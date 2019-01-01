- The Creators/music/images/artists/96x96/7a7edb7f-975d-4be6-9f7a-adbaa62f3ef3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7a7edb7f-975d-4be6-9f7a-adbaa62f3ef3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a7edb7f-975d-4be6-9f7a-adbaa62f3ef3The Creators (UK hip-hop duo)
- The Creators/music/images/artists/96x96/a53e9fb2-2b9d-4170-926c-5bcf48d368fe.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a53e9fb2-2b9d-4170-926c-5bcf48d368fehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/a53e9fb2-2b9d-4170-926c-5bcf48d368feThe Creators (Jamaican reggae group)
- Creature/music/images/artists/96x96/46b3dd7e-375c-4725-9cab-83e46c547b1f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/46b3dd7e-375c-4725-9cab-83e46c547b1fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/46b3dd7e-375c-4725-9cab-83e46c547b1fCreature (Montreal based, manic dance band)
- The Creature Comfort/music/images/artists/96x96/eb593c06-4a76-48fc-9131-090508fdcf12.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/eb593c06-4a76-48fc-9131-090508fdcf12http://musicbrainz.org/artist/eb593c06-4a76-48fc-9131-090508fdcf12The Creature Comfort
- The Creatures/music/images/artists/96x96/9295f2ab-32d5-4f05-8c5d-44daa34e81fa.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9295f2ab-32d5-4f05-8c5d-44daa34e81fahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/9295f2ab-32d5-4f05-8c5d-44daa34e81faThe Creatures (Siouxsie and the Banshees side project)
- Marianne Crebassa/music/images/artists/96x96/16ba708c-f51d-4f72-b226-f11eae497ac2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/16ba708c-f51d-4f72-b226-f11eae497ac2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/16ba708c-f51d-4f72-b226-f11eae497ac2Marianne Crebassa (mezzo soprano)
- Thomas Crecquillon/music/images/artists/96x96/c06a4e7b-d138-48f4-a194-d571c950f587.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c06a4e7b-d138-48f4-a194-d571c950f587http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c06a4e7b-d138-48f4-a194-d571c950f587Thomas Crecquillon
- Thomas Crecquillon/music/images/artists/96x96/e030bafe-c219-4aa7-b5d9-c35c2bf1243a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e030bafe-c219-4aa7-b5d9-c35c2bf1243ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/e030bafe-c219-4aa7-b5d9-c35c2bf1243aThomas Crecquillon
- Étienne de Crécy/music/images/artists/96x96/f174152d-da33-46bd-8cb4-c8d24b834bf7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f174152d-da33-46bd-8cb4-c8d24b834bf7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f174152d-da33-46bd-8cb4-c8d24b834bf7Étienne de Crécy
- Credit 00/music/images/artists/96x96/68ed79a5-ad55-4ae5-9a10-eb3283df2d91.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/68ed79a5-ad55-4ae5-9a10-eb3283df2d91http://musicbrainz.org/artist/68ed79a5-ad55-4ae5-9a10-eb3283df2d91Credit 00
- Credit to the Nation/music/images/artists/96x96/f36573a6-5112-4c4a-bac4-07a7809a15b6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f36573a6-5112-4c4a-bac4-07a7809a15b6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f36573a6-5112-4c4a-bac4-07a7809a15b6Credit to the Nation
- Bruce Creditor/music/images/artists/96x96/da6c71a0-ca39-4c8f-8e46-b7259e394acb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/da6c71a0-ca39-4c8f-8e46-b7259e394acbhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/da6c71a0-ca39-4c8f-8e46-b7259e394acbBruce Creditor (clarinetist)
- Cree/music/images/artists/96x96/11e100a6-3168-424f-b884-bbd04843e8d5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/11e100a6-3168-424f-b884-bbd04843e8d5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/11e100a6-3168-424f-b884-bbd04843e8d5Cree
- Creed/music/images/artists/96x96/4b1a830b-0a1f-42e5-b8d5-1d6743912e99.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4b1a830b-0a1f-42e5-b8d5-1d6743912e99http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b1a830b-0a1f-42e5-b8d5-1d6743912e99Creed (Tallahassee rock band)
- Linda Creed/music/images/artists/96x96/523af0eb-badf-4d80-bf5c-cf102f846ef1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/523af0eb-badf-4d80-bf5c-cf102f846ef1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/523af0eb-badf-4d80-bf5c-cf102f846ef1Linda Creed
