Rhoda Dakar /music/images/artists/96x96/5d678a86-6a6b-49a5-9bb7-0b19c4999859.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5d678a86-6a6b-49a5-9bb7-0b19c4999859 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5d678a86-6a6b-49a5-9bb7-0b19c4999859

Rhoda Dakar (British singer and musician, of The Bodysnatchers)