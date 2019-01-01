All Envy Aside /music/images/artists/96x96/430beab7-f152-4fb3-a629-5080be0206d7.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/430beab7-f152-4fb3-a629-5080be0206d7 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/430beab7-f152-4fb3-a629-5080be0206d7

All Envy Aside (Formerly known as Envy, a five-piece rock band formed in Platteville, Wisconsin, USA, in 2001.)