e-5bea-48be-be26-4a7fedbd374fForgotten Freaks
- Forgotten Sons/music/images/artists/96x96/06778ea5-c548-49f5-8140-684da7563922.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/06778ea5-c548-49f5-8140-684da7563922http://musicbrainz.org/artist/06778ea5-c548-49f5-8140-684da7563922Forgotten Sons (Marillion Tribute Band)
- Forgotten Souls/music/images/artists/96x96/cd3e5a8b-2415-48d7-bd04-1d25cb99a7ef.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cd3e5a8b-2415-48d7-bd04-1d25cb99a7efhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd3e5a8b-2415-48d7-bd04-1d25cb99a7efForgotten Souls
- Forgotten Sunrise/music/images/artists/96x96/04c5d3bc-05ac-4f8d-b615-68e2f481158d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/04c5d3bc-05ac-4f8d-b615-68e2f481158dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/04c5d3bc-05ac-4f8d-b615-68e2f481158dForgotten Sunrise