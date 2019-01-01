- Carson Cooman/music/images/artists/96x96/0b36e109-b113-4c1c-9d26-c91a10e464c2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0b36e109-b113-4c1c-9d26-c91a10e464c2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b36e109-b113-4c1c-9d26-c91a10e464c2Carson Cooman
- Charly Coombes/music/images/artists/96x96/4057b700-c82a-4844-a251-347d500e93c9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4057b700-c82a-4844-a251-347d500e93c9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4057b700-c82a-4844-a251-347d500e93c9Charly Coombes
- Gaz Coombes/music/images/artists/96x96/c05a93d1-c9c4-41f4-8493-f55858c8212d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c05a93d1-c9c4-41f4-8493-f55858c8212dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/c05a93d1-c9c4-41f4-8493-f55858c8212dGaz Coombes
- Jimmy Coombes/music/images/artists/96x96/f0de1e6f-61f6-4548-85f4-1fd33d474e42.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f0de1e6f-61f6-4548-85f4-1fd33d474e42http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0de1e6f-61f6-4548-85f4-1fd33d474e42Jimmy Coombes
- Lee Coombs/music/images/artists/96x96/929b06e9-3102-4eff-845e-76437ce08087.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/929b06e9-3102-4eff-845e-76437ce08087http://musicbrainz.org/artist/929b06e9-3102-4eff-845e-76437ce08087Lee Coombs
- Stephen Coombs/music/images/artists/96x96/65f531fc-6f17-428f-9e3a-3e84063fa270.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/65f531fc-6f17-428f-9e3a-3e84063fa270http://musicbrainz.org/artist/65f531fc-6f17-428f-9e3a-3e84063fa270Stephen Coombs
- Sam Coomes/music/images/artists/96x96/36a1dddb-41b3-4ab7-bc1e-973540a9e2eb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/36a1dddb-41b3-4ab7-bc1e-973540a9e2ebhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/36a1dddb-41b3-4ab7-bc1e-973540a9e2ebSam Coomes
- Coon-Sanders' Nighthawks/music/images/artists/96x96/a32d9a8c-c986-4d15-b01c-dcb788f6023a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a32d9a8c-c986-4d15-b01c-dcb788f6023ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/a32d9a8c-c986-4d15-b01c-dcb788f6023aCoon-Sanders' Nighthawks
- David Coonan/music/images/artists/96x96/2612970d-3eb7-4ebe-b153-3e630325af6b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2612970d-3eb7-4ebe-b153-3e630325af6bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/2612970d-3eb7-4ebe-b153-3e630325af6bDavid Coonan
- DJ Coone/music/images/artists/96x96/8ec5439a-ff50-4b0f-9e75-fc3e517e75ff.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8ec5439a-ff50-4b0f-9e75-fc3e517e75ffhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ec5439a-ff50-4b0f-9e75-fc3e517e75ffDJ Coone (Belgian hardstyle & jumpstyle dj)
- Andy Cooney/music/images/artists/96x96/f7190b2f-2fe9-4699-b25a-4b6088fa9143.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f7190b2f-2fe9-4699-b25a-4b6088fa9143http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7190b2f-2fe9-4699-b25a-4b6088fa9143Andy Cooney
- Steve Cooney/music/images/artists/96x96/4e894c87-5dc9-443e-a069-617bbd871791.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4e894c87-5dc9-443e-a069-617bbd871791http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e894c87-5dc9-443e-a069-617bbd871791Steve Cooney
- Steve Cooney/music/images/artists/96x96/ebfce73d-4225-4aee-ab00-7870684ce96d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ebfce73d-4225-4aee-ab00-7870684ce96dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/ebfce73d-4225-4aee-ab00-7870684ce96dSteve Cooney
- Coon‐Sanders’ Original Nighthawk Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/e22bd4e2-0f79-417e-92a6-f492dae0bcc4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e22bd4e2-0f79-417e-92a6-f492dae0bcc4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e22bd4e2-0f79-417e-92a6-f492dae0bcc4Coon‐Sanders’ Original Nighthawk Orchestra
- Jane Coop/music/images/artists/96x96/ca6424f5-c8c9-424d-a00c-d00936284a28.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ca6424f5-c8c9-424d-a00c-d00936284a28http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca6424f5-c8c9-424d-a00c-d00936284a28Jane Coop (pianist)
