Ecstasy /music/images/artists/96x96/3679a1a2-09a1-4533-b6ea-107b045b9030.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3679a1a2-09a1-4533-b6ea-107b045b9030 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3679a1a2-09a1-4533-b6ea-107b045b9030

Ecstasy (house artist, key tracks "This Is My House", "I'm Gonna Go Out")