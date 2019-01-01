- Collapse Under the Empire/music/images/artists/96x96/f20913ba-c4be-4c78-809a-e90718bae03a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f20913ba-c4be-4c78-809a-e90718bae03ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f20913ba-c4be-4c78-809a-e90718bae03aCollapse Under the Empire
- Collapsed Lung/music/images/artists/96x96/8e6de880-b485-4ff8-8522-d3067649c83c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8e6de880-b485-4ff8-8522-d3067649c83chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e6de880-b485-4ff8-8522-d3067649c83cCollapsed Lung
- The Collapsible Mammals/music/images/artists/96x96/5f28b977-f716-440a-99a6-76ecd761ae02.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5f28b977-f716-440a-99a6-76ecd761ae02http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f28b977-f716-440a-99a6-76ecd761ae02The Collapsible Mammals
- Collarbones/music/images/artists/96x96/c0b2d3b9-4ec0-4452-a27c-57635f546f2e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c0b2d3b9-4ec0-4452-a27c-57635f546f2ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/c0b2d3b9-4ec0-4452-a27c-57635f546f2eCollarbones
- Collard/music/images/artists/96x96/1edcdf45-608c-44df-8c0e-e04acfcf9f3d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1edcdf45-608c-44df-8c0e-e04acfcf9f3dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/1edcdf45-608c-44df-8c0e-e04acfcf9f3dCollard
- Catherine Collard/music/images/artists/96x96/bcd31509-ebe6-404c-8b9e-473f9fe2780b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/bcd31509-ebe6-404c-8b9e-473f9fe2780bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/bcd31509-ebe6-404c-8b9e-473f9fe2780bCatherine Collard
- Jeannine Collard/music/images/artists/96x96/f6dd8b77-9ddf-499c-8633-00dfda73c8bb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f6dd8b77-9ddf-499c-8633-00dfda73c8bbhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f6dd8b77-9ddf-499c-8633-00dfda73c8bbJeannine Collard
- Jean‐Philippe Collard/music/images/artists/96x96/d971d9d5-62ab-4f7b-862a-5ece387c7a4e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d971d9d5-62ab-4f7b-862a-5ece387c7a4ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/d971d9d5-62ab-4f7b-862a-5ece387c7a4eJean‐Philippe Collard (French classical pianist)
- Jean-Philippe Collard-Neven/music/images/artists/96x96/b70c51bb-60a7-47d5-ac2f-20b4fc6484d7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b70c51bb-60a7-47d5-ac2f-20b4fc6484d7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b70c51bb-60a7-47d5-ac2f-20b4fc6484d7Jean-Philippe Collard-Neven (Belgian classical/jazz pianist)
- Colle der fomento/music/images/artists/96x96/90577c59-17bf-4a00-bfeb-1c3a59e145dc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/90577c59-17bf-4a00-bfeb-1c3a59e145dchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/90577c59-17bf-4a00-bfeb-1c3a59e145dcColle der fomento
- Colleagues/music/images/artists/96x96/0eb12723-c90f-4344-be96-f47e2afdfe74.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0eb12723-c90f-4344-be96-f47e2afdfe74http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0eb12723-c90f-4344-be96-f47e2afdfe74Colleagues (pop)
- Het Collectief/music/images/artists/96x96/201a0cd5-8e7d-4945-a0da-6378e6c715f5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/201a0cd5-8e7d-4945-a0da-6378e6c715f5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/201a0cd5-8e7d-4945-a0da-6378e6c715f5Het Collectief (Belgian contemporary music ensemble)
- collectif9/music/images/artists/96x96/19f3a624-7163-47e8-ae18-4c7986332351.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/19f3a624-7163-47e8-ae18-4c7986332351http://musicbrainz.org/artist/19f3a624-7163-47e8-ae18-4c7986332351collectif9
- The Collection/music/images/artists/96x96/463de4af-8fe8-4209-aa01-bf9b9d4b2bf4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/463de4af-8fe8-4209-aa01-bf9b9d4b2bf4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/463de4af-8fe8-4209-aa01-bf9b9d4b2bf4The Collection
- Collections of Colonies of Bees/music/images/artists/96x96/f141a773-2ca4-44e2-9590-9ca4c06fbecf.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f141a773-2ca4-44e2-9590-9ca4c06fbecfhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f141a773-2ca4-44e2-9590-9ca4c06fbecfCollections of Colonies of Bees
