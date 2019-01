Buddy /music/images/artists/96x96/4a97b59d-853c-4ed2-a573-eb05680181ec.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4a97b59d-853c-4ed2-a573-eb05680181ec http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a97b59d-853c-4ed2-a573-eb05680181ec

Buddy (German musician best known for "Ab in den Süden")