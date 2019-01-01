- Jay Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/71712170-2427-4719-96a1-794d18824d09.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/71712170-2427-4719-96a1-794d18824d09http://musicbrainz.org/artist/71712170-2427-4719-96a1-794d18824d09Jay Alexander
- Jeff Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/a2510eab-b205-460c-8a45-800689aa25f9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a2510eab-b205-460c-8a45-800689aa25f9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a2510eab-b205-460c-8a45-800689aa25f9Jeff Alexander
- Jeff Alexander & His Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/7772859f-040f-4b63-8028-649caa23d91e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7772859f-040f-4b63-8028-649caa23d91ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/7772859f-040f-4b63-8028-649caa23d91eJeff Alexander & His Orchestra
- Jeff Alexander Singers/music/images/artists/96x96/dc129133-58e6-4144-aee3-7e9db4128db0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/dc129133-58e6-4144-aee3-7e9db4128db0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/dc129133-58e6-4144-aee3-7e9db4128db0Jeff Alexander Singers
- Jessi Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/d3a67aed-a46e-4368-9261-b18bc773da12.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d3a67aed-a46e-4368-9261-b18bc773da12http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3a67aed-a46e-4368-9261-b18bc773da12Jessi Alexander (American singer / songwriter)
- Joey Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/ef0591bd-daef-4347-b62f-6d20b8f6dda3.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ef0591bd-daef-4347-b62f-6d20b8f6dda3http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef0591bd-daef-4347-b62f-6d20b8f6dda3Joey Alexander (prodigy kid Jazz pianist)
- John Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/f478400c-5aeb-4c34-84c6-8c7756bd3733.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f478400c-5aeb-4c34-84c6-8c7756bd3733http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f478400c-5aeb-4c34-84c6-8c7756bd3733John Alexander (Scottish roots/blues musician)
- Joseph Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/3790e3ce-ae1a-4c4f-becf-7a9e68a48b81.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3790e3ce-ae1a-4c4f-becf-7a9e68a48b81http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3790e3ce-ae1a-4c4f-becf-7a9e68a48b81Joseph Alexander
- Josh Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/730bf6c5-03fe-4b00-b652-a96ac8a2bec0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/730bf6c5-03fe-4b00-b652-a96ac8a2bec0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/730bf6c5-03fe-4b00-b652-a96ac8a2bec0Josh Alexander
- Juraj Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/eaca0348-91c7-42ce-a534-528886855120.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/eaca0348-91c7-42ce-a534-528886855120http://musicbrainz.org/artist/eaca0348-91c7-42ce-a534-528886855120Juraj Alexander
- Karen Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/2966f493-9109-433b-90aa-230f98c1b57e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2966f493-9109-433b-90aa-230f98c1b57ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/2966f493-9109-433b-90aa-230f98c1b57eKaren Alexander
- Kita Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/39fc1623-e687-4940-8215-db68c344e20e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/39fc1623-e687-4940-8215-db68c344e20ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/39fc1623-e687-4940-8215-db68c344e20eKita Alexander
- Kyle Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/f5bd2d8c-7f64-4f78-96be-1ec4a48b91cf.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f5bd2d8c-7f64-4f78-96be-1ec4a48b91cfhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f5bd2d8c-7f64-4f78-96be-1ec4a48b91cfKyle Alexander
- Linsey Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/e69b8114-d3f5-480d-9cb7-5ab5aa21c037.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e69b8114-d3f5-480d-9cb7-5ab5aa21c037http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e69b8114-d3f5-480d-9cb7-5ab5aa21c037Linsey Alexander
- Lucas Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/cfac932a-9e91-4e98-90eb-9662f4020e58.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cfac932a-9e91-4e98-90eb-9662f4020e58http://musicbrainz.org/artist/cfac932a-9e91-4e98-90eb-9662f4020e58Lucas Alexander
- Margie Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/3decc598-5ec4-40b4-aebd-3d7fbac70184.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3decc598-5ec4-40b4-aebd-3d7fbac70184http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3decc598-5ec4-40b4-aebd-3d7fbac70184Margie Alexander
- Maurice Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/1385403e-7992-4db1-819b-4855ef1ca1f7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1385403e-7992-4db1-819b-4855ef1ca1f7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/1385403e-7992-4db1-819b-4855ef1ca1f7Maurice Alexander (French accordionist and orchestra leader)
- Monty Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/7c1f9644-46dc-47fa-b4a7-a7a9cc8a2a8f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7c1f9644-46dc-47fa-b4a7-a7a9cc8a2a8fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c1f9644-46dc-47fa-b4a7-a7a9cc8a2a8fMonty Alexander
- Monty Alexander Trio/music/images/artists/96x96/23070106-d180-4c63-a65c-fb0668abd80c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/23070106-d180-4c63-a65c-fb0668abd80chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/23070106-d180-4c63-a65c-fb0668abd80cMonty Alexander Trio
- Norman Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/09711a5b-45c5-4fc5-959a-bb04132768e5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/09711a5b-45c5-4fc5-959a-bb04132768e5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/09711a5b-45c5-4fc5-959a-bb04132768e5Norman Alexander
- Olly Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/e9581624-d443-4dad-86f0-4f489283507c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e9581624-d443-4dad-86f0-4f489283507chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9581624-d443-4dad-86f0-4f489283507cOlly Alexander
- Paul Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/6d57cc37-e604-480f-9da5-b3bf66440217.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6d57cc37-e604-480f-9da5-b3bf66440217http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d57cc37-e604-480f-9da5-b3bf66440217Paul Alexander (US dance vocalist for The Ones)
- Pauline Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/216de6d0-7a82-44e4-96aa-a993826930b7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/216de6d0-7a82-44e4-96aa-a993826930b7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/216de6d0-7a82-44e4-96aa-a993826930b7Pauline Alexander
- Peter Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/1f27d918-b658-4918-aa18-80897433e14b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1f27d918-b658-4918-aa18-80897433e14bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f27d918-b658-4918-aa18-80897433e14bPeter Alexander (Austrian singer, actor, entertainer and showmaster)
- Phil Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/6bb4c202-efee-4adb-acd8-fc815ffb03e7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6bb4c202-efee-4adb-acd8-fc815ffb03e7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6bb4c202-efee-4adb-acd8-fc815ffb03e7Phil Alexander
- Phillipa Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/bc47e2c3-7579-4a31-b5fe-d55cfd374d9a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/bc47e2c3-7579-4a31-b5fe-d55cfd374d9ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc47e2c3-7579-4a31-b5fe-d55cfd374d9aPhillipa Alexander
- Reuben Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/92d24e00-69b3-4e1b-9626-6449febf04eb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/92d24e00-69b3-4e1b-9626-6449febf04ebhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/92d24e00-69b3-4e1b-9626-6449febf04ebReuben Alexander
- Robert Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/e378dc36-e346-439d-b7d4-249244f9cd18.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e378dc36-e346-439d-b7d4-249244f9cd18http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e378dc36-e346-439d-b7d4-249244f9cd18Robert Alexander (trombone)
- Roberta Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/059372e4-d920-4a0b-9226-970cf9a27cc5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/059372e4-d920-4a0b-9226-970cf9a27cc5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/059372e4-d920-4a0b-9226-970cf9a27cc5Roberta Alexander
- Roland Alexander/music/images/artists/96x96/3d0147c3-19f1-4ca5-a559-f0cfd5f23521.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3d0147c3-19f1-4ca5-a559-f0cfd5f23521http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d0147c3-19f1-4ca5-a559-f0cfd5f23521Roland Alexander