Bernie Cummins and His Hotel New Yorker Orchestra /music/images/artists/96x96/01fb4b50-c66f-4106-b6cb-e0f2df5052db.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/01fb4b50-c66f-4106-b6cb-e0f2df5052db http://musicbrainz.org/artist/01fb4b50-c66f-4106-b6cb-e0f2df5052db

Bernie Cummins and His Hotel New Yorker Orchestra