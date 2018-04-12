Yummy BinghamBorn 7 January 1986
Yummy Bingham
1986-01-07
Biography
Elizabeth T. Wyce Bingham (born January 7, 1986) professionally known as Yummy Bingham is an American singer and songwriter.
Come Get It (feat. Jadakiss)
Yummy Bingham
Come Get It (feat. Jadakiss)
Come Get It (feat. Jadakiss)
All Of Us (feat. Jay Electronica & Yummy Bingham)
Talib Kweli
All Of Us (feat. Jay Electronica & Yummy Bingham)
All Of Us (feat. Jay Electronica & Yummy Bingham)
Come Get It
Yummy Bingham
Come Get It
Come Get It
Come And Get It
Yummy Bingham
Come And Get It
Come And Get It
Come Get It (feat. Jadakiss)
Yummy Bingham
Come Get It (feat. Jadakiss)
Come Get It (feat. Jadakiss)
