The Boys Next Door /music/images/artists/96x96/5a7a3629-e608-4fce-887a-a9028eef1c72.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5a7a3629-e608-4fce-887a-a9028eef1c72 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a7a3629-e608-4fce-887a-a9028eef1c72

The Boys Next Door (early Nick Cave band, became The Birthday Party)