Jonathan Edwards /music/images/artists/96x96/83a81b17-e725-4e5d-a607-375d66306e09.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/83a81b17-e725-4e5d-a607-375d66306e09 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/83a81b17-e725-4e5d-a607-375d66306e09

Jonathan Edwards (American singer-songwriter and musician best known for his 1971 hit single "Sunshine")