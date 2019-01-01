- Brother's Guiding Light/music/images/artists/96x96/d17c5f72-c551-48b3-9661-6b3ae54cace1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d17c5f72-c551-48b3-9661-6b3ae54cace1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d17c5f72-c551-48b3-9661-6b3ae54cace1Brother's Guiding Light
- Junior Brother/music/images/artists/96x96/c54e73cf-3580-4bab-977e-22033a2cb229.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c54e73cf-3580-4bab-977e-22033a2cb229http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c54e73cf-3580-4bab-977e-22033a2cb229Junior Brother
- Brother/Ghost/music/images/artists/96x96/4bb2f4a6-6f85-403f-bf49-0ec47755bcfc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4bb2f4a6-6f85-403f-bf49-0ec47755bcfchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4bb2f4a6-6f85-403f-bf49-0ec47755bcfcBrother/Ghost
- Brotherhood/music/images/artists/96x96/5b660e97-6a71-4ff3-8e03-461c77710382.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5b660e97-6a71-4ff3-8e03-461c77710382http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b660e97-6a71-4ff3-8e03-461c77710382Brotherhood (Grime duo)
- Brotherhood/music/images/artists/96x96/b7c51434-86c0-442b-8711-a198c9a5fd1a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b7c51434-86c0-442b-8711-a198c9a5fd1ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7c51434-86c0-442b-8711-a198c9a5fd1aBrotherhood (straight edge hardcore band)
- Brotherhood/music/images/artists/96x96/c7112368-454d-455e-810b-91794e701a7f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c7112368-454d-455e-810b-91794e701a7fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7112368-454d-455e-810b-91794e701a7fBrotherhood (Swedish gothic rock band)
- Brotherhood/music/images/artists/96x96/f3f373d0-72ac-4ace-b72e-0b527fd20d8a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f3f373d0-72ac-4ace-b72e-0b527fd20d8ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f3f373d0-72ac-4ace-b72e-0b527fd20d8aBrotherhood (Dutch gabber/hardcore duo)
- Brotherhood Creed/music/images/artists/96x96/453a3037-c4b1-4985-8a39-ae8cb847f019.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/453a3037-c4b1-4985-8a39-ae8cb847f019http://musicbrainz.org/artist/453a3037-c4b1-4985-8a39-ae8cb847f019Brotherhood Creed
- Brotherhood Foundation/music/images/artists/96x96/7b4b98fd-0d8a-4b55-b81a-7aaa2c2e0d64.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7b4b98fd-0d8a-4b55-b81a-7aaa2c2e0d64http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b4b98fd-0d8a-4b55-b81a-7aaa2c2e0d64Brotherhood Foundation
- Brotherhood of Death/music/images/artists/96x96/7a557f7c-ba0c-49fe-be3e-4aec53ffb2cb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7a557f7c-ba0c-49fe-be3e-4aec53ffb2cbhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a557f7c-ba0c-49fe-be3e-4aec53ffb2cbBrotherhood of Death
- The Brotherhood of Lizards/music/images/artists/96x96/6cdb3c79-cdea-4736-af5f-5baa1f779cfe.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6cdb3c79-cdea-4736-af5f-5baa1f779cfehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/6cdb3c79-cdea-4736-af5f-5baa1f779cfeThe Brotherhood of Lizards
- Brotherhood of Man/music/images/artists/96x96/d9581fbb-e1d1-4353-b2b8-033ddaf4f40c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d9581fbb-e1d1-4353-b2b8-033ddaf4f40chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9581fbb-e1d1-4353-b2b8-033ddaf4f40cBrotherhood of Man
- Brotherhood of the Lake/music/images/artists/96x96/9a346228-f676-490c-ae16-ebe67226ea7f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9a346228-f676-490c-ae16-ebe67226ea7fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a346228-f676-490c-ae16-ebe67226ea7fBrotherhood of the Lake
- The Brotherhood/music/images/artists/96x96/f4e679f2-148b-45f1-a6e5-5efd85142e10.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f4e679f2-148b-45f1-a6e5-5efd85142e10http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f4e679f2-148b-45f1-a6e5-5efd85142e10The Brotherhood (London (UK) based hip-hop trio)
- Brotherly/music/images/artists/96x96/6c2253b1-702b-412b-82e0-bd1d990f8f0d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6c2253b1-702b-412b-82e0-bd1d990f8f0dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c2253b1-702b-412b-82e0-bd1d990f8f0dBrotherly
