The Believers /music/images/artists/96x96/94f8470a-7748-4639-83b1-6a6a86955dbb.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/94f8470a-7748-4639-83b1-6a6a86955dbb http://musicbrainz.org/artist/94f8470a-7748-4639-83b1-6a6a86955dbb

The Believers (US techno producer Roy Davis Jr "Who Dares To Believe in Me")