Bars and Melody /music/images/artists/96x96/c8a99615-3698-4d09-bd79-14c194bf7a88.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c8a99615-3698-4d09-bd79-14c194bf7a88 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c8a99615-3698-4d09-bd79-14c194bf7a88

Bars and Melody (British singing/rapping duo from 8th Series of Britain's Got Talent)