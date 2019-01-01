Bill Haley's Comets /music/images/artists/96x96/f0568af6-d6d0-4122-a62c-9daff9b430b1.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f0568af6-d6d0-4122-a62c-9daff9b430b1 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0568af6-d6d0-4122-a62c-9daff9b430b1

Bill Haley's Comets (The Comets after the death of Haley)