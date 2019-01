Dutch Schultz /music/images/artists/96x96/cdd77d6f-b164-44c3-b8ea-9f81dbeca94b.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cdd77d6f-b164-44c3-b8ea-9f81dbeca94b http://musicbrainz.org/artist/cdd77d6f-b164-44c3-b8ea-9f81dbeca94b

Dutch Schultz (UK rock band. Not the gangster, not the punk, not the DJ)