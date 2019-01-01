- Blue System/music/images/artists/96x96/5d411d28-49a6-4dbc-af18-a496fee7c0d9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5d411d28-49a6-4dbc-af18-a496fee7c0d9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5d411d28-49a6-4dbc-af18-a496fee7c0d9Blue System
- The Blue Tones/music/images/artists/96x96/b107d3e3-555b-45ea-9d42-3b560c1cc702.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b107d3e3-555b-45ea-9d42-3b560c1cc702http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b107d3e3-555b-45ea-9d42-3b560c1cc702The Blue Tones
- Blue Touch Paper/music/images/artists/96x96/53792816-88d8-4af1-87ae-624da0b00393.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/53792816-88d8-4af1-87ae-624da0b00393http://musicbrainz.org/artist/53792816-88d8-4af1-87ae-624da0b00393Blue Touch Paper
- The Blue Van/music/images/artists/96x96/6b8ce1fb-c0ac-404d-aa09-9b11006fb047.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6b8ce1fb-c0ac-404d-aa09-9b11006fb047http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b8ce1fb-c0ac-404d-aa09-9b11006fb047The Blue Van
- The Blue Velvets/music/images/artists/96x96/e6712181-f292-42df-a7ea-135d5dd8926b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e6712181-f292-42df-a7ea-135d5dd8926bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6712181-f292-42df-a7ea-135d5dd8926bThe Blue Velvets
- Blue Water Folk/music/images/artists/96x96/b135fd89-0b07-4acf-8565-0c3b37f0e202.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b135fd89-0b07-4acf-8565-0c3b37f0e202http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b135fd89-0b07-4acf-8565-0c3b37f0e202Blue Water Folk
- Blue Wave/music/images/artists/96x96/56454791-8fae-4601-a311-ad215f26ea2e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/56454791-8fae-4601-a311-ad215f26ea2ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/56454791-8fae-4601-a311-ad215f26ea2eBlue Wave
- The Blue Whale/music/images/artists/96x96/6e6517de-e72a-4b30-9b28-1f0a53892dc3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6e6517de-e72a-4b30-9b28-1f0a53892dc3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e6517de-e72a-4b30-9b28-1f0a53892dc3The Blue Whale
- Blue Zoo/music/images/artists/96x96/47ada491-5390-468d-8972-46cdb8078e24.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/47ada491-5390-468d-8972-46cdb8078e24http://musicbrainz.org/artist/47ada491-5390-468d-8972-46cdb8078e24Blue Zoo
- Angel Blue/music/images/artists/96x96/a9f3b861-781f-437e-9bef-99efeb5fd23f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a9f3b861-781f-437e-9bef-99efeb5fd23fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/a9f3b861-781f-437e-9bef-99efeb5fd23fAngel Blue (crossover opera singer)
- Barbara Blue/music/images/artists/96x96/70e4ee4f-f833-416b-8b59-3aff3a871ed0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/70e4ee4f-f833-416b-8b59-3aff3a871ed0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/70e4ee4f-f833-416b-8b59-3aff3a871ed0Barbara Blue
- Barry Blue/music/images/artists/96x96/54d7b0f8-196c-46db-9ee9-3b3ef86a5ea9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/54d7b0f8-196c-46db-9ee9-3b3ef86a5ea9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/54d7b0f8-196c-46db-9ee9-3b3ef86a5ea9Barry Blue (singer, producer, and songwriter)
- Bel Blue/music/images/artists/96x96/a7bf50a3-2610-414d-9176-9e9ae3f8a062.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a7bf50a3-2610-414d-9176-9e9ae3f8a062http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a7bf50a3-2610-414d-9176-9e9ae3f8a062Bel Blue
- Cold Blue/music/images/artists/96x96/92e627ce-25fd-4c7e-8e54-a01ae0a4d18c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/92e627ce-25fd-4c7e-8e54-a01ae0a4d18chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/92e627ce-25fd-4c7e-8e54-a01ae0a4d18cCold Blue
- Daphne Blue/music/images/artists/96x96/6e780484-9eb3-4746-93de-57e10fa67d03.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6e780484-9eb3-4746-93de-57e10fa67d03http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e780484-9eb3-4746-93de-57e10fa67d03Daphne Blue