- Coope Boyes & Simpson/music/images/artists/96x96/97533e7a-aa20-4f53-b785-4d62e4f8c754.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/97533e7a-aa20-4f53-b785-4d62e4f8c754http://musicbrainz.org/artist/97533e7a-aa20-4f53-b785-4d62e4f8c754Coope Boyes & Simpson
- Barry Coope/music/images/artists/96x96/45c7097b-ca83-472e-84e1-6e2cfd5c7ee3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/45c7097b-ca83-472e-84e1-6e2cfd5c7ee3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/45c7097b-ca83-472e-84e1-6e2cfd5c7ee3Barry Coope
- Cooper/music/images/artists/96x96/94a86406-fe98-4491-beb9-ca84f2cf3d54.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/94a86406-fe98-4491-beb9-ca84f2cf3d54http://musicbrainz.org/artist/94a86406-fe98-4491-beb9-ca84f2cf3d54Cooper (unidentified)
- The Cooper Temple Clause/music/images/artists/96x96/6af63208-4a2b-494f-a560-622a0c10d647.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6af63208-4a2b-494f-a560-622a0c10d647http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6af63208-4a2b-494f-a560-622a0c10d647The Cooper Temple Clause
- Adam Cooper/music/images/artists/96x96/3ad45915-8b6e-46d3-b14b-4b3d32d462a1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3ad45915-8b6e-46d3-b14b-4b3d32d462a1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ad45915-8b6e-46d3-b14b-4b3d32d462a1Adam Cooper (Alison's Halo)
- Al Cooper's Savoy Sultans/music/images/artists/96x96/6f030976-add3-4fbf-9977-91f50583070a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6f030976-add3-4fbf-9977-91f50583070ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f030976-add3-4fbf-9977-91f50583070aAl Cooper's Savoy Sultans
- Alice Cooper/music/images/artists/96x96/ee58c59f-8e7f-4430-b8ca-236c4d3745ae.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ee58c59f-8e7f-4430-b8ca-236c4d3745aehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee58c59f-8e7f-4430-b8ca-236c4d3745aeAlice Cooper (the musician Vincent Damon Furnier)
- Alison Cooper/music/images/artists/96x96/f03993e5-f74d-49f7-bb05-e3d5e1d86410.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f03993e5-f74d-49f7-bb05-e3d5e1d86410http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f03993e5-f74d-49f7-bb05-e3d5e1d86410Alison Cooper (conductor)
- Alistair Cooper/music/images/artists/96x96/7872ec68-8a4b-4c3b-98f8-7081468bb705.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7872ec68-8a4b-4c3b-98f8-7081468bb705http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7872ec68-8a4b-4c3b-98f8-7081468bb705Alistair Cooper
- Andy Cooper/music/images/artists/96x96/1b427c1f-4310-4b53-9bfb-41dc143a567a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1b427c1f-4310-4b53-9bfb-41dc143a567ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/1b427c1f-4310-4b53-9bfb-41dc143a567aAndy Cooper
- Antony Cooper/music/images/artists/96x96/0397e400-8d99-425c-b0c9-0fe83d134b62.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0397e400-8d99-425c-b0c9-0fe83d134b62http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0397e400-8d99-425c-b0c9-0fe83d134b62Antony Cooper
- Bill Cooper/music/images/artists/96x96/8ed858f1-3792-4713-986e-44d9d939a62e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8ed858f1-3792-4713-986e-44d9d939a62ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ed858f1-3792-4713-986e-44d9d939a62eBill Cooper (Cabaret singer)
- Bob Cooper/music/images/artists/96x96/765d7285-2886-477c-ab6a-0db75a5a0b3b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/765d7285-2886-477c-ab6a-0db75a5a0b3bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/765d7285-2886-477c-ab6a-0db75a5a0b3bBob Cooper (US jazz saxophonist)
- Bradley Cooper/music/images/artists/96x96/cbe7746f-d4b4-4f0d-a435-1aa181d97b1b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cbe7746f-d4b4-4f0d-a435-1aa181d97b1bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/cbe7746f-d4b4-4f0d-a435-1aa181d97b1bBradley Cooper (actor)
- Buster Cooper/music/images/artists/96x96/80f529ca-e370-4219-9704-9e5d56293265.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/80f529ca-e370-4219-9704-9e5d56293265http://musicbrainz.org/artist/80f529ca-e370-4219-9704-9e5d56293265Buster Cooper