- Marcus Creed/music/images/artists/96x96/691788dd-3318-43f2-b8ac-0ec73ec9d65f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/691788dd-3318-43f2-b8ac-0ec73ec9d65fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/691788dd-3318-43f2-b8ac-0ec73ec9d65fMarcus Creed
- Martin Creed/music/images/artists/96x96/4fbd63a0-8570-48c5-8087-e0f655c48003.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4fbd63a0-8570-48c5-8087-e0f655c48003http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4fbd63a0-8570-48c5-8087-e0f655c48003Martin Creed
- MC Creed/music/images/artists/96x96/7c1a9c40-8858-47be-80e3-0a81643d512d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7c1a9c40-8858-47be-80e3-0a81643d512dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c1a9c40-8858-47be-80e3-0a81643d512dMC Creed
- Neville Creed/music/images/artists/96x96/5619fba9-a5b0-4430-82a9-c73a5e2c250b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5619fba9-a5b0-4430-82a9-c73a5e2c250bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/5619fba9-a5b0-4430-82a9-c73a5e2c250bNeville Creed
- Creedence Clearwater Revival/music/images/artists/96x96/109958eb-a335-4c5e-907e-597ff4c6af46.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/109958eb-a335-4c5e-907e-597ff4c6af46http://musicbrainz.org/artist/109958eb-a335-4c5e-907e-597ff4c6af46Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Creek/music/images/artists/96x96/4530d769-e4fe-4d62-b626-4937690f4d07.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4530d769-e4fe-4d62-b626-4937690f4d07http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4530d769-e4fe-4d62-b626-4937690f4d07Creek
- Creek Boyz/music/images/artists/96x96/0239019d-1f3b-40b6-a07d-8084da5c76bc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0239019d-1f3b-40b6-a07d-8084da5c76bchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/0239019d-1f3b-40b6-a07d-8084da5c76bcCreek Boyz
- Creel Sisters/music/images/artists/96x96/f356bda7-932d-4f9c-9c88-858aed7c9e75.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f356bda7-932d-4f9c-9c88-858aed7c9e75http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f356bda7-932d-4f9c-9c88-858aed7c9e75Creel Sisters
- CREEP/music/images/artists/96x96/46253aca-ecee-47d4-b7b5-c81472ac1533.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/46253aca-ecee-47d4-b7b5-c81472ac1533http://musicbrainz.org/artist/46253aca-ecee-47d4-b7b5-c81472ac1533CREEP (Lauren Flax & Lauren Dillard)
- Creep n00m/music/images/artists/96x96/6d370b14-308b-493b-a60a-b379917b3532.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6d370b14-308b-493b-a60a-b379917b3532http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d370b14-308b-493b-a60a-b379917b3532Creep n00m
- Creep Show/music/images/artists/96x96/b61e91ea-5df5-448f-b26c-9cfa39e3a106.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b61e91ea-5df5-448f-b26c-9cfa39e3a106http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b61e91ea-5df5-448f-b26c-9cfa39e3a106Creep Show (collaboration between John Grant and the band Wrangler)
- Creep Woland/music/images/artists/96x96/b8dfa87c-89bc-4cbb-9f6c-f7c11fd6276c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b8dfa87c-89bc-4cbb-9f6c-f7c11fd6276chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8dfa87c-89bc-4cbb-9f6c-f7c11fd6276cCreep Woland (Glasgow based producer)
- Creeper/music/images/artists/96x96/31890398-c88d-44ef-b108-2419c996966b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/31890398-c88d-44ef-b108-2419c996966bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/31890398-c88d-44ef-b108-2419c996966bCreeper (punk band from Southampton, United Kingdom)
- Creeper/music/images/artists/96x96/e928939d-d188-49ff-b59c-4979bac3b502.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e928939d-d188-49ff-b59c-4979bac3b502http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e928939d-d188-49ff-b59c-4979bac3b502Creeper (UK techno duo)
- The Creepers/music/images/artists/96x96/5478245f-bf46-4b06-8d9c-3d6c0e873afc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5478245f-bf46-4b06-8d9c-3d6c0e873afchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/5478245f-bf46-4b06-8d9c-3d6c0e873afcThe Creepers (UK 80s alt rock band)