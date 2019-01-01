- Booda French/music/images/artists/96x96/5561fe32-e648-4026-b9ce-249b6273dc9d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5561fe32-e648-4026-b9ce-249b6273dc9dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/5561fe32-e648-4026-b9ce-249b6273dc9dBooda French
- Boody/music/images/artists/96x96/145fca3f-64a8-455c-9087-8dd7a4899330.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/145fca3f-64a8-455c-9087-8dd7a4899330http://musicbrainz.org/artist/145fca3f-64a8-455c-9087-8dd7a4899330Boody
- Boof/music/images/artists/96x96/46214bd2-5a47-4ce6-8547-c060471b3926.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/46214bd2-5a47-4ce6-8547-c060471b3926http://musicbrainz.org/artist/46214bd2-5a47-4ce6-8547-c060471b3926Boof (Maurice Fulton)
- Boofy/music/images/artists/96x96/4559cd9d-0acc-4102-b3c9-0bf7edbfd9db.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4559cd9d-0acc-4102-b3c9-0bf7edbfd9dbhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4559cd9d-0acc-4102-b3c9-0bf7edbfd9dbBoofy (Bristol-based producer Louie Campbell)
- Mathieu Boogaerts/music/images/artists/96x96/290efb97-15a8-4abe-a273-4ed8b815f106.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/290efb97-15a8-4abe-a273-4ed8b815f106http://musicbrainz.org/artist/290efb97-15a8-4abe-a273-4ed8b815f106Mathieu Boogaerts
- Boogaloo & His Gallant Crew/music/images/artists/96x96/e50cedf3-8581-4030-84cf-d8f3a80c03a1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e50cedf3-8581-4030-84cf-d8f3a80c03a1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e50cedf3-8581-4030-84cf-d8f3a80c03a1Boogaloo & His Gallant Crew
- Boogaloo Assassins/music/images/artists/96x96/f7b7126f-5145-4910-b00d-e610eb7c2345.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f7b7126f-5145-4910-b00d-e610eb7c2345http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7b7126f-5145-4910-b00d-e610eb7c2345Boogaloo Assassins
- Boogaloo Combo/music/images/artists/96x96/5dc356c4-7cad-446c-8128-ca4da4e2b579.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5dc356c4-7cad-446c-8128-ca4da4e2b579http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5dc356c4-7cad-446c-8128-ca4da4e2b579Boogaloo Combo
- The Boogaloo Crew/music/images/artists/96x96/89d340fa-cf69-4bca-8e14-83a61f34e080.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/89d340fa-cf69-4bca-8e14-83a61f34e080http://musicbrainz.org/artist/89d340fa-cf69-4bca-8e14-83a61f34e080The Boogaloo Crew
- Boogalox/music/images/artists/96x96/980eb3e5-4cd7-49a9-87f4-5d5f59447685.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/980eb3e5-4cd7-49a9-87f4-5d5f59447685http://musicbrainz.org/artist/980eb3e5-4cd7-49a9-87f4-5d5f59447685Boogalox
- Boogarins/music/images/artists/96x96/46713d05-4143-4704-a9c3-71b482a13944.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/46713d05-4143-4704-a9c3-71b482a13944http://musicbrainz.org/artist/46713d05-4143-4704-a9c3-71b482a13944Boogarins
- Boogát/music/images/artists/96x96/b47ca5d9-f82f-4fed-9d27-e7b0ba33e441.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b47ca5d9-f82f-4fed-9d27-e7b0ba33e441http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b47ca5d9-f82f-4fed-9d27-e7b0ba33e441Boogát
- Robert Boogert/music/images/artists/96x96/977f764e-8f83-4e8c-b0fd-cab00e793915.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/977f764e-8f83-4e8c-b0fd-cab00e793915http://musicbrainz.org/artist/977f764e-8f83-4e8c-b0fd-cab00e793915Robert Boogert
- Boogie/music/images/artists/96x96/818afb22-67c4-4078-bc0d-b13efaa3555b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/818afb22-67c4-4078-bc0d-b13efaa3555bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/818afb22-67c4-4078-bc0d-b13efaa3555bBoogie (US Rapper)
- Boogie/music/images/artists/96x96/eaafcf1b-730b-45e0-9e5a-4892702d4c5c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/eaafcf1b-730b-45e0-9e5a-4892702d4c5chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/eaafcf1b-730b-45e0-9e5a-4892702d4c5cBoogie