- DJ Blue/music/images/artists/96x96/baa4caba-caa3-4418-90c9-495d678dd2fa.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/baa4caba-caa3-4418-90c9-495d678dd2fahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/baa4caba-caa3-4418-90c9-495d678dd2faDJ Blue (Michal Bureš)
- Jimmy Blue & His Scottish Band/music/images/artists/96x96/1cafbbd9-6228-45cd-8b27-7d0b8a2b920c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1cafbbd9-6228-45cd-8b27-7d0b8a2b920chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/1cafbbd9-6228-45cd-8b27-7d0b8a2b920cJimmy Blue & His Scottish Band
- John Blue/music/images/artists/96x96/f8a95aca-8ebc-43ff-8910-1c92b41e975b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f8a95aca-8ebc-43ff-8910-1c92b41e975bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f8a95aca-8ebc-43ff-8910-1c92b41e975bJohn Blue
- Jonas Blue/music/images/artists/96x96/17678771-5799-4017-851a-319f25b6948d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/17678771-5799-4017-851a-319f25b6948dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/17678771-5799-4017-851a-319f25b6948dJonas Blue
- Malaya Blue/music/images/artists/96x96/22f310ea-047b-4a08-8dd8-11a9221a3dc9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/22f310ea-047b-4a08-8dd8-11a9221a3dc9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/22f310ea-047b-4a08-8dd8-11a9221a3dc9Malaya Blue
- Vera Blue/music/images/artists/96x96/26befbd6-49e5-4b31-9b07-988031b18a09.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/26befbd6-49e5-4b31-9b07-988031b18a09http://musicbrainz.org/artist/26befbd6-49e5-4b31-9b07-988031b18a09Vera Blue (Sydney singer)
- Blue-Eyed Hawk/music/images/artists/96x96/9cee168a-b96f-4487-81b7-cac6657fa34f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9cee168a-b96f-4487-81b7-cac6657fa34fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/9cee168a-b96f-4487-81b7-cac6657fa34fBlue-Eyed Hawk
- Blue-John Benjamin And His Amateur Humans/music/images/artists/96x96/2938ce30-12d5-4a19-82c3-0b66aee1eb81.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2938ce30-12d5-4a19-82c3-0b66aee1eb81http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2938ce30-12d5-4a19-82c3-0b66aee1eb81Blue-John Benjamin And His Amateur Humans
- Blue-John vs. Quidgybopper/music/images/artists/96x96/b041cffe-ab3f-40e6-b60e-409537b5f559.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b041cffe-ab3f-40e6-b60e-409537b5f559http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b041cffe-ab3f-40e6-b60e-409537b5f559Blue-John vs. Quidgybopper
- Blue-John vs. Sky Mouse/music/images/artists/96x96/f0fb3689-acc8-4a85-9c7b-b23429f24b5b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f0fb3689-acc8-4a85-9c7b-b23429f24b5bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0fb3689-acc8-4a85-9c7b-b23429f24b5bBlue-John vs. Sky Mouse
- The Bluebeaters/music/images/artists/96x96/90e0f80c-7057-47d5-9d4b-44f134956de2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/90e0f80c-7057-47d5-9d4b-44f134956de2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/90e0f80c-7057-47d5-9d4b-44f134956de2The Bluebeaters (Italian ska band)
- The Bluebeats/music/images/artists/96x96/2d7a0fec-ef56-4d95-af13-4b953d8e0d7d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2d7a0fec-ef56-4d95-af13-4b953d8e0d7dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d7a0fec-ef56-4d95-af13-4b953d8e0d7dThe Bluebeats (90s/00s US ska band)
- The Bluebells/music/images/artists/96x96/c85a8a5b-4d8f-49c7-973d-61a344f8d932.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c85a8a5b-4d8f-49c7-973d-61a344f8d932http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c85a8a5b-4d8f-49c7-973d-61a344f8d932The Bluebells
- Bluebird/music/images/artists/96x96/5490dc40-ac1c-4054-9daa-cc0da1ddb23d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5490dc40-ac1c-4054-9daa-cc0da1ddb23dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/5490dc40-ac1c-4054-9daa-cc0da1ddb23dBluebird (Los Angeles power-psych-punk band)
- Bluebird Parade/music/images/artists/96x96/329f0a4b-0c5e-4340-a6ae-a3051cf218ce.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/329f0a4b-0c5e-4340-a6ae-a3051cf218cehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/329f0a4b-0c5e-4340-a6ae-a3051cf218ceBluebird Parade