- Brotherman/music/images/artists/96x96/14a2dc30-8ace-450a-8ba4-a197d32d4821.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/14a2dc30-8ace-450a-8ba4-a197d32d4821http://musicbrainz.org/artist/14a2dc30-8ace-450a-8ba4-a197d32d4821Brotherman
- Brothers/music/images/artists/96x96/25afe624-53ef-463c-b76b-fc83e4018740.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/25afe624-53ef-463c-b76b-fc83e4018740http://musicbrainz.org/artist/25afe624-53ef-463c-b76b-fc83e4018740Brothers (1950s rock, Dean & Marc Mathis)
- Brothers and Sisters/music/images/artists/96x96/7587f172-d0a9-443f-a625-b968bc06b4ca.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7587f172-d0a9-443f-a625-b968bc06b4cahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/7587f172-d0a9-443f-a625-b968bc06b4caBrothers and Sisters (2000s Austin indie rock band)
- The Brothers Briggs/music/images/artists/96x96/ee5133ff-461f-4569-a8ee-c1b66c8c1b16.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ee5133ff-461f-4569-a8ee-c1b66c8c1b16http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ee5133ff-461f-4569-a8ee-c1b66c8c1b16The Brothers Briggs (UK band)
- Brothers Four/music/images/artists/96x96/a12ba54b-dc2e-49b2-9064-8378b47b1a07.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a12ba54b-dc2e-49b2-9064-8378b47b1a07http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a12ba54b-dc2e-49b2-9064-8378b47b1a07Brothers Four
- The Brothers Four/music/images/artists/96x96/59b0f5da-cd35-4ec7-a4a8-74d7aa7948b7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/59b0f5da-cd35-4ec7-a4a8-74d7aa7948b7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/59b0f5da-cd35-4ec7-a4a8-74d7aa7948b7The Brothers Four
- Brothers Grimm/music/images/artists/96x96/ab5204ce-8e41-4534-bb07-370f42114d9e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ab5204ce-8e41-4534-bb07-370f42114d9ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab5204ce-8e41-4534-bb07-370f42114d9eBrothers Grimm (90s goth rock band)
- The Brothers Grimm/music/images/artists/96x96/6f688c59-798a-452c-9bcf-34ff16122b01.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6f688c59-798a-452c-9bcf-34ff16122b01http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f688c59-798a-452c-9bcf-34ff16122b01The Brothers Grimm (UK breaks/house/jungle group)
- Brothers Groove/music/images/artists/96x96/782e1223-d860-4378-975a-a841322990d3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/782e1223-d860-4378-975a-a841322990d3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/782e1223-d860-4378-975a-a841322990d3Brothers Groove (UK Blues Band)
- Brothers in Arms/music/images/artists/96x96/f9d7f66d-bade-48d9-8842-3f24741a99a5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f9d7f66d-bade-48d9-8842-3f24741a99a5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f9d7f66d-bade-48d9-8842-3f24741a99a5Brothers in Arms
- Brothers in Law/music/images/artists/96x96/7dbac434-a0fb-4c1e-b308-888e89afbbd7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7dbac434-a0fb-4c1e-b308-888e89afbbd7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7dbac434-a0fb-4c1e-b308-888e89afbbd7Brothers in Law (Koen Groeneveld,and Lars Tindal)
- Brothers in Rhythm/music/images/artists/96x96/00f91c96-9597-445d-a878-c074f48582f3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/00f91c96-9597-445d-a878-c074f48582f3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/00f91c96-9597-445d-a878-c074f48582f3Brothers in Rhythm
- The Brothers Johnson/music/images/artists/96x96/cfb830a4-66ca-4d81-a099-033883b39ad8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cfb830a4-66ca-4d81-a099-033883b39ad8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/cfb830a4-66ca-4d81-a099-033883b39ad8The Brothers Johnson (70s disco)
- Brothers Love Dubs/music/images/artists/96x96/970c28e6-091a-43ca-b072-a7019a1c7500.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/970c28e6-091a-43ca-b072-a7019a1c7500http://musicbrainz.org/artist/970c28e6-091a-43ca-b072-a7019a1c7500Brothers Love Dubs
- The Brothers Movement/music/images/artists/96x96/4fd91ef7-8466-4862-904c-22519573ef1c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4fd91ef7-8466-4862-904c-22519573ef1chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4fd91ef7-8466-4862-904c-22519573ef1cThe Brothers Movement