- Boogie Balo/music/images/artists/96x96/aec0ba4e-2986-445f-a1d4-1f4bd58bf412.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/aec0ba4e-2986-445f-a1d4-1f4bd58bf412http://musicbrainz.org/artist/aec0ba4e-2986-445f-a1d4-1f4bd58bf412Boogie Balo
- Boogie Bam/music/images/artists/96x96/956bf310-daac-4360-846f-953afd06a349.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/956bf310-daac-4360-846f-953afd06a349http://musicbrainz.org/artist/956bf310-daac-4360-846f-953afd06a349Boogie Bam
- Boogie Box High/music/images/artists/96x96/82d6c629-d9cf-46c7-aa1e-a511eb344ab1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/82d6c629-d9cf-46c7-aa1e-a511eb344ab1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/82d6c629-d9cf-46c7-aa1e-a511eb344ab1Boogie Box High
- Boogie Company/music/images/artists/96x96/6dee3bd2-0f70-428a-a3b1-de65f832a52f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6dee3bd2-0f70-428a-a3b1-de65f832a52fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/6dee3bd2-0f70-428a-a3b1-de65f832a52fBoogie Company (Estonian rockabilly)
- Boogie Down Productions/music/images/artists/96x96/ff7466a5-c538-4d2b-8450-54f11b20f2f4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ff7466a5-c538-4d2b-8450-54f11b20f2f4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ff7466a5-c538-4d2b-8450-54f11b20f2f4Boogie Down Productions
- Boogie Macs/music/images/artists/96x96/11eab897-23ee-4f7f-a9be-16c75b076ec5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/11eab897-23ee-4f7f-a9be-16c75b076ec5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/11eab897-23ee-4f7f-a9be-16c75b076ec5Boogie Macs
- Boogie Man/music/images/artists/96x96/95c93dc6-1d64-491d-a8ba-f9675ab67afc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/95c93dc6-1d64-491d-a8ba-f9675ab67afchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/95c93dc6-1d64-491d-a8ba-f9675ab67afcBoogie Man (US rapper Anthony C. Rucker, a.k.a. "Da Boogie Man")
- Boogie Man Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/d0da4686-d5c9-40dd-b0a0-4de1fc8e6c38.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d0da4686-d5c9-40dd-b0a0-4de1fc8e6c38http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d0da4686-d5c9-40dd-b0a0-4de1fc8e6c38Boogie Man Orchestra
- Boogie Pimps/music/images/artists/96x96/fb517c3e-01c4-4285-8eb3-aceeb1739b9c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/fb517c3e-01c4-4285-8eb3-aceeb1739b9chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb517c3e-01c4-4285-8eb3-aceeb1739b9cBoogie Pimps (Marcus Rudloff & Falk Schäfer)
- Boogie Times Tribe/music/images/artists/96x96/e84d11eb-7ca1-4485-8a42-3925de4a6085.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e84d11eb-7ca1-4485-8a42-3925de4a6085http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e84d11eb-7ca1-4485-8a42-3925de4a6085Boogie Times Tribe
- Boogie Vice/music/images/artists/96x96/14f3764a-7cba-4803-b498-82eaf6955fc3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/14f3764a-7cba-4803-b498-82eaf6955fc3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/14f3764a-7cba-4803-b498-82eaf6955fc3Boogie Vice
- A Boogie wit da Hoodie/music/images/artists/96x96/c1708d03-8a66-46eb-848e-fe0d233ffb39.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c1708d03-8a66-46eb-848e-fe0d233ffb39http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1708d03-8a66-46eb-848e-fe0d233ffb39A Boogie wit da Hoodie
- J Boogie/music/images/artists/96x96/2512cd45-9b2e-4d99-82b4-04b099ee7243.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2512cd45-9b2e-4d99-82b4-04b099ee7243http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2512cd45-9b2e-4d99-82b4-04b099ee7243J Boogie (US DJ, producer & radio host)
- MICK/music/images/artists/96x96/bffe9445-fb2c-4616-bf04-92e34a7e4359.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/bffe9445-fb2c-4616-bf04-92e34a7e4359http://musicbrainz.org/artist/bffe9445-fb2c-4616-bf04-92e34a7e4359MICK
- Mike Boogie/music/images/artists/96x96/2d2b2416-90ee-41e1-9822-7cf40ee98121.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2d2b2416-90ee-41e1-9822-7cf40ee98121http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d2b2416-90ee-41e1-9822-7cf40ee98121Mike Boogie