Madou Sidiki Diabaté /music/images/artists/96x96/94c9e8c6-b8c5-44f5-9de7-cda9476792c5.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/94c9e8c6-b8c5-44f5-9de7-cda9476792c5 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/94c9e8c6-b8c5-44f5-9de7-cda9476792c5

Madou Sidiki Diabaté (kora player and griot, born 1982, do not confuse with his father or nephew, both Sidiki)