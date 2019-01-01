- Mark Campayno/music/images/artists/96x96/442a4679-40e6-4f1b-9ffb-b90b69d76bb2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/442a4679-40e6-4f1b-9ffb-b90b69d76bb2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/442a4679-40e6-4f1b-9ffb-b90b69d76bb2Mark Campayno
- Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/37ad8741-630d-4520-8d46-b25787ecb538.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/37ad8741-630d-4520-8d46-b25787ecb538http://musicbrainz.org/artist/37ad8741-630d-4520-8d46-b25787ecb538Campbell
- Adrian Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/cba77181-c2c3-425b-b5b2-21a79e8670d4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cba77181-c2c3-425b-b5b2-21a79e8670d4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/cba77181-c2c3-425b-b5b2-21a79e8670d4Adrian Campbell
- Al Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/dcb7e5af-86dd-4c2f-bed1-12b14b32a783.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/dcb7e5af-86dd-4c2f-bed1-12b14b32a783http://musicbrainz.org/artist/dcb7e5af-86dd-4c2f-bed1-12b14b32a783Al Campbell (Alphonso Campbell)
- Alan Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/5d7685aa-afed-4c67-ab89-238cb3ad45c9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5d7685aa-afed-4c67-ab89-238cb3ad45c9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5d7685aa-afed-4c67-ab89-238cb3ad45c9Alan Campbell
- Alasdair Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/67b03dd0-732a-412c-985a-f71a43c86abc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/67b03dd0-732a-412c-985a-f71a43c86abchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/67b03dd0-732a-412c-985a-f71a43c86abcAlasdair Campbell (Skye artist)
- Alex Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/ed0d4c00-723b-4ad2-8e0b-fd44705496b9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ed0d4c00-723b-4ad2-8e0b-fd44705496b9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed0d4c00-723b-4ad2-8e0b-fd44705496b9Alex Campbell (Scottish folk singer)
- Ali Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/d2b59efd-0028-40aa-aaee-9ee2a519a0c0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d2b59efd-0028-40aa-aaee-9ee2a519a0c0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d2b59efd-0028-40aa-aaee-9ee2a519a0c0Ali Campbell (UB40 member)
- Ambrose Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/43c577a8-fc4a-42b4-8160-3f8f7af41c70.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/43c577a8-fc4a-42b4-8160-3f8f7af41c70http://musicbrainz.org/artist/43c577a8-fc4a-42b4-8160-3f8f7af41c70Ambrose Campbell
- Archie Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/d390d254-119c-4bed-8b72-6154b2c723a3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d390d254-119c-4bed-8b72-6154b2c723a3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d390d254-119c-4bed-8b72-6154b2c723a3Archie Campbell
- Ashley Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/c87a576a-9f12-49e9-bd27-e325de17a85b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c87a576a-9f12-49e9-bd27-e325de17a85bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/c87a576a-9f12-49e9-bd27-e325de17a85bAshley Campbell
- Bill Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/f46f9a66-f99f-4c84-b452-88135041e85a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f46f9a66-f99f-4c84-b452-88135041e85ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f46f9a66-f99f-4c84-b452-88135041e85aBill Campbell (US songwriter)
- Brendan Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/744daf24-54ac-4939-a4b2-10f5513baf9d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/744daf24-54ac-4939-a4b2-10f5513baf9dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/744daf24-54ac-4939-a4b2-10f5513baf9dBrendan Campbell
- Carl Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/c75bc993-e7bc-4d5e-9030-7718bd87f18f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c75bc993-e7bc-4d5e-9030-7718bd87f18fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/c75bc993-e7bc-4d5e-9030-7718bd87f18fCarl Campbell
- Cathy Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/d625bbce-295c-411e-8d24-b23d662165f1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d625bbce-295c-411e-8d24-b23d662165f1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d625bbce-295c-411e-8d24-b23d662165f1Cathy Campbell
