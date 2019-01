Tyler Carter /music/images/artists/96x96/8bb69a5f-7dbb-45ab-8d92-19930255e311.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8bb69a5f-7dbb-45ab-8d92-19930255e311 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8bb69a5f-7dbb-45ab-8d92-19930255e311

Tyler Carter (singer of Issues, ex-Woe, Is me)