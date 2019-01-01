- Adulture & OCD Automatic/music/images/artists/96x96/cf2fbf06-9fbc-4dff-9c38-c52d8084c78a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cf2fbf06-9fbc-4dff-9c38-c52d8084c78ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/cf2fbf06-9fbc-4dff-9c38-c52d8084c78aAdulture & OCD Automatic
- Advaita/music/images/artists/96x96/ae272735-bb3f-4c2f-8c35-baa7719ec3b2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ae272735-bb3f-4c2f-8c35-baa7719ec3b2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae272735-bb3f-4c2f-8c35-baa7719ec3b2Advaita
- Advance/music/images/artists/96x96/ba826717-15ca-4def-8967-09e064258474.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ba826717-15ca-4def-8967-09e064258474http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba826717-15ca-4def-8967-09e064258474Advance (Italo boogie duo Dario Raimondi & Alvaro Ugolini)
- Advance Base/music/images/artists/96x96/3bbdb641-e999-4d88-b8df-e115cc98e131.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3bbdb641-e999-4d88-b8df-e115cc98e131http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3bbdb641-e999-4d88-b8df-e115cc98e131Advance Base
- Advanced Boi/music/images/artists/96x96/9693f102-25ad-44b9-a53b-c272bc13195a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9693f102-25ad-44b9-a53b-c272bc13195ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/9693f102-25ad-44b9-a53b-c272bc13195aAdvanced Boi
- Advanced Human/music/images/artists/96x96/d985faac-ae30-41c5-894d-7980b0f89ab9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d985faac-ae30-41c5-894d-7980b0f89ab9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d985faac-ae30-41c5-894d-7980b0f89ab9Advanced Human (techno producer)
- Advances in Mathematics/music/images/artists/96x96/2698aa86-1c6b-4dfc-8f50-0987fd55cae4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2698aa86-1c6b-4dfc-8f50-0987fd55cae4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2698aa86-1c6b-4dfc-8f50-0987fd55cae4Advances in Mathematics
- Advantage/music/images/artists/96x96/1f262f14-d858-4396-baef-aced78b9af5c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1f262f14-d858-4396-baef-aced78b9af5chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f262f14-d858-4396-baef-aced78b9af5cAdvantage (Drum n Bass artist)
- advantage Lucy/music/images/artists/96x96/d8e72d2e-78de-4636-b0ba-9496e4fc530d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d8e72d2e-78de-4636-b0ba-9496e4fc530dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/d8e72d2e-78de-4636-b0ba-9496e4fc530dadvantage Lucy
- Advent of Bedlam/music/images/artists/96x96/e86bd03a-ce67-42c7-bf50-91f9dcbc19d8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e86bd03a-ce67-42c7-bf50-91f9dcbc19d8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e86bd03a-ce67-42c7-bf50-91f9dcbc19d8Advent of Bedlam (Costa Rican death metal)
- The Advent/music/images/artists/96x96/b3a35974-4703-4423-92bf-a1b5ac6cac3b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b3a35974-4703-4423-92bf-a1b5ac6cac3bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3a35974-4703-4423-92bf-a1b5ac6cac3bThe Advent (UK techno duo, later just Cisco Ferreira)
- Adventice/music/images/artists/96x96/eaebaf16-626b-4de8-b287-73d026b7d844.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/eaebaf16-626b-4de8-b287-73d026b7d844http://musicbrainz.org/artist/eaebaf16-626b-4de8-b287-73d026b7d844Adventice (French techno/house production duo)
- Adventure/music/images/artists/96x96/5524c4f0-3602-4a6d-8cdb-bc57fd91a8f4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5524c4f0-3602-4a6d-8cdb-bc57fd91a8f4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5524c4f0-3602-4a6d-8cdb-bc57fd91a8f4Adventure (Electronic, Baltimore)
- The Adventure Babies/music/images/artists/96x96/5406b5a6-57fd-4b96-963f-6b69714ecb52.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5406b5a6-57fd-4b96-963f-6b69714ecb52http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5406b5a6-57fd-4b96-963f-6b69714ecb52The Adventure Babies
- Adventure Club/music/images/artists/96x96/15ab9c91-93d9-49e0-93b5-2a4f16647a22.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/15ab9c91-93d9-49e0-93b5-2a4f16647a22http://musicbrainz.org/artist/15ab9c91-93d9-49e0-93b5-2a4f16647a22Adventure Club (UK indie rock band)
- Adventure Club/music/images/artists/96x96/b9696d80-70c9-4c3d-be9d-8a525b125d23.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b9696d80-70c9-4c3d-be9d-8a525b125d23http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9696d80-70c9-4c3d-be9d-8a525b125d23Adventure Club (Canadian dubstep duo)
- Adventure Time/music/images/artists/96x96/18974edc-83bb-49c1-b7bf-51dcf5fa6f95.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/18974edc-83bb-49c1-b7bf-51dcf5fa6f95http://musicbrainz.org/artist/18974edc-83bb-49c1-b7bf-51dcf5fa6f95Adventure Time
- Adventurer/music/images/artists/96x96/b1404aa3-c0b2-48a2-b95f-2bc54cd6c7fc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b1404aa3-c0b2-48a2-b95f-2bc54cd6c7fchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/b1404aa3-c0b2-48a2-b95f-2bc54cd6c7fcAdventurer (UK)
- The Adventurers/music/images/artists/96x96/686b0716-da2f-4a25-bca8-fc81b6d80344.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/686b0716-da2f-4a25-bca8-fc81b6d80344http://musicbrainz.org/artist/686b0716-da2f-4a25-bca8-fc81b6d80344The Adventurers (Northern Soul)
- Adventures In Daydreams/music/images/artists/96x96/43a78d58-f040-4ccd-ae5c-6584cf303e0c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/43a78d58-f040-4ccd-ae5c-6584cf303e0chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/43a78d58-f040-4ccd-ae5c-6584cf303e0cAdventures In Daydreams
- Adventures in Stereo/music/images/artists/96x96/937a0175-9b7f-4c20-a3e7-0bdc95efef16.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/937a0175-9b7f-4c20-a3e7-0bdc95efef16http://musicbrainz.org/artist/937a0175-9b7f-4c20-a3e7-0bdc95efef16Adventures in Stereo
- Adventures of Stevie V/music/images/artists/96x96/6500ea06-c13b-4bbe-8a48-65c2fddfdc21.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6500ea06-c13b-4bbe-8a48-65c2fddfdc21http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6500ea06-c13b-4bbe-8a48-65c2fddfdc21Adventures of Stevie V
- The Adventures Of/music/images/artists/96x96/4a9ade43-ab60-48db-b0f5-d84e51ecd90e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4a9ade43-ab60-48db-b0f5-d84e51ecd90ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a9ade43-ab60-48db-b0f5-d84e51ecd90eThe Adventures Of
- The Adventures/music/images/artists/96x96/168fe778-ea29-40dd-aee2-272752f01bee.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/168fe778-ea29-40dd-aee2-272752f01beehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/168fe778-ea29-40dd-aee2-272752f01beeThe Adventures
- The Adventures/music/images/artists/96x96/ea29ae41-4901-4e24-93fc-49b07496af3c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ea29ae41-4901-4e24-93fc-49b07496af3chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea29ae41-4901-4e24-93fc-49b07496af3cThe Adventures
- Adverse/music/images/artists/96x96/a7d2993d-3c6e-47e2-9428-fabf5301d1c5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a7d2993d-3c6e-47e2-9428-fabf5301d1c5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a7d2993d-3c6e-47e2-9428-fabf5301d1c5Adverse (United States hip hop artist David Hunt)
- Anthony Adverse/music/images/artists/96x96/e367d67e-e26a-4cb8-aa99-255b224a497b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e367d67e-e26a-4cb8-aa99-255b224a497bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/e367d67e-e26a-4cb8-aa99-255b224a497bAnthony Adverse
- Advertising/music/images/artists/96x96/a20d23c4-64d1-4408-9e3e-6eb41567078e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a20d23c4-64d1-4408-9e3e-6eb41567078ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/a20d23c4-64d1-4408-9e3e-6eb41567078eAdvertising
- The Adverts/music/images/artists/96x96/60ec2ff0-d58a-4319-9d8a-2142ad5bf48a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/60ec2ff0-d58a-4319-9d8a-2142ad5bf48ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/60ec2ff0-d58a-4319-9d8a-2142ad5bf48aThe Adverts
- The Advisory Circle/music/images/artists/96x96/f3038c99-e176-46be-807c-7047f23fa3e4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f3038c99-e176-46be-807c-7047f23fa3e4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f3038c99-e176-46be-807c-7047f23fa3e4The Advisory Circle