- Charlotte Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/061926d3-1d6a-4919-8b29-7bcff327d928.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/061926d3-1d6a-4919-8b29-7bcff327d928http://musicbrainz.org/artist/061926d3-1d6a-4919-8b29-7bcff327d928Charlotte Campbell (London based singer-songwriter)
- Choker Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/183e7113-dc29-483a-bc7a-255182d1d074.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/183e7113-dc29-483a-bc7a-255182d1d074http://musicbrainz.org/artist/183e7113-dc29-483a-bc7a-255182d1d074Choker Campbell
- Choker Campbell's Big Band/music/images/artists/96x96/128bf7ba-9dd3-432e-aa4d-ee1d431a78be.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/128bf7ba-9dd3-432e-aa4d-ee1d431a78behttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/128bf7ba-9dd3-432e-aa4d-ee1d431a78beChoker Campbell's Big Band
- Christopher Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/e8c54205-1429-45ab-8634-032805348869.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e8c54205-1429-45ab-8634-032805348869http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8c54205-1429-45ab-8634-032805348869Christopher Campbell
- Colin Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/d9ad948c-37ba-4ef8-bdbe-8fc2f0c944af.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d9ad948c-37ba-4ef8-bdbe-8fc2f0c944afhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9ad948c-37ba-4ef8-bdbe-8fc2f0c944afColin Campbell
- Cornell Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/4272801c-1180-4098-80f9-d7ab27dadea9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4272801c-1180-4098-80f9-d7ab27dadea9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4272801c-1180-4098-80f9-d7ab27dadea9Cornell Campbell
- Cornell Campbell and The Eternals/music/images/artists/96x96/1f0e5c9f-37fb-4c8e-a6a1-621868c01ec5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1f0e5c9f-37fb-4c8e-a6a1-621868c01ec5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f0e5c9f-37fb-4c8e-a6a1-621868c01ec5Cornell Campbell and The Eternals
- Craig Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/c78adef3-b5c6-4140-9816-73f8748d8a35.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c78adef3-b5c6-4140-9816-73f8748d8a35http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c78adef3-b5c6-4140-9816-73f8748d8a35Craig Campbell (US country singer)
- Darius Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/7d210ea9-d6e8-4683-8d4f-0d6bafda266b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7d210ea9-d6e8-4683-8d4f-0d6bafda266bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d210ea9-d6e8-4683-8d4f-0d6bafda266bDarius Campbell
- David Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/281d0ad2-a4a5-4f80-a8b6-e78d2d1b1c2a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/281d0ad2-a4a5-4f80-a8b6-e78d2d1b1c2ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/281d0ad2-a4a5-4f80-a8b6-e78d2d1b1c2aDavid Campbell (Australian singer)
- Dirk Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/494e74da-ab8f-481b-8284-ab295390892f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/494e74da-ab8f-481b-8284-ab295390892fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/494e74da-ab8f-481b-8284-ab295390892fDirk Campbell
- Don Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/79dc3f9c-8d38-4262-ba57-12d57b1b0dcb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/79dc3f9c-8d38-4262-ba57-12d57b1b0dcbhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/79dc3f9c-8d38-4262-ba57-12d57b1b0dcbDon Campbell (British reggae singer)
- Donald John Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/91b02956-6492-4c07-9a8e-01778d49cc3c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/91b02956-6492-4c07-9a8e-01778d49cc3chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/91b02956-6492-4c07-9a8e-01778d49cc3cDonald John Campbell (Skye artist)
- Duncan Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/a198fd40-5bbf-4f9b-8905-87e6f44b5511.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a198fd40-5bbf-4f9b-8905-87e6f44b5511http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a198fd40-5bbf-4f9b-8905-87e6f44b5511Duncan Campbell (trumpet, Scotland)
- Eamonn Campbell/music/images/artists/96x96/a7e41378-7d04-4d26-956c-72f8d22093ff.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a7e41378-7d04-4d26-956c-72f8d22093ffhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/a7e41378-7d04-4d26-956c-72f8d22093ffEamonn Campbell