- Collective Effort/music/images/artists/96x96/1d810d54-44d2-466d-a0e5-0af68e1ef20c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1d810d54-44d2-466d-a0e5-0af68e1ef20chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d810d54-44d2-466d-a0e5-0af68e1ef20cCollective Effort (80's NYC hip-hop)
- Collective Soul/music/images/artists/96x96/aa266ac7-d919-4132-982e-76cbd95591a7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/aa266ac7-d919-4132-982e-76cbd95591a7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/aa266ac7-d919-4132-982e-76cbd95591a7Collective Soul
- TG Collective/music/images/artists/96x96/f23f594f-f452-40d5-ab2a-3cd55303adf4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f23f594f-f452-40d5-ab2a-3cd55303adf4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f23f594f-f452-40d5-ab2a-3cd55303adf4TG Collective
- The Collective/music/images/artists/96x96/1f4a2ee3-2aa1-497f-97bc-6fb2ccedb189.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1f4a2ee3-2aa1-497f-97bc-6fb2ccedb189http://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f4a2ee3-2aa1-497f-97bc-6fb2ccedb189The Collective (happy hardcore)
- The Collective/music/images/artists/96x96/779aaff4-0507-4bbb-aa85-76b198160ea2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/779aaff4-0507-4bbb-aa85-76b198160ea2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/779aaff4-0507-4bbb-aa85-76b198160ea2The Collective (Australian boyband)
- The Collective/music/images/artists/96x96/ebada346-292b-4b2b-a796-9bc539613b69.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ebada346-292b-4b2b-a796-9bc539613b69http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ebada346-292b-4b2b-a796-9bc539613b69The Collective (drum&bass)
- Collectors Club/music/images/artists/96x96/803d3129-2193-4994-99cc-082292e681ab.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/803d3129-2193-4994-99cc-082292e681abhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/803d3129-2193-4994-99cc-082292e681abCollectors Club
- The Collectors/music/images/artists/96x96/56ebce62-db74-4752-ad04-73de64b5ebcc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/56ebce62-db74-4752-ad04-73de64b5ebcchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/56ebce62-db74-4752-ad04-73de64b5ebccThe Collectors (Canadian band)
- Collectress/music/images/artists/96x96/7c32a1ba-7aed-43c4-82ad-4b1ddfd69a27.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7c32a1ba-7aed-43c4-82ad-4b1ddfd69a27http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c32a1ba-7aed-43c4-82ad-4b1ddfd69a27Collectress
- Colleen/music/images/artists/96x96/e68f711c-f0ba-4e5d-bc59-dad57afeb27c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e68f711c-f0ba-4e5d-bc59-dad57afeb27chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/e68f711c-f0ba-4e5d-bc59-dad57afeb27cColleen (French artist Cécile Schott)
- Colleen and Paul/music/images/artists/96x96/d0fc3ba2-850c-4793-b824-4e5f925d731e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d0fc3ba2-850c-4793-b824-4e5f925d731ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/d0fc3ba2-850c-4793-b824-4e5f925d731eColleen and Paul (Canadian folk-pop duo)
- College/music/images/artists/96x96/d41396da-ed4b-4d0a-a902-d4bcd39cef62.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d41396da-ed4b-4d0a-a902-d4bcd39cef62http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d41396da-ed4b-4d0a-a902-d4bcd39cef62College (Producer from France)
- The College Boys/music/images/artists/96x96/0530e4d6-bdf9-49da-aa8b-fc838d39c876.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0530e4d6-bdf9-49da-aa8b-fc838d39c876http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0530e4d6-bdf9-49da-aa8b-fc838d39c876The College Boys
- The Collegians/music/images/artists/96x96/8eeb26a7-ee73-4d5f-8589-a28ae22c01dc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8eeb26a7-ee73-4d5f-8589-a28ae22c01dchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/8eeb26a7-ee73-4d5f-8589-a28ae22c01dcThe Collegians
- Collegium 1704/music/images/artists/96x96/5c42d3fc-0a30-4fd0-9617-0ea14b165c4c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5c42d3fc-0a30-4fd0-9617-0ea14b165c4chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c42d3fc-0a30-4fd0-9617-0ea14b165c4cCollegium 1704 (Czech baroque